When you're a team leader trying to motivate workers in an office, opening up an honest, open and, most importantly, empathetic conversation about their behavior is the best way to make a change. Like experts from Harvard Business Review suggest, the most productive and effective conversations are empathetic ones, whether you're on or off the clock.

Many of the brilliant phrases people use to say "you're lazy" without sounding rude are rooted in empathy. They want to ensure the other person feels heard and valued, while still paving a better, more productive, and engaged path forward. You're never going to create change or help someone get through a productivity rut without supporting them first, so the next time you find yourself in one of these difficult and uncomfortable conversations, try out one of these phrases.

Here are 11 brilliant phrases people use to say 'you're lazy' without sounding rude

1. 'I know things can get overwhelming, is everything okay?'

If you're a successful leader at work, you know that connecting with people on a personal level — acknowledging their humanity and struggles — is the key to making headway on issues of productivity, engagement, and fulfillment. By addressing a person's struggles and empathizing with the adversity they're experiencing, even if you don't know what exactly they are, you're crafting a safe space for change.

The brilliant phrases people use to say "you're lazy" without sounding rude are successful in evoking real change because they reach out to someone's humanity. It helps them to feel heard and understood before immediately providing a solution that dismisses their struggle.

2. 'I've noticed you've been less engaged, how can I help?'

According to psychiatrist Neel Burton, laziness and general "idleness" — a natural human state outside of our ultra-productive society — often stems from internal insecurity or uncertainty. Self-confident people are more likely to engage in long-term projects and "trust the process" of their daily productivity, while others struggle to rely on self-discipline to work through hardship when there's little instant gratification to spark motivation.

By recognizing a person's laziness — or even subtle procrastination tendencies over a long period of time — you can support them in finding a process that motivates them internally. As a leader or colleague, you can't externally motivate someone into a healthier routine; it's a practice they have to come to on their own.

By using a phrase like this — acknowledging their struggle and offering help — you cultivate a better and more comfortable environment for insecure or uncertain people to ask for advice and seek out help when they're struggling, rather than falling into a cycle of disappointment, shame, and guilt.

3. 'What's getting in the way of you doing your best work?'

Sometimes, it's tangible obstacles and daily frustrations that keep people in a lazy or unmotivated state. From distractions with co-workers, to misleading and unclear project expectations, and even financial insecurity, there are a number of reasons why someone might be "lazier" than they usually are at home or in the workplace.

While you may not have the power to completely wipe out these obstacles, you can support them with tailored empathy by addressing them. If they're distracted by co-workers, problems solve a more productive environment together. If they're feeling uncertain and unappreciated, set clear expectations and goals.

There's usually something getting in the way of productivity for someone you perceive to be "lazy," so don't underestimate the power of offering help.

4. 'Let's talk about what's making this task hard to complete'

According to professor Te Wu, boosting competence and connection in places like the workplace — rooted in empathy and genuine communication — is the best way to boost engagement and enthusiasm. Have open conversations about what's making projects feel overwhelming or the internal struggles contributing to a person's lazy mindset or lack of motivation.

Connecting with people outside the rigidity of a workplace hierarchy or power dynamic is essential. There's no need to grasp at control, make your leadership presence well-known, or demonize a person's struggles for the sake of your own ego, especially if you're trying to support another person's comfort and success.

5. 'You've always done great work, but lately you seem preoccupied'

Leadership expert and executive coach Peter Bregman argues that it's more than possible to be a great boss without sacrificing your humanity to succeed, but it's simple and subtle phrases like this — intended to call out someone's laziness — that actually make all the difference in doing so.

There's two parts to this brilliant phrase: the praise and the caveat. Point out what they do well, the work they've done swimmingly, or the positive attitude they've been known for in the office and follow it up with the opportunity for growth. Maybe they can clarify a misunderstanding or provide context about their struggles that make paving a path forward easier.

6. 'You don't always need motivation to be productive'

A phrase like this is one of the brilliant ways to call out someone's laziness without being rude, but it's also an important reminder for everyone to acknowledge. Motivation isn't a requirement for starting a task, being productive, or getting things done, whether you're in an office or at home. All you need is self-discipline, reminding yourself why you need to do things, even when you're tired, anxious, bored, or distracted.

There are many strategies to truly overcome a lack of motivation in your routine, according to Harvard Business Review, but the majority of them rely on self-awareness. Figure out what you need to reward yourself with, what goals you need to set, and what's a priority for you in your life — that will shape your productivity and the routines you rely on to get things done.

As a boss, parent, peer, or friend, you can use this practice to help guide people in the right direction when they're feeling lazy, even in a subtle, friendly, and unsuspecting way with a phrase like this one.

7. 'How can I support you in being more involved?'

The best bosses and colleagues are the supportive ones. They actively listen to your struggles, offer advice when they're asked for it, and support you emotionally without judgment. Many of the brilliant phrases people use to say "you're lazy" without sounding rude come from these kinds of people — they hold you accountable without dismissing or invalidating your struggles.

The key to being a truly supportive peer is listening. Don't try to solve their problems immediately, "fix" their emotional turmoil, or provide solutions to their adversity without first acknowledging and making space for their emotions.

Once you've heard them out and they ask you for help, a phrase like this is the perfect way to open up a collaborative conversation to carve out a more productive path forward.

8. 'I'm not seeing the engagement I anticipated from you'

Setting clear expectations and boundaries in any kind of relationship is the key to success, especially in the workplace. When people have realistic expectations for their work, they're more likely to hit targets and craft motivational goals, but when they're uncertain and confused about what they should be doing, it's easy to resort to lazy behaviors and idleness to cope.

A phrase like this helps to spark a conversation about these expectations. You may not even realize there's a gap in understanding until you call out a person's engagement or lack of enthusiasm.

9. 'This project needs consistent effort to succeed'

By taking a step back, naming a shared goal — like a project at work or a personal goal — and outlining what everyone needs to watch it flourish, brilliant people essentially say "you're lazy" without sounding rude. They're able to attack a person's lack of engagement or enthusiasm as a team, rather than place blame or isolate them from a solution.

A person with good emotional intelligence and communication skills can more easily resolve conflict and lead their teams at work, according to Harvard University experts, oftentimes because they prioritize growth and compromise over "being right" or asserting their superiority.

10. 'I know you can do better because I've seen it'

By focusing on the positives of a person's work ethic and reminding them that they're capable of doing great work, despite challenges or lacking motivation, brilliant people may inadvertently call them "lazy," but they're crafting a better path forward.

Everyone wants to feel heard — that's the foundation of any person's great communication skills and their ability to form meaningful connections, according to a PLOS One study. So, when you recognize their struggles and motivate them with praise, they're more likely to actually make a change.

11. 'Your productivity lately isn't aligning with team expectations'

Specifically in the workplace, reminding team members of their expectations and making standards for success clear can be essential for sparking motivation and engagement in "lazy" co-workers. However, focusing on a punishment-forward mindset — like threatening job insecurity or being fired — isn't how you cultivate a positive team culture that naturally increases productivity and engagement.

External motivation works occasionally, but punishments and threats hardly ever do, according to leadership expert Phillip Van Hooser, which is why it's important to establish clear expectations and craft a culture that can internally motivate and excite team members.

Many of the brilliant phrases people use to say "you're lazy" without sounding rude are rooted in empathy for this reason, as they connect people on a human level, despite differing power dynamics or experiences.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.