Many highly attractive people tend to attract social and interpersonal benefits from societal stigmas around physical appearance and beauty standards. It all comes down to the Halo Effect, a phenomenon where one positive trait, like physical attractiveness, informs an entire character, even for someone we don’t know or have never met. A highly attractive person is perceived to be more trustworthy, kind, and helpful simply because they’re pleasing to look at.

Considering others tend to have a positive assumption of who attractive people are even without knowing them, they can often avoid discipline and consequences for poor behavior under the guise of wholesomeness. From being rude in public to ignoring someone in a conversation, people who get away with these things are highly attractive, even if they don’t realize it.

People who get away with these 11 things are highly attractive even if they don’t realize it

1. Opening conversations without seeming creepy

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock.com

Whether they’re talking to a stranger in a coffee shop or flirting with someone at a bar, it’s funny how many things highly attractive people seem to get away with when it comes to opening up conversations and engaging in social interactions. According to a study form the University of Wisconsin, people who are perceived to be more physically attractive are also viewed as more trustworthy and intelligent, encouraging people to let down their guard, even in the face of someone with bad intentions.

Of course, anyone, regardless of what they look like or even their social skills, can have malicious intentions and come across as creepy, so it’s important for everyone to be conscious of their own personal boundaries and safety when it comes to chatting with strangers and meeting new people.

Advertisement

2. Interrupting

Bogdan Sonjachnyj | Shutterstock.com

A study published in Evolution and Human Behavior found that people who are regularly perceived as more physically attractive tend to exhibit more selfish traits like entitlement and superiority. Considering we live in a society with toxic beauty standards that are ingrained into every aspect of our lives, from our careers to our personal relationships, it’s not entirely surprising.

However, this association also means that highly attractive people also tend to get away with subtle behaviors like interrupting others or talking over other people that the average person may not.

Psychology expert Arash Emamzadeh suggests that attractive people tend to have more bargaining power in their relationships, sometimes contributing to their beliefs of deserving special treatment or unrealistic privileges in social settings.

Advertisement

3. Being late

Bobex-73 | Shutterstock.com

Pretty privilege is a real thing, as highly attractive people tend to get away with more unfavorable behaviors and habits than their average-looking peers. While reliability, active listening, and even dressing appropriately are societal expectations that everyone seems to be held to, attractive people don’t always follow them, and they aren’t usually disciplined in the same manner for not meeting expectations.

Of course, not every highly attractive person is unreliable, selfish, or entitled, but in the event that they have a lapse of judgment and make a mistake like showing up late to work or cancelling last minute plans with a friend, they’re less likely to face the consequences.

Advertisement

4. Dressing provocatively at work

Stock 4You | Shutterstock.com

When it comes to dressing appropriately, whether you’re at work or running errands, a lot of our expectations are shaped by traditional beauty standards. Small and thin women can wear less clothing or more provocative clothing without being reprimanded for it, while larger women are immediately called out for dressing inappropriately simply for living in a bigger body.

Sadly, it’s not just dress code violations and beauty standards following plus-sized workers into the office on an emotional level. A study from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis also found that they tend to earn less.

People who are highly attractive, even if they don’t realize it, earn more money, gain more respect, and fit in more easily, so they don’t have to worry about being unnecessarily judged or criticized for their physical appearance.

Advertisement

5. Being disengaged

Face Stock | Shutterstock.com

When the average person is disengaged from social interactions and feigning disinterest around people, they’re harshly judged, making other people feel unheard in ways that sparks divide and disconnect. However, when a highly attractive person does the same, they’re deemed cool and mysterious for not making an effort to interact and engage with others.

People who get away with these things are highly attractive, making other people feel important by wielding their social power, even if they don’t realize it.

Advertisement

6. Being blunt

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Many people disguise their rudeness, disrespect, or lack of empathy with phrases like “I’m just blunt” or “It’s brutal honesty.” And while the average person may not get away with these kinds of behaviors, attractive people are much more likely to do so.

A study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology makes the claim that in our society beauty is good. Attractive people are less likely to be harshly judged for misbehavior like rudeness, because people perceive them to be inherently kind-hearted, trustworthy, and good.

Advertisement

7. Casually overstepping physical boundaries

Alaphotography | Shutterstock.com

People are perceived to have less malicious intentions when they’re attractive, which means they tend to have more freedom in overstepping boundaries and engaging in risky behaviors than the average person. Not only are they less likely to receive harsh punishments in a formal justice system, they aren’t often suspected of criminal behaviors purely because of the way they look.

Considering this association between attractiveness and comfort permeates many aspects of our society and culture, it’s not surprising that they can also overstep smaller casual boundaries in social interactions like physical touch and personal space.

Whether it’s patting someone on the back, brushing their hand, or squeezing their shoulders, highly attractive people are generally celebrated and empowered in overstepping boundaries, wielding a kind of social power that makes other people feel included and appreciated.

Advertisement

8. Breaking casual social rules

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock.com

Cutting in line, sneaking into exclusive areas, and even going against a dress code are all casual social norms and rules that highly attractive people tend to get away with breaking in their daily lives. It’s this sense of entitlement, rooted in societal structures and norms, that allows them to do so, oftentimes without much discipline or struggle if they’re caught.

Pretty privilege is a complex topic, but sometimes, it’s benefits manifest in unsuspectingly casual ways, like having a front row VIP seat to a show you never even bought tickets to see.

Advertisement

9. Posting constantly online

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Many people are unnecessarily judged for how they interact and post online, whether it’s posting a selfie on Instagram or maintaining a highly curated feed. However, like many of the other natural social behaviors everyone seems to engage in, highly attractive people often dodge the criticism from others about their social media presence.

They’re not deemed self-centered for posting a lot or too much for sharing their lives, while the average person may feel pressure to tone down their content for other people’s general comfort.

Advertisement

10. Acting clueless

Andrii Nekrasov | Shutterstock.com

Attractive people are often perceived to be harmless, despite having the same capacity for misbehavior and manipulation as anyone else. When they act clueless or wield misguided incompetence, it’s usually perceived as charming or endearing, with people assuming that they don’t know any better. If they’re attractive, how could they possibly be weaponizing something?

Of course, it’s one of the things people who are highly attractive get away with, even if they don’t realize it at the moment.

Advertisement

11. Assuming leadership roles

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published by INFORMS, highly attractive people are often more likely to have professional success compared to their average peers, whether it’s getting a promotion, adopting a leadership role, or finding a healthy work-life balance at their company.

It all comes back to the Halo Effect. People who are physically attractive don’t have to do all the extra work a normal person would, proving their worth, demonstrating their intellect, or showcasing their social skills. They’re just assumed to have all of those positive attributes already.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.