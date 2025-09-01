There are some people that can't help but roll their eyes at the habits and behaviors that people with common sense seem to do without a second thought. Individuals who use their common sense on a daily basis tend to appreciate practicality and logic in ways that the average person may overlook or even just ignore altogether. It's not that they think those people are boring or just uptight — in reality, those who use their common sense enjoy when life is smooth and easy, rather than being stressful and overwhelming all of the time.

However, when their preferences end up clashing with those of the average person, the results can cause frustration on both sides. Because common sense individuals enjoy noticing the small details that can help them avoid chaos and stick to their routines, there are certain things people with common sense love that normal people can't stand. Normal people prefer to skip all those steps and just go with what they think is right versus what might actually work out for them. It's just two different perspectives on life, but what seems to work for those with common sense seems quite absurd to those that choose not to.

Here are 11 things people with common sense love that normal people can't stand

1. Following clear instructions

Those with common sense actually enjoy having clear instructions set out for them that can help make things easier. When the directions are just simple and straightforward, they know that it can save them hours and hours of having to guess or backtrack entirely just to get things right. Whether it's them sitting down to assemble furniture, learning to cook a new recipe, or trying to set up their new iPhone, those with common sense will never just toss the instructions out the window.

According to a study from Social Psychological and Personality Science, people with a greater sense of entitlement are less likely to follow instructions because they see rules as an unfair imposition. More entitled people would simply rather lose out on getting to their end goal than submit to something they perceive as less than.

For those with common sense, they follow instructions all the time, not because they don't have faith in themselves to get it done, but that they would rather know how to get from point A to point B without hassle.

However, the average person may see instructions as an optional choice. But by doing this, they end up spending more time getting frustrated when things aren't working out. Instead of admitting that the directions would have actually helped, they'll continue to insist that they're able to just get it done on their own.

2. Wiping down counters after cooking

Once they finish cooking, common sense individuals make sure they at least wipe down their counters of all the crumbs and grease that might have accumulated after they've cooked in their kitchen. They know that it makes life easier instead of waiting until they need to clean their entire home.

It really only takes a minute and they feel relieved at having a clean kitchen instead of going to bed at the end of the night knowing there's dishes in the sink and their counters are sticky and gross.

Rather than just leaving all those spills on the counter to have to scrub down later on, which will only take more time and energy, they know they can save themselves from that down the line by just doing it in the moment. Sure, it's a hassle when all you want to do is cook, eat, then either start your day or go to bed, but it's just something that your future self will thank you for later.

The average person may not see it that way, though. They'll leave splatters on their counter and then be annoyed that they've hardened when it's time to really clean their space.

3. Having good posture

Good posture is one of the important things people with common sense love that normal people can't stand. They make sure they're standing tall and sitting upright, aware of it at all times. It isn't just about making sure they aren't hunching over and damaging their spine, but the fact that having good posture is equal to appearing confident.

When you're actually aligned properly, things feel easier. You're able to move in a more comfortable manner, you avoid having joint pain, and you can even breathe a little bit easier as well.

Common sense individuals know that the way you carry yourself can truly have a ripple effect in terms of your energy levels and even your physical health. So, they make an effort to sit up straight and stand correctly when they notice how much they might be slouching.

For average, "normal" people, they don't really find posture to be that important. They'll gladly hunch over when on their phones or sitting at their desk in the office. However, by always doing that, they wonder why their neck feels so sore or why they have pain in their lower back. It's usually because they just don't value good posture in the same way those using common sense do.

4. Being punctual

Showing up on time is another of the things people with common sense love that normal people can't stand. It shows respect for themselves and those around them. Meeting up with friends for dinner means they'll be there right at the time that was agreed upon. If they have a flight, they'll make sure to figure out exactly how much time they have to get ready before needing to leave for the airport.

They're never someone who finds it enjoyable to show up late, and if by chance they happen to be, they spend the rest of the time apologizing and working out in their head what needs to change so that it doesn't happen ever again.

Research has shown that people who are always punctual tend to err on the side of having a Type A personality. People who are Type A perceive a minute passing in 58 seconds, whereas those who are Type B perceive it to last 77 seconds.

To the average person, being on time isn't something they take too seriously. Sure, if they can manage it, they'll be the first person at the event, but if they're late, it doesn't bother them too much. They'll simply roll in 20 to 30 minutes late with a drink in their hand and a laissez-faire attitude.

To everyone else around them, having to adjust their plans because they don't value punctuality can be quite annoying and just ends up creating unnecessary hiccups that could have been avoided if they had just set an alarm (or five).

5. Drinking water first thing in the morning

It might seem like such a small habit, but those with common sense know that there are just so many benefits to waking up every morning and drinking water first thing. A 2020 study found that drinking 200ml of water was enough to reduce thirst, anger, fatigue, and poor mood. After drinking two glasses, researchers noticed that it can help to improve your working memory, too.

You've been sleeping for over eight hours a night, so when you wake up, your system needs a boost of energy to set the tone for the day. Just like eating breakfast is important, so is drinking enough water in the morning.

Those who fall on the other end of the spectrum might just skip out on drinking water and head straight for their trusted cup of coffee instead. They enjoy the instant effects of drinking coffee, but will then complain about having a headache or feeling sluggish later on in the day.

6. Wearing matching socks

Individuals with common sense enjoy looking put-together, especially when it comes to their socks matching. For the average person, they don't really care about wearing mismatched socks and may even see it as something quirky to do.

They point out that no one really ever even sees their socks anyway, so why does it matter if they need to be matching in the first place? In reality, they just sometimes don't want to take the extra time in the morning to find matching socks, or they just don't own any either.

Those with common sense enjoy structure in even the smallest of ways, down to their socks. Matching pairs means they don't have to adjust their socks in the middle of the day or they're uncomfortable because one sock might be thicker or thinner than the other one. To avoid all of that, they'd rather make sure they have matching pairs in their drawer. And if they don't, they'll quickly run to the store to stock up on some.

7. Reading labels

Actually taking in labels on food products, clothes, and even cleaning supplies is something those with common sense make sure they do diligently. They not only enjoy knowing what's exactly in the things they're using, but they find it important to know how to use it and even what they should be actively avoiding.

It isn't them being picky when they choose to pay attention to labels, but about making informed decisions about the things they're buying, especially when it comes to food products. Looking at the sugar content, how many carbs are in something, and even the actual ingredients means they're caring about what they're putting into their bodies and what they're cooking every day.

The average person may not care about reading food labels as much as those with common sense. To them, it's just an extra step that wastes their time. They'd rather just grab the product and figure it out later.

8. Having an efficient routine

Being able to have an efficient and compact routine is something individuals with common sense prefer above having to wing it every single day. Rather than waking up and trying to figure out what needs to be done, they'll write out a list or already have a system that works for them and keeps things running smoothly.

To them, a routine is never boring, but a way to help them save time and stress so they don't finish out the day and wonder how they managed to miss all of the important tasks that needed to get done. Those who don't value routine as much find them to be restrictive.

Being able to have an effective routine means actively avoiding unnecessary stress, actually having a good nights sleep, and even helping with finding time to pour back into yourself whether it's more time to be active or even cook healthier meals.

The average person would rather have their day be a bit more spontaneous than feel like they need to follow a routine just to have a good time. They may not realize that actually having a routine means they can be much more intentional about the things that need to get done, rather than having to be all up in the air about things.

9. Filing taxes on time

People with common sense do not play about making sure they file their taxes on time. They don't love the process, just like everyone else, but they know that getting them done on time, or even early, means that they don't have to face late fees or the stress of having to quickly file them past the deadline.

To them, filing taxes is just a part of adulting that really becomes easier when you're able to handle it before it actually becomes a crisis. According to data from the IRS, about 29% of individual tax returns are received in the three weeks leading up to Tax Day, or about 43 million returns.

Unfortunately, filing taxes on time is one of the things people with common sense love that normal people can't stand. Many "normal" people end up falling on the procrastination side when it comes to filing their taxes, especially those that maybe don't use common sense as much as others do. To them, they put off filing their taxes until the last possible moment.

However, they then find themselves scrambling to get all of their documents together and might even forget to file certain things because of how much they were rushing. To a common sense thinker, they know that avoiding the chaos means just sitting down for at least an hour to get it done.

10. Wearing sunscreen

No matter who you are or what kind of skin tone you have, wearing sunscreen is just not an option. Those with common sense know that and are aware of the problems that can occur if they were to just sit out in the sun, whether they're laying out on the beach or just leaving their house to run to the grocery store, and not actually put on any sort of sun protection. Studies have consistently shown that regular sunscreen use reduces the risk of skin cancer and also slows down the signs of aging.

To those with common sense, wearing sunscreen is just another form of protection to them. They lock their doors before leaving the house every single day, and they make sure to spray themselves down with SPF 50 as well.

For those that choose not to wear sunscreen, they just don't think it's necessary at all. They may believe that will impact them wanting to tan, which isn't true at all, or they just don't really feel like putting it on at all. To them, sunscreen is just another burden they don't want to abide by, despite the fact that skipping sunscreen can have lasting effects.

11. Backing up important files

There's nothing more annoying than taking the time to write out an important document and then losing it in the abyss of your computer because you didn't back it up somewhere else. Those with common sense would rather spend that extra few minutes making sure their files are saved and kept somewhere they can access them rather than dealing with losing them completely.

You never know what can happen, especially with electronic devices. As useful as they can be, they're sometimes not the most reliable. Backing up their important files is all about feeling relieved to know that your information is safe and secure.

However, the average person may find that to be a bit of a chore and even unnecessary. They'll simply store everything on a single device and just assume that nothing will happen to it. Then, when their computer ends up crashing or the file just ends up disappearing, they'll break out into a full-blown panic because they realized they should have just saved it somewhere else, too.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.