Aging gracefully isn't about defying time but about how you spend it. Women who age beautifully cultivate routines that keep them glowing and showcase the vitality that goes far beyond genetics. Their secrets lie in not just what they do but also in what they don't do. They would never participate in things that can be harmful to their health or appearance.

Exposing themselves to prolonged sun exposure and constant negativity doesn't serve them or their age-defying looks. Some of the most radiant women are starting to realize sooner rather than later that these long-term patterns will not only age you but cause you emotional distress in the long run.

Women who age beautifully almost always avoid doing these 11 things

1. They avoid excessive sun exposure

Look Studio | Shutterstock

Everyone can benefit from a little sunlight in their lives to brighten up their days and boost their mood, but excessive sun exposure can lead to sunburns or sun poisoning. Women who age beautifully will try their best to take every precaution to avoid this. They use sunscreen often and wear hats large enough to protect their delicate skin from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Too much sun can damage their skin to the point where it begins to affect their appearance. In fact, a little over 80% of premature skin aging is caused by UV irradiation. It can cause wrinkles and potential skin cancers in both younger and older women. No matter the age, women take care of their skin because it is what makes us appear youthful and healthy to others.

Advertisement

2. They don't neglect skincare

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Speaking of taking care of one's skin, women who age well would never skip or neglect their skincare because they thought it was too much work. It's not just simply washing your face every day, it takes time and precision to do these skincare routines. Around 70% of women in the U.S. stated that they prioritize their skincare routines, with 64% using between one and four anti-aging products daily.

These products are suitable for all skin tones and issues, and they follow a step-by-step application process. Those with oily skin would benefit more from foaming cleansers than those who have dry or sensitive skin, who would need products that are more focused on hydration. A woman's age doesn't matter when it comes to taking care of her skin. In fact, we all should start doing this at a young age.

Advertisement

3. They avoid unnecessary stress

Zigres | Shutterstock

As we age, it can become harder to balance out our stress levels and hormones. Our hair begins to dull, our sleep gets disrupted, and no matter how hard we try to manage the chaos in our lives, the only way to truly relax is by limiting the toxicity in our lives. Having peace of mind while walking outside can do wonders for our stress levels.

At a cellular level, increased stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine led to DNA damage, reduced collagen production, and slower wound healing. It's good to start managing it when we are younger to avoid these obstacles as we get older. Aging is centered around everything that you do, from the people who stress you out to the amount of sleep that you get every night.

Advertisement

4. They avoid skipping sleep

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

One of the most overlooked beauty secrets is simply getting a good night's rest. The older we get, the more sleep we need because it can heavily affect our aging process. We become stressed out and irritable, sure, but there's more to it than that. Skipping sleep regularly can lead to dark circles, dull skin, and an overall tired look that no cream can fully fix.

Poor sleep quality is tied to increased signs of skin aging and slower skin repair. This is what makes it so important to older women who need more sleep to repair their tissues and maintain their bodies' elasticity. Women have also been shown to need more sleep than men. We need at least nine hours compared to the eight hours that they need.

Advertisement

5. They avoid poor diets

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

There is a deep connection between what happens inside your body and what happens outside your body. Poor diets can age you just as quickly as a lack of sleep or lack of skincare routines can. Women who age nicely eat well-balanced meals rich in whole foods like fruits and vegetables so that they fight inflammation.

High intake of refined sugars like glucose and fructose can lead to the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which can impair collagen and cause wrinkles. These bad habit foods are known to accelerate aging by causing oxidative stress and breaking down the skin's elasticity. What sets these women apart is not just what they eat but how they approach food overall. Eating to them is self-care, not a punishment or indulgence.

Advertisement

6. They don't neglect hydration

afotostock | Shutterstock

One of the most consistent habits that we as women have is to attempt to drink as much water as we can, even though many of us forget to do it. Drinking water is more than just sipping on a simple drink when it's hot outside. It's a bodily fluid that is necessary to survive. Women who age beautifully will make hydration a daily priority, not a reactive measure.

There are ways to tell whether or not you are dehydrated, and a majority of it has to do with how your body functions. Remaining hydrated is a major priority for women who want to age well because not only does it affect their bodies, but their skin as well. In addition to aesthetics, hydration plays a crucial role in energy levels, joint health, and digestion. All of which contribute to how youthful someone feels.

Advertisement

7. They don't avoid exercise

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet | Shutterstock

Exercising might seem like a hobby to some women, but it is necessary for others. There are several different ways to work out, and women have their own favorites that they occasionally participate in. Most of the time, it's for losing weight, but women who have already aged well will say that they exercise to remain healthy.

They want strong muscles and bones so that as they age, everything can be less of a strain on their joints. These women don't need to do any elaborate exercise techniques either. They simply walk most of the time. A brisk walk is all it takes to prolong your life by a few years.

Advertisement

8. They don't ignore regular health checkups

Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

Regular health check-ups can be a nightmare for women to deal with nowadays, not just because of rising costs but also due to the possibility of being refused service based on political or religious beliefs. Yet, women nearing menopause would never ignore their checkups. These visits are more than just about treating illness, for many of them, it's about early detection and prevention.

Routine blood work and cancer screenings are important because they allow them to address potential issues before they become major problems for their families. Those who do skip them miss signs of underlying conditions, which can lead to accelerated aging. Staying up to date with their healthcare providers is their way of preserving both their beauty and their peace of mind.

9. They avoid holding grudges

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Forgiveness is all about protecting your ability to trust again. When you hold grudges, you are essentially giving the other person power over you and your emotional state. Women who age well do so because they don't allow negativity to bring them down or stress them out.

Practicing forgiveness will lower your levels of depression, anxiety, and hostility, as well as increase your self-esteem. Avoiding grudges is an act of self-love that women who age beautifully understand. It's the act of embracing a toxic ex-boyfriend years after the two of you have moved on, knowing that you trust yourself enough not to go backwards.

10. They avoid obsessing over age

pikselstock | Shutterstock

The older you get as a woman, the more society expects you to prove your value in the system. If you fail to provide for your children or have a successful marriage, others may view you as less than. While many women try not to take it personally, it can take a toll on their mental health. Among older people, 81% experienced internalized ageism, believing that health problems or sadness are simply part of getting older.

There comes a time when you realize enough is enough. Obsessing over age leads to unnecessary comparisons that truly make no sense. Every generation faces unique social issues, so to blame it on one generation or specifically one gender is a bit of a stretch. Women who age like fine wine don't let their age stop them from living their best life.

11. They don't stop learning or growing

Kateryna Onyshchuk | Shutterstock

Time is considered the most important thing that we cannot monetarily buy. It's why older women who have aged beautifully will teach younger women that investing time and energy in themselves from a young age is one of the most important things they can do. Even at their older ages, they are still learning and growing, even if they don't openly admit it.

While it may seem radical to take their advice, as a young woman, you will be glad that you did. They share their wisdom generously but remain humble enough to keep learning from others. Aging to them isn't about fading away. It's more about evolving into something more authentic and genuine.

Sylvia Ojeda is a screenplay writer and journalist who covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest stories.