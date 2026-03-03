People Who Are Almost Always Listening To Music Usually Experience One Major Scientifically Proven Benefit

Music engages the brain in a way unlike anything else, and it can protect the brain against cognitive decline. It's as simple as just turning on the radio.

Constant exposure to music is a defining feature of modern life. We play it at home or in the car, and we hear it everywhere we go in public. But beyond using it to boost your mood or relieve stress, music has one extremely useful benefit: it may lower your risk of developing dementia.

A recent study found that regularly playing or listening to music can significantly lower your risk of dementia.

Researchers from Monash University in Australia discovered that adults over 70 who listened to music frequently were 39% less likely to develop dementia. They assessed over 10,800 older adults to determine how music-related leisure activities were associated with dementia risk.

The frequent music listeners, compared to those who sometimes, rarely, or never listened to music, experienced less cognitive impairment, along with higher cognitive scores and better episodic memory. Playing an instrument was also associated with a 35% reduced risk of dementia. However, those who both played and listened to music saw a 33% lower dementia risk and 22% lower risk of cognitive impairment.

Joanne Ryan, the study’s senior author and head of the Biological Neuropsychiatry and Dementia research unit in Monash’s School of Public Health, explains, "Evidence suggests that brain aging is not just based on age and genetics but can be influenced by one’s own environmental and lifestyle choices. Our study suggests that lifestyle-based interventions, such as listening to and/or playing music, can promote cognitive health."

Dementia is a syndrome that causes a decline in brain function, mostly in older adults.

The World Health Organization claims that, in 2021, around 57 million people had dementia worldwide. Unfortunately, that number is only expected to increase over time.

Dementia can develop for several reasons, but it's characterized by the destruction of nerve cells in the brain, leading to deterioration in cognitive function and memory. Affected individuals may notice memory loss, disorientation, and difficulties communicating, among other symptoms.

It's irreversible, but there are many things that can be done to slow the progression and manage symptoms of dementia. The Alzheimer Society recommends continuing to keep the brain active by engaging in learning and memory activities.

Music is an easy, low-effort way to combat dementia for older adults.

While the researchers were aware that music can positively impact brain health and performance, they hypothesized about how exactly it stimulates the brain to fight dementia. "We know that listening to music engages multiple brain areas at once, acting like a full-brain workout," study co-author Emma Jaffa told HuffPost. "Previous studies show it improves processing speed, language, memory, and coordination. Plus, it often involves socializing with others, which helps protect brain health."

They also shared that they can't definitively say which music genres are more beneficial than others (since participants weren't asked what types of music they listened to), but it is something to potentially explore in the future. So whether you enjoy rock, classical, or pop, crank it up for the sake of your brain.

