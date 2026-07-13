People With ADHD Brains Pretend 8 Things Don’t Bother Them, But They Really Do

Especially for women, living with ADHD is a challenge that's still widely misunderstood. While awareness has grown in recent years, many people still picture ADHD through outdated stereotypes, overlooking the ways it can affect everyday life.

As a result, many people go undiagnosed for years or spend much of their lives feeling as though they're somehow falling short without understanding why. That experience often comes with a great deal of quiet shame. After years of being criticized for behaviors they struggled to control or explain, many people with ADHD learn to hide their frustrations or pretend certain things don't bother them just to avoid drawing more attention to themselves. They may seem unfazed, but many are carrying around feelings of guilt and self-doubt that others rarely see.

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People with ADHD often pretend these things don’t bother them, but really, most of the time they do

1. Being called lazy when they procrastinate

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Along with the many struggles they face related to executive dysfunction and trouble focusing, it’s not uncommon for people with ADHD to procrastinate when performing tasks, even if it would only take a few minutes to do them. They might multitask with a million things, but when something needs their attention, it often takes the pressure of a deadline to truly lock in and complete it.

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While there are habits and routines that can help manage these struggles, it’s still very hurtful to many people who feel that these procrastination tendencies are beyond their control to be called lazy. It’s a constant battle with their own minds, and these misleading labels from others only add to their stress and self-blame.

2. Being interrupted when they're speaking

Because people who struggle to wrangle their thoughts and focus on a topic while expressing themselves clearly without going off on tangents often put a lot of pressure on themselves to speak clearly, being interrupted by someone else can be discouraging, to say the least.

Especially when it causes them to lose their train of thought or puts pressure on them to grab someone’s attention again while holding onto their words, this can be particularly annoying. Once they've been cut off, there is a very good chance they will have an extremely difficult time picking up where they left off, and even if they do, they will likely have a much harder time finishing what they were saying than if they had been able to continue.

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3. Being called unreliable

Many people with ADHD struggle with time blindness, which causes them to show up late and struggle with time management. They underestimate or overestimate how long their tasks will take or how long it will take to drive somewhere, and usually end up way too early or consistently late to their commitments.

Despite the growing accessibility of information on ADHD, it seems that the same people who can understand time blindness still have something negative to say about a person’s reliability. There comes a point where they refuse to accept that it’s out of their control, and these kinds of labels can feel truly hurtful to a person with ADHD, even if they don’t show it.

4. Being accused of not caring

Individuals with ADHD sometimes struggle with social environments and maintaining relationships, according to a 2023 study, for a wide range of unique, personal reasons. For some, it’s a struggle with emotional dysregulation. For others, it’s impossible to find attention and concentration in one-on-one conversations.

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We all just want to be seen and heard, and if someone perceives an ADHD person’s struggle with attention or body language as a sign that they’re disinterested, it can feel like a personal attack. So, yes, these moments of disengagement can be hurtful, but chalking them up to not caring is even more harmful for people living with ADHD in these moments.

5. Constantly needing to apologize

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Many people with ADHD spend years hearing that they're too much or not trying hard enough. Even when those comments aren't meant to be hurtful, hearing them repeatedly can leave a lasting impression that leads some people to develop the habit of apologizing almost automatically, even when they had no intention of inconveniencing anyone.

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That constant apologizing can become emotionally exhausting. While taking responsibility for mistakes is important, many people with ADHD also carry around guilt for traits they have spent their entire lives trying to manage. They may laugh it off or act like it doesn't bother them, but always feeling as though they need to explain themselves or say they’re sorry can quietly wear down their confidence.

Feeling accepted for who they are, while still being supported in developing strategies that work for them, often makes a far bigger difference than being made to feel like they're constantly falling short.

6. Struggling to get started

Despite having a clear to-do list and a million tasks in their heads that they could do, many people with ADHD struggle with getting anything started. That’s part of why procrastination tends to come naturally, because taking the first step is often the hardest part, depending on the person.

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Not knowing where or how to start something you really want to do, or know you need to get done, never feels great. Especially when everyone seems to think you’re being lazy or unmotivated, it adds another layer of guilt and pressure.

7. Feeling behind everyone else

Many people with ADHD quietly carry the feeling that they're always one step behind everyone else. They may have plenty of intelligence and ambition, but everyday tasks like organizing priorities, managing time, remembering deadlines, or switching between responsibilities can require significantly more mental effort than other people realize.

Even when they're doing well, some people with ADHD struggle to shake the feeling that they should be further along in life. Watching friends reach milestones or seem to manage daily demands with ease can make it feel as though they're constantly trying to catch up. They may joke about being a mess or pretend it doesn't bother them, but that persistent sense of falling behind can be emotionally draining.

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8. Being made fun of

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Even for people with ADHD who are open and humorous about their struggles, hearing other people make jokes about their symptoms can sometimes feel humiliating. Even if those jokes aren't malicious in nature, that doesn’t mean they hurt any less when they feel a little bit too honest and real.

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Being unable to focus, going on tangents in conversations, hyperfocusing, and struggling to show up on time are all difficult experiences that linger in the back of people's minds. When someone points them out harshly, they come into focus in sometimes harmful, shameful ways.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.