Netflix Assumes Something About You That Quietly Changes The Way Movies Are Made, Says Matt Damon

Thanks to streaming, most people have opted to watch movies from the comfort of their couches rather than in a movie theater. In fact, according to a survey from CivicScience, 65% prefer to watch at home.

When the audience has access to the comforts of home, however, there are a lot more distractions that can keep them from paying attention. In an interview with Joe Rogan, Matt Damon revealed that the new normal of audiences watching at home has motivated streaming companies like Netflix to change how they make movies to keep viewers engaged.

Netflix assumes that you are on your phone while watching movies, and that's changed how they make films.

During an appearance on the "Joe Rogan Experience," both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were promoting their new Netflix action film, "The Rip." Damon, in particular, shared his thoughts on how Netflix has drastically changed how they make movies, since most people are assumed to be on their phones while watching at home.

Damon pointed out that because viewers give a "very different level of attention" during movies at home than in a theater, Netflix decided to push the action set pieces to the front of the runtime. Damon also said that there were behind-the-scenes discussions about reiterating "the plot three or four times in the dialogue" to account for people scrolling instead of paying attention.

Netflix is attempting to keep viewers engaged while they scroll.

"The standard way to make an action movie that we learned was, you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third," Damon said. "You spend most of your money on that one in the third act. That’s your finale. And now they’re like, 'Can we get a big one in the first five minutes? We want people to stay. And it wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching.'"

Affleck then interjected, saying that this formula Netflix uses isn't the only way. He used Netflix's recent limited series "Adolescence" as an example of a success without using this hack.

"But then you look at ‘Adolescence,’ and it didn’t do any of that,” Affleck said. “And it’s great. And it’s dark too. It’s tragic and intense. [It’s about] this guy who finds out his kid is accused of murder. There are long shots of the back of their heads. They get in the car, nobody says anything."

Most people have their phones in their hands while watching a movie.

Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock

According to a 2023 YouGov study, 91% of Americans at least sometimes look at their phones while watching TV. With the rise of streaming, this behavior has become more of an expectation than anything else. Watching a movie at home means that you're free to multitask in whichever way you want.

You're not bound by the rules of a movie theater where people's phones are meant to be on silent and put away. At home, you can scroll on Instagram and watch TikTok videos while sitting on the couch with a movie on.

But, as Affleck pointed out, shows like "Adolescence" that went against the formula still found success. It proves that Netflix may just need to invest in shows and movies that can break through the allure of scrolling. The beauty is, there's room in this world for both. Sometimes you just want to have something mindless playing in the background while you simultaneously scroll.

