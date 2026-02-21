People Who Put The TV On Just For Background Noise But Don’t Really Watch Usually Have 11 Specific Personality Traits

Some people give their undivided attention to whatever is playing on their TV. They make sure to get their food and snacks ready, set their phone face down, and give the movie or show they've been itching to finish their full attention. Then there are some people who couldn't care less whether the TV is on, but that doesn't mean they enjoy having it off all the time. They might do other things while the TV is on, but they need to have it on in the first place just for the vibe. These individuals would much rather have some background noise while they're doing something else than sit in complete silence.

While experts have insisted that being able to sit in prolonged silence can contribute to a generally healthy life experience, it doesn't mean everyone is on board with having silence around them all the time. While some people find silence peaceful, others find it quite loud. When the house is completely quiet, every thought in their brain seems to ricochet even louder. Having the TV on in the background can help alleviate that discomfort. But it seems that the way people use their TVs for background noise might say more about their personalities than we realize.

People who put the TV on just for background noise but don't really watch usually have these 11 specific personality traits

1. They're comfort seekers at heart

fast-stock | Shutterstock

People who put the TV on just for background noise but don't really watch also don't really care what's playing. The sound of people talking and laughing can put them more at ease. Especially if they live alone, the comfort of other people can make the space feel less empty. Sitting in silence can feel overwhelming, so the TV kind of acts as a buffer. In this way, comfort seekers can know exactly what soothes them.

They pay attention to the kinds of things that uplift their mood after a particularly hard day. Having the TV on can help shift their attention away from something that might not be serving them in that moment. Because of that, they may put on a familiar show or movie they've seen a million times that immediately brings them relief, and they don't even need to be locked into it to feel that way. Research has even shown people tend to prefer familiar shows when they feel depleted.

Advertisement

2. They highly active minds

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Their thoughts move so rapidly that a little background noise can help that restless part of their mind. Otherwise, they have no problem immediately spiraling into overthinking. The TV noise is almost like white noise machines for people trying to fall asleep. When a room is just completely silent, their brains are looking for something, anything to fill that silence.

"Whether worrying about the future or ruminating about the past, overthinking usually increases anxiety and discontent. The benefits of stopping the repetitive thoughts are improved mood, reduced anxiety, and better general well-being," suggested clinical psychologist Dianne Grande, Ph.D.

Without the TV on in the background, they start thinking about things that are simply out of their control. Just because they're not fully engaged with the show doesn't mean it's not working to help them avoid being trapped in their own heads. It's not that they're trying to avoid their thoughts. They just don't want to deal with the intensity of constantly ruminating.

Advertisement

3. They struggle with true quiet

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Complete silence only seems to amplify the amount of stress and intrusive thoughts that these individuals have. They might not be trying to confront these feelings right now, so having the TV on as background noise can be a great distraction for now. The stillness of sitting in complete silence doesn't feel peaceful at all to these individuals.

"In our fast-paced, hyperconnected world, silence can feel unnatural. Whether we're scrolling through social media or engaged in a conversation, we're used to constant stimulation. Quiet moments interrupt that rhythm, leaving us face-to-face with our thoughts, and sometimes, that’s the last place we want to be," explained psychologist Michele Leno, Ph.D.

True quiet can also feel quite heavy. Without the TV on, the space can feel much emptier. It's just that they need constant stimulation. Their nervous system thrives and calms down when something is playing in the background, because silence simply feels unnatural.

Advertisement

4. They are masters of multitasking

fizkes | Shutterstock

These individuals could be folding laundry, texting their friends, working on a task at work, or even reading a book. It doesn't matter what they could be doing. With all their tasks, they definitely have something on their TV in the background.

"There is no doubt that when doing both tasks at the same time, one cannot be as efficient in each task as when doing them separately. But if we think about overall efficiency, considering the importance of the tasks and the time constraints, then the answer is not as clear," said psychology expert Nicolas Davidenko, Ph.D.

They might glance up from time to time to watch a scene, but for the most part, they're usually focused on the other task at hand. It's not that they're unable to focus. It's just that they can't stand being in 100% silence to complete a task. They don't struggle to divide their attention among multiple things. In fact, having only one thing to focus on can feel quite underwhelming for them.

Advertisement

5. They get bored easily

TetianaKtv | Shutterstock

If nothing is happening, their minds are just looking for the next thing to latch onto. Just because they put the TV on for background noise doesn't necessarily mean they need to be deeply engaged with what's playing.

The best thing they can put on the screen to help stimulate their focus is usually a low-effort show, like reality TV. They're able to dip in and out without having to commit to the storyline. They just want something to happen while they're doing something else. Considering they get bored easily, the hum of the TV can make all the difference.

Advertisement

6. They have a hard time fully unplugging

insta_photos | Shutterstock

People who put the TV on just for background noise but don't really watch often have a hard time fully unplugging from electronics and screens. Their brains can never fully switch off, even when they're genuinely ready to rest. Total silence can put the shine on things that their minds haven't processed yet.

Having the TV on for background noise, on the other hand, allows them to unwind without being forced to confront every thought at once. When there's nothing at all going on, they're simply left alone with their feelings, and that's not something they enjoy doing all of the time. Background noise helps take the edge off.

Advertisement

7. They are good at half-listening

insta_photos | Shutterstock

While the TV plays in the background, they can follow certain scenes just enough to catch the highlights without fully investing in every single piece of dialogue and plot. They'll laugh at a joke told between two characters, or they'll notice a dramatic moment but then seamlessly return to whatever else they're doing.

Half-listening goes hand in hand with being good at multitasking, too. They might be making dinner or cleaning, and the TV will just be humming in the background as they work. The show is honestly more of a soundtrack than anything else. They prefer having it on rather than actually putting on music because the sound of voices is more soothing than listening to someone sing.

Advertisement

8. They get lost in their own head easily

Xavier Lorenzo | Shutterstock

It's not that they're constantly spacing out or being forgetful. It's simply how their brain works. Thoughts are constantly bouncing around, sometimes faster than they can keep track of them. Even small moments of silence can amplify what they're thinking. The TV, even when it's at such a low volume, keeps them from spiraling too far.

Even the most mundane of tasks can feel better when the mind is active, and the TV is on in the background. It offers just enough structure to prevent their mind from drifting, especially when they actually need to concentrate. Not a day goes by that they're not just sitting in silence, getting things done. Instead, the TV being on helps them navigate things.

Advertisement

9. They're creatures of habit

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Sometimes, having the TV on in the background is more of a habit than anything else. They enjoy routines and patterns in their everyday life because they make things feel much more manageable. Turning on the TV, even when they don't plan on watching it, is part of that rhythm. They don't even have to think about it. It just happens.

"Habits allow the decision-making areas of the brain to take a break. If you visit a restaurant enough times, you may start defaulting on the same order because it is familiar and your brain does not have to decide whether you will like it," pointed out health expert William A. Haseltine, Ph.D.

Loving their habits like that doesn't mean they're always rigid and can't be spontaneous. It actually means they're good at being able to manage their energy. Habits mean they don't have to constantly make decisions about trivial things. Being able to press play on a familiar show or movie lets them relax and go about their day without stress or worry. It gives their minds permission to finally relax.

Advertisement

10. They are selectively attentive

Juan Pablo Olaya Celis | Shutterstock

These individuals don't need to absorb everything that's happening at once. Instead, they can tune in just enough to pick up what matters, then go back to what they were doing before. Having the TV on for background noise can leave their minds free to focus on whatever's pressing at the moment, while dipping in and out of what's happening on the screen.

Their skill at selective attention even extends beyond just TV. In conversations with others, they can pick up on the important points without stressing over every word. At work, they filter out the details that aren't important and lock onto the ones that actually matter. They can engage with what they want and step back from what they don't need.

Advertisement

11. They familiar structure

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

From their daily routines to how they live at home, familiarity is comforting. Life can feel quite chaotic, and something as simple as a show playing quietly on their TV can bring such comfort. Even if they aren't fully watching, the familiarity of media playing can immediately bring them back down to Earth.

"Our freedom lies in how we respond and how we attempt to care for ourselves. Focus on creating a structure and establishing boundaries that encourage hope and motivation, rather than stress and a sense of defeat," encouraged psychotherapist Leah Marone, LCSW.

It's their form of self-care, in fact. No matter how their day is going, they know without a doubt that they're going to come home at the end of it and just zone out on their couch while something plays on the TV. They're just comforted by repetition and knowing exactly what's going to happen next. They enjoy putting on a show or movie they've seen before because it lets their brain relax.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.