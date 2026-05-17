Family dynamics are hard to navigate, even for people who come from stable and healthy backgrounds. But when the dynamics are unhealthy, it becomes increasingly difficult to set boundaries and build an independent life. Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed to come from a supportive, loving family, and instead tend to be ostracized.

Even as a child, you may have recognize the sad signs you're not a problem, your family just doesn't care about you. Maybe you attempted to separate yourself from difficult family situations only to be treated poorly for doing so. But remember that even if your family makes you feel wrong for wanting to establish distance, you're putting your emotional needs first and taking care of yourself.

Here are 10 sad signs you're not a problem, your family just doesn't care about you

1. You're told that you're 'too sensitive'

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There are different types of toxic families that can deeply impact how you see yourself. Being part of a family where you're singled out and criticized as being too sensitive can make you doubt your own reality. This kind of family dynamic is a form of gaslighting, where you're treated poorly but told it's love. Your family likely tells you that you're overreacting, even though your reaction is a normal response to being teased.

According to author Sophia Dembling, "'You're too sensitive' is what people say when they've said or done something unkind and want you to believe that they haven't. I’ve considered it a form of gaslighting. Still, when you hear something often enough, you eventually consider the possibility that it might be true."

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2. You make your mental health a priority

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According to statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Health, more than 1 in 5 adults experience mental illness each year, and 50% of all mental illness begins by age 14. So, if you come from a family where taking care of your mental health is stigmatized, you may not have learned the skills needed to regulate your emotions or handle stress in healthy ways.

But it doesn't mean you're a problem, it means your family just doesn't care about you or your well-being. It isn't easy to change the deeply-ingrained patterns your family imposed on you, but when you listen to how you feel, you foster your emotional resilience.

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3. You have more confidence when you're not with your family

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It isn't easy to develop a strong sense of self-worth when your family blames you for everything or makes you feel like everything you do is wrong. If your parents played favorites and held you up to impossibly high standards, it's possible that you were never taught to believe in yourself.

But as an adult, you feel free and independent when you're away from your family. Being away from your family can provide you with the space you need to cultivate your confidence. You might notice that your self-esteem blooms when you're on your own, but wilts the moment you're around your family.

Whether it's playing favorites, which can make kids more likely to engage in risky behaviors, or being the scapegoat for everything that goes wrong, it's a breath of fresh air when you step away from that toxicity.

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4. Your boundaries aren't respected

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Your family consistently oversteps the boundaries you've established. Setting those boundaries isn't a simple process, especially when your family refuses to respect your limits. They might see how far they can push you, which indicates that they don't have boundaries of their own.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Bryana Kappadakunnel suggested, even if your family is disrespecting your boundaries or criticizing you, it's essential to give yourself respect that you're missing from them. You can even set boundaries just for you. For example, as Kappadakunnel said, "I'm not going to allow myself to be invested in how my parents react to me. How they react is all about them and says nothing about who I am as a person."

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5. You're not given an opportunity to change

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When you're expected to stay the same and any personal growth you've achieved is ignored, it's a bit evident that your family just doesn't care about you, despite painting you as the problem. It isn't easy for parents to accept that their children have their own lives, yet doing so is a major part of staying close as their kids grow up.

If your parents refuse to accept that you can make your own decisions, they still see you as a child. They're unwilling to give you space to change and grow into an independent person because doing so threatens the long-established patterns of the family system you've been part of.

While a healthy family acknowledges and respects that people change, an unhealthy, controlling family doesn't recognize that everyone is an individual who is allowed to have their own life.

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6. Your family avoids having hard conversations

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Upholding the practice of talking directly and openly about issues that arise is essential to having healthy relationships, even if it's with your family. Unfortunately, if your family avoids discussing difficult topics, despite you bringing them up in a calm way, you're not actually the problem in your family.

Some families think that pushing problems out of sight means that everything is okay, but really, not addressing each other honestly just makes those problems even deeper. If you try to initiate hard conversations, only to find that your family members refuse to listen and open up about what's bothering them, the rest of your family is the issue, not you.

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7. Your family members don't apologize

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You might attempt to take accountability for past mistakes, only to have those efforts ignored because your family members are so conflict-avoidant that the act of saying sorry simply doesn't happen. If your family overlooks your apologies and they refuse to admit they're wrong when they've caused harm, they don't really care about you.

Offering an apology is a vulnerable act, one that requires a high level of emotional intelligence. If your family doesn't prioritize self-reflection, it's virtually impossible for them to take responsibility for hurting others. They might say they're sorry that you're upset, but that phrase is a passive-aggressive way of avoiding a truly impactful apology.

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8. Your emotions are invalidated

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You might raise concerns or share how you feel, only to have your family members tell you that your emotions don't matter. By invalidating your feelings, even as an adult, they're undermining your self-worth while making you believe you're the problem in the family.

According to research from Personality and Individual Differences, children who are told that invalidation and emotional neglect are normal in their youth are more likely to become adults who view emotional intimacy as a threat. There's also an increased risk of pathological narcissism as adults.

Everyone is entitled to express their emotions, even if other people are unwilling to hold space for them. You might be ready to tackle emotions in a healthy way, but your family isn't, which makes them the real problem.

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9. You play the role of peace-keeper

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When you're constantly assigned the role of keeping the peace amidst family conflicts, you're not the real problem among your parents or siblings. In fact, despite you trying to de-escalate tension or mediate arguments in a calm and rational way, your family chooses to revel in the drama and pit one person against another.

If you were tasked as the peace-keeper from a young age, it's likely you were also parentified and expected to take on other adult responsibilities. It's not fair, but it may also explain why you continue to people-please.

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10. You're constantly in competition with each other

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Whether it's your parents trying to one-up you or your siblings attempting to come out on top as the favorite child, competition in a family is anything but healthy. While a little camaraderie is normal among siblings, especially, weaponizing that competition is dangerous to a person's well-being.

"If a parent treats all their children equally and dishes out love and affection without withholding or creating a situation where children have to act in a certain way to think they’re worthy of love, it’s a lot less likely that there will be sibling envy and jealousy. When kids have had to vie for parental attention and one child is made to feel better or worse than others, it leads to infighting and competition," therapist Claire Jack revealed.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer based in Boston, Massachusetts who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.