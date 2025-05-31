How old do you want to live to be? If you want to stay around way past your 80s, what quality of life do you want to have? Many of us dream about living as long as possible, but don't understand the work and self-care required to make sure that we are still enjoying life as we get up in age.

People who live well beyond their 80s have certain habits and lifestyle practices that keep them healthy and fully engaged in life. Genetics definitely play a role, but that is coupled with behaviors that support long-term health and well-being.

Here are 11 things people who live well past their 80s do on a daily basis

1. They stay physically active

People who live the longest don't rely on luck to get there. They engage in regular exercise like walking, gardening, strength training, and dancing to make sure they are getting the most out of life. They want to maintain their ability to do the things they enjoy as much as possible. This physical activity boosts their energy, improves their sleep, helps manage body weight, and provides many other benefits to their health.

Aside from the long list of health benefits, remaining physically active over your lifetime will help you with your mobility and flexibility. These things a super important in preventing falls and injuries. As you get older, a fall can lead to hip and hand fractures, head trauma, and even death. Losing muscle and decreasing bone density pose a serious threat of falling for older adults.

2. They eat a balanced diet

Our bodies need nutrients to maintain health over time. People who live well past their 80s follow a nutrient-dense diet. They eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats to feed their bodies what they need to not only survive, but to thrive. And even then, they practice moderation and portion control with a mindset that says "not too much and not too little.

Many older adults adhere to eating styles like the Mediterranean Diet, which has been followed by Centenarians, a rare group of people who have made it to 100 years old and beyond. They tend to have a lower risk of chronic diseases than the general population, and their diets lead to decreased risk of cardiovascular events. People who age gracefully limit processed food and cook at home with fresh, whole ingredients.

3. They keep up with their social connections

Social connections are important for your physical and mental health. Strong social bonds increase longevity, give you a better immune system, and help you recover faster from disease and injuries. They also contribute to feelings of belonging, love, and a sense that you are valued. This leads to lower anxiety and depression, higher self-esteem, and greater empathy and trust.

People who want to be around for a long time stay socially active with their friends, family, and community. They regularly participate in social activities, clubs, volunteering opportunities, and religious gatherings. Part of the interconnectivity is giving back by helping others. They might mentor others or do work in the community, which gives them a sense of purpose.

4. They keep their minds active

Like the muscles in your body, the mind is also a use it or lose it resource. Keeping it active can help to maintain cognitive health, prevent mental decline, and improve your overall well-being. Doing things that challenge your brain or encourage you to think more deeply can stimulate new connections and strengthen existing ones, potentially slowing down age-related cognitive decline. Maintaining a natural curiosity and an openness to new experiences is an exercise for the brain and beneficial for living a fulfilled life.

People who live past their 80s engage in continuous learning by reading, completing puzzles, and taking on new hobbies. Lifelong learning is vital for keeping your mind active and ensuring that you don't lose what you already have mentally. So, as we age, we should not be afraid to attend lectures, research unfamiliar topics, travel to places we have never been, or even head back to school.

5. They manage their stress

Studies show that chronic stress can reduce your life expectancy. It impacts the body's physiological system and can lead to health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and a weakened immune system. Stress might also cause you to age much quicker than you would under normal circumstances, shortening your lifespan.

So, the people who are blessed to live well past their 80s practice stress reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, prayer, mindfulness, and deep breathing. They might engage in spiritual or religious practices to connect with their communities, reflect, show gratitude, or feel purposeful. But they don't stop there. People who live the longest keep a positive attitude and are emotionally resilient, able to adapt to change.

6. They get regular sleep

As we get older, sleep becomes much more important to our overall health. Sleep allows our bodies and brains to rest, repair, and recharge. It also helps with various bodily functions, including repairing tissues, consolidating memories, and regulating our emotions. The amount of sleep we get is directly correlated to our mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

The people who live for many decades maintain a consistent sleep schedule, making sure they get about the same amount of rest every night. But sleep is not just about quantity. It's about quality as well. Falling asleep easily, staying asleep throughout the night, waking up feeling refreshed, and the ability to go through the sleep stages efficiently and continuously all contribute to overall sleep quality.

7. They avoid harmful habits

By now, everyone knows that smoking and drinking are just not good for you. Both make you age faster than you ever wanted to, shortening the time that you get to be part of this world. Still, that doesn't stop people from indulging in these unhealthy habits. Perhaps they believe they will be lucky and avoid the consequences, or maybe they are simply addicted and unable to stop.

People who understand that these bad habits could mean that their days are numbered avoid doing both as much as possible. They practice safe behaviors like wearing seatbelts while riding in the car and keep up with their changing needs. They might fall-proof the home, or make a habit of turning on their security system before bed, because they'd rather be safe than sorry.

8. They stay up on their healthcare

My dad had the misfortune of passing away at 53 years old. He was the backbone of our family, a real-life Superman who could survive in the coldest conditions. In his lifetime, he overcame being shot in his 20s, getting burned over 90% of his body, and breaking a bone here and there. But one thing my father did not do was get preventative healthcare. He figured, "If it ain't broke, don't try to fix it." Then it broke, and it was too late to reverse the damage.

If you want to ensure you live a long time, it's important to attend regular doctor and dental visits. You can manage conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol with consistent, on-time care. We should not just be visiting the doctor when something is wrong. Early detection and prevention of certain illnesses can literally save your life.

9. They have a sense of purpose

Imagine yourself in the middle of nowhere and on your very last leg. You don't have a roadmap or even an idea of which direction you should go. So you wander around aimlessly, moving a lot, but getting nowhere, until you finally collapse from exhaustion, starvation, or dehydration. That is exactly what it feels like to have no purpose in life.

People who live into their 80s and beyond have a clear reason for getting up each and every day. It might be helping others, pursuing their passions, or being a part of something much bigger than themselves. They know that purpose provides energy when you're tired, feeds your spirit when it is hungry, and quenches your thirst for experiences that light up your life. Their feet hit the floor with determination and intention because they have work that they love to do.

10. They have supportive environments

Nothing is worse than people forgetting about you, seeing you as a burden, or ignoring you as you get older. A supportive environment is a big piece of the puzzle for staying alive and well. Everyone should have a walkable community that includes movement, interaction with others, and regular engagement as they move into the later stages of life.

Those engagements we seek should be sources of laughter, joy, common ground, and meaningful connections. They help to maintain a sense of humor and encourage you to enjoy the moment instead of taking life seriously. Being in an environment where there are people who love and support you is common among those who age very well.

11. They are financially prepared

The biggest source of stress as we age is our finances. Those who prepared early can live out their golden years without worrying about money, housing, or where their next meal will come from. Many have meticulously planned for the future and have enough funds to live where they want and do what they want.

They suffer from less financial anxiety by planning for retirement, getting healthcare, and proactively making end-of-life decisions. They have a practical budget and do not live above their means. This level of financial security supports their mental and emotional well-being and leads to a long life worth living.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.