Being able to say "I told you so" to someone you repeatedly warned about the consequences of their actions is a form of art. Some people just cannot help but gloat when they are right, worsening the guilt that may be eating others alive. However, brilliantly smart and emotionally intelligent people know there is a time and place for such endeavors.

Instead, they resort to ways that will affirm their insights without making others feel self-conscious or alienated. And luckily, there are various phrases brilliant people use to say "I told you so" without being rude that maintain dignity and preserve relationships. Still, they tend to double down that their perspective is valid.

Here are 11 phrases brilliant people use to say 'I told you so' without being rude

1. 'I was hoping to be wrong about that'

GaudiLab | Shutterstock

By using this phrase, the person uttering it is expressing empathy instead of gloating. Even if they may have anticipated the outcome, a brilliant person will explain with a few words that it was not their hope for things to go badly. Instead, they will focus on being caring and compassionate instead of smug, so that the other person won't feel too bad.

This phrase also avoids putting blame on the other person, focusing on the shared disappointment, rather than pointing the finger at just one person, keeping the conversation open and respectful.

Advertisement

2. 'Well, there's a lesson for both of us'

Zmaster | Shutterstock

Instead of singling out the person and laying all of the blame on them, this phrase focuses on a shared learning experience for both parties. It implies that everyone, even the person who was ultimately right, can grow from the experience.

They choose to express the common ground they have with a person rather than be condescending and blaming them. Brilliant people recognize the impact of choosing their words carefully to have collaborative discussions.

"Most of the time words roll off our tongues without our thinking much about them. It's time to consider our words carefully — what we say and how we say it," mental health expert Gregory L. Jantz shared. Polite communication keeps the tone of the interaction humble and constructive, after all.

Advertisement

3. 'We saw that one coming'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

"We saw that one coming" is one of the subtle phrases brilliant people use to say "I told you so" without being rude, and is another example of recognizing a shared learning experience. It focuses more on the outcome of a situation rather than calling out someone for making an unwise decision.

The "we" in the phrase sheds light on the fact that one person is not solely responsible for the outcome. It suggests that multiple people, including the person addressing them, anticipated the result and reduces the ego-centric nature of "I told you so."

Advertisement

4. 'This is what I was worried about'

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

This phrase expresses genuine concern instead of smugness. It opens the door for people to ask, "How can we prevent this next time?" instead of shutting it down with an "I told you so." Rather than humiliate others, brilliant people know how to shift the conversation to one that will make them feel seen and heard. This makes for a much more authentic and productive discussion, as well as improved relationships with others.

According to Michael Kardas, PhD, an assistant professor of management, "People's well-being is determined in large part by the quality of their social relationships, which rely heavily on conversations that they have with each other." So, interacting with people who express concern and worry when you experience bad outcomes and make you feel seen are crucial conversations.

Advertisement

5. 'Sometimes the writing really is on the wall'

fizkes | Shutterstock

This phrase integrates an expression people use when they predict something bad will happen and the warnings are obvious, even when others choose to ignore them. When something goes awry, brilliant people may reflect on this expression to allow them to really observe the situation with empathy.

Since it also comes across as more philosophical than personal, it adds more emotional distance that keeps the tone of the situation neutral and respectful. The phrase promotes respect and understanding for the unfortunate person who happened to make a bad call, even if the brilliant person may disagree with their decision.

They ultimately decide to steer clear of any rudeness to make the entire situation more comfortable for all parties involved. Being rude is never effective in achieving meaningful insight or foresight into potential negative outcomes.

As psychotherapist David W. Johnson revealed, "Rudeness, that is, disagreeing with others in a direct and confrontational way, is less effective in generating new ideas and coordinating efforts to achieve than polite disagreement."

Advertisement

6. 'I guess that concern wasn't so far off after all'

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

Research from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology demonstrates that expressing genuine concern for someone improves their reactions to interactions with others. Instead of immediately going after them for their poor decisions, brilliant people actively choose to react with genuine concern and worry for others' well-being.

This phrase softens the tone by expressing concern while avoiding arrogance with words like "I guess." It keeps the focus on the concern rather than the person who may have made the unwise choice.

Advertisement

7. 'I'm glad I thought ahead'

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

"I'm glad I thought ahead" is one of the phrases brilliant people use to say "I told you so" without being rude, and is instead a polite way for these individuals to give themselves credit without antagonizing anyone else. It emphasizes preparation instead of blame, and shifts the spotlight from the idea of someone refusing to listen to a person taking a proactive step to avoid any misfortunes.

Expressing relief for thinking ahead does not imply that a person is smarter than others. Rather, it simply acknowledges one's own planning in a way that doesn't come across as rude or boastful.

Advertisement

8. 'Looks like I was right'

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

This phrase, of course, needs to be delivered in the right tone. People may react with defensiveness and hostility if someone says "Looks like I was right" with an arrogant tone and a smirk. It can trigger feelings of low-self esteem or covert negative emotions when one is made to feel inferior.

Brilliant people know how to tread lightly when they deliver this phrase to avoid sounding superior. They may accompany this phrase with a hint of pity and a slight smile to establish a friendlier tone, and one that doesn't make others feel self-conscious.

Advertisement

9. 'This is why I was hesitant earlier'

Pheelings Media | Shutterstock

This phrase voices a prior concern one may have had earlier in a way that's non-confrontational. They are simply pointing out their perspective instead of a person's failure, shifting the blame and wrongdoing to a more neutral standpoint.

This is a brilliant person's way of saying, "I was unsure for a reason," rather than immediately jumping down someone's throat with "I knew better than you." It leaves room for all parties to really reflect on their choices, and allow themselves to get in touch with their gut feelings when they tell us something may go wrong.

Advertisement

10. 'We can chalk this up to a learning moment'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

One of the common phrases brilliant people use to say "I told you so" without being rude is "We can chalk this up to a learning moment," shifting focus to a shared experience once more. Brilliant people are all about having a growth mindset that allows them to persist through challenges, see failures as a stepping stone, and embrace any opportunity that will help them to learn and grow.

In fact, according to Carol Dweck, a psychology professor at Stanford University, "Individuals who believe their talents can be developed (through hard work, good strategies, and input from others) have a growth mindset. They tend to achieve more than those with a more fixed mindset (those who believe their talents are innate gifts). This is because they worry less about looking smart and put more energy into learning."

Even when things don't go their way, they view it as a learning experience that will allow them to do better next time. They want to share this experience with those around them to make them feel less self-conscious and more confident going into future decisions.

Sure, they may have messed up this time but that doesn't mean they are going to mess up every time. Instead of being rude about it, brilliant people will urge them to rise up from the ashes of their mistakes.

Advertisement

11. 'Well, now we know for next time'

Dejan Dundjerski | Shutterstock

This phrase also shifts the focus to learning and growth rather than immediate blame or rudeness. It emphasizes moving forward rather than gloating about the fact that you may have been right. The use of "we" depicts that someone is on the same team instead of working against others.

Brilliant people tend to approach failure with wisdom, making moments where things go wrong feel less painful and more productive for all parties involved. And they never want anyone else to feel isolated in their failures. They would rather focus on the future, not the mistakes.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.