11 Things People Who Grew Up With The Internet Will Never Experience

Written on Mar 14, 2026

Things People Who Grew Up With The Internet Will Never Experience PeopleImages / Shutterstock
Advertisement

Life before the internet feels like a fever dream sometimes. The glory days of reading books to learn something instead of making a quick Google search. There was no GPS, so we had to find our way through the streets with maps. It was an experience some people never had to endure.

While the internet has certainly improved areas of our lives, there are things that people who grew up with it never got to experience. I grew up with the internet as a luxury item, not a common occurrence. When we unplugged, we seriously unplugged. That meant people couldn’t reach us as easily. However, we also had to work hard to figure things out. Without the internet at our fingertips, we had to, believe it or not, read books. If you grew up with the internet in your home, you likely missed out on several things, both good and bad.

These are 11 things people who grew up with the internet will never experience

1. Having to research for answers

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience having to research for answers seb_ra from Getty Images via Canva

Google has revolutionized the way we receive information. The world is at our fingertips. One quick internet search can give us exactly what we were looking for. Life before the Internet was a different story. If you don’t remember a time before Google, you likely never experienced having to thoroughly research for an answer.

If you were trying to do homework and got stuck on something, you may have to wait for the next day to get the answer. You could look in textbooks, but it wasn’t always guaranteed you’d understand what you found without someone’s help. Research and problem-solving were a different beast before the internet.

RELATED: If You Were Raised Without The Internet, These 11 Things Still Make Sense To You

Advertisement

2. Calling a friend instead of texting them

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience calling a friend instead of texting them Guillermo Berlin from Pexels via Canva

When I was younger, if I wanted to talk to a friend, I had to pick up the phone and call them. Of course, we hear people shake their fists about how kids these days can’t use a phone properly. To be fair, I see where they are coming from. Talking on the phone requires a different skillset. When you’d call your friends on the phone, their parents would likely answer the phone first. You had to be outgoing enough to balance a conversation with them before reaching the person you were meant to talk to.

Gen Z has developed a fear of phone calls. It’s not easy, but before the internet and texting, it was our only option. The newer generations never experienced a world where typing to talk to your friends wasn’t an option.

RELATED: People Who Never Answer The Phone When Someone Calls Out Of The Blue Almost Always Have These 25 Distinct Traits

Advertisement

3. Navigating without GPS

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience navigating without gps kate_sept2004 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

I grew up without GPS, but I still see a map and get nervous. I don’t think there’s any way I could get around without my phone now. I remember not too long ago, the GPS on my phone went haywire while I was trying to go to a place I had never been. It felt like a wild goose chase, and it was one of the most stressful driving situations I've ever been in. I still wonder how everyone got by before GPS was invented.

Before the internet, people got around with maps only. Looking at a map can be like reading a foreign language for someone who grew up with the internet. While some may think that would mean we're likely to get lost much less than those who tried to navigate pre-internet, it turns out that isn't the case.

RELATED: What Life Was Like As a Teen Before the Internet — MTV, Mixtapes & The Mall

Advertisement

4. Fully unplugging after work

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience fully unplugging after work Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）via Canva

With the advent of the internet, our work no longer stays in the office. Many of us work from the comfort of our own homes. While there are positives to this, people who grew up with the internet never got to experience truly unplugging after work. Now, work follows us home, or maybe doesn’t leave our home at all. This can make it feel like you never truly have a break from your career.

To succeed at work, we need to unplug and unwind. However, when you have access to your email at all times, it can be impossible to put down the phone and relax.

RELATED: The Art Of Unplugging: 3 Simple Habits Of People Who Clock Out Mentally, Not Just Physically

Advertisement

5. A shared family phone

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience a shared family phone Lazy Genius from Pexels via Canva

Life before smartphones was a different experience entirely. Now, our phones are attached to us like another limb. Then, to use the phone, we had to be at home. Even worse, most of us didn’t have an individual phone line exclusively for us. This meant that the whole family shared one phone and number. If you had a large family, good luck. It could be a nightmare waiting for your turn to talk to your friends.

Those who grew up with the internet likely had their own cellphone at an early age. Sharing a home phone was something they never experienced.

RELATED: People Who Saw Their Parents Do These 9 Things Growing Up Are Way Less Glued to Their Phones Now

Advertisement

6. Waiting for TV shows to air live each week

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience waiting for tv shows to air live each week Sergio Rodríguez de Paz from Studio UK via Canva

It’s no surprise that before the internet, there was no such thing as streaming services. Instead, we had cable. Some people who grew up with the internet never experienced cable television. They were raised on Netflix, and that was that. Since we didn’t have an app to watch every episode on, binge-watching wasn’t an option.

Shows aired weekly, and once an episode ended, we would have to wait a week to see what happened next. If we were going to be out of the house when a show aired, we were either out of luck or had to record it on VHS. Yes, that’s how old some of us are. Streaming has become the norm for watching television, replacing the frustrating anticipation of catching an episode each week.

RELATED: People Who Put The TV On Just For Background Noise But Don’t Really Watch Usually Have 11 Specific Personality Traits

Advertisement

7. Relying on CDs for music

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience waiting for relying on cds for music Eylül Kuşdili from Pexels via Canva

The internet revolutionized the way we listen to music. Before, we relied on CDs to listen to music. Before that? Cassette tapes and the radio. While there is a nostalgic feeling to listening to physical media, it could be a gamble. We’d hear a song on the radio and, if we liked it, buy the CD. However, we were never sure if we’d like the rest of the artist’s music. Now, music streaming services make it easier than ever to listen to music.

While the internet has made music consumption easier, people who grew up with it have missed out on things like watching music videos on MTV and supporting artists by buying their CDs. Now, some people are going back to listening to physical media to relive that feeling.

RELATED: People Who Are Almost Always Listening To Music Usually Experience One Major Scientifically Proven Benefit

Advertisement

8. Memorizing phone numbers

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience memorizing phone numbers Ridofranz from Getty Images Pro via Canva

When I was younger, my memory was much sharper. Sure, it could decrease with age. That’s natural. However, I think some of it has to do with how the internet shaped our daily lives. Instead of relying on our minds to keep phone numbers and important tasks, we rely on our devices to keep us on track. If you grew up with the internet, you likely never had to memorize a phone number.

We use the internet as a storage device. What we once relied on our minds for, we can easily find online. It has altered our memories.

RELATED: This Simple Memory Trick Could Be The Secret To Staying Sharp As A Tack Well Into Old Age

Advertisement

9. Passing notes instead of texting

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience passing notes instead of texting Comstock Images from Photo Images via Canva

Before the internet, we had to get creative when trying to talk to our friends. In class, our teachers rarely allowed us to talk to one another. Instead, we would pass notes. If you grew up with the internet, you’ve likely been texting your friends this entire time. You didn’t experience the fear of being caught and having your note read to the entire class.

The art of passing notes has become a thing of the past. Texting has taken over this previously popular form of communication.

RELATED: People Who Can't Stand Constant Texting Often Have These 11 Old-Fashioned Traits

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Traits Of An Introverted Intuitive, The Rarest & Most Intelligent Personality

10. Going to the theater to see new movies

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience going to the theater to see new movies Blue Planet Studio from Getty Images via Canva

Thankfully, younger generations are taking back the experience of seeing a movie in theaters. However, it’s more common for movies to be sent straight to streaming following release. Before the internet, we had to go to the movies to see the latest feature. If we missed it in theaters, we would have to wait for it to come out on VHS or DVD. Now, we can watch just about anything whenever we want to.

A survey found that three-quarters of US adults chose to watch movies through streaming rather than in person. For people who grew up with the internet, this may be their preferred method.

RELATED: Netflix Assumes Something About You That Quietly Changes The Way Movies Are Made, Says Matt Damon

Advertisement

11. Learning strictly from books

things people who grew up with the internet will never experience learning strictly from books Vlada Karpovich from Pexels via Canva

The internet has changed the way people learn. Most schools utilize technology above all else in the classroom. Kids are using the internet from an early age. They have Google and other online resources to help them learn. From online study modules to full programs devoted to their classwork, those of us who lived before the internet would never have expected learning to look so different.

People who grew up with the internet likely never experienced the stress of trying to find something they needed in a big textbook. Instead, they had internet access to learn everything they needed.

RELATED: People Who Still Read Physical Books Instead Of Scrolling Usually Have These 11 Rare Personality Traits

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
Parents Whose Grown Kids Pretty Much Hate Them Usually Share These 11 Problematic Traits
Kids Whose Parents Unfairly Criticize Them Their Whole Childhood Tend To Do These 11 Things As Adults
Kids In The 80s & 90s Were Allowed To Do 11 Things That Actually Made Them More Resilient & Interesting As Adults
Loading...