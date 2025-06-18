11 Things Highly Intelligent People See Right Through That Fool Most People

Highly intelligent people tend to see the world through sharper vision and have a well-developed sense of discernment. It's easy for other people to get caught up in surface-level appearances and tactics intended to persuade others. But smart individuals are usually immune to that kind of manipulation and perpetuation of illusions.

People who have a high level of intelligence not only know how to think critically, but also how to observe patterns that stand out, read between the lines to discover a person's true intentions, and keep a realistic viewpoint. They are not distracted by noise. They are tuned in to what really matters and stay ten steps ahead.

Here are 11 things that highly intelligent people see right through that fool most people

1. Flattery with an accompanying agenda

Cecilie Arcurs from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Most people start blushing and gushing when they get an unexpected compliment. They take it at face value and go off, skipping through the day, feeling validated and special. But true discernment is knowing that there are times when flattery has a hidden agenda behind it.

Intelligent people can easily spot a compliment that is genuine versus one that is part of a strategy. Love bombing and manipulation are easily recognized and ignored, even if they give a lackluster "thank you". But they are unimpressed with praise that is used to get over on other people.

2. Groupthink or a herd mentality

Art_Photo via Canva

People who tend to go along to get along and lack the ability to think independently get swept up in trends or popular opinions. They don't have to autonomy to form an independent thought and find it easier to avoid making waves. But smart people never participate in groupthink or take on a herd mentality.

Intelligent minds know how to make independent analyses and use them as part of their decision-making process. They look for truth, not conformity, and get skeptical anytime they see people blindly following someone.

3. False humility

Prostock-studio via Canva

The most telltale sign of a person who is fishing for compliments is humble bragging. They fake modesty to seem like a humble person, while seeking to tout their accomplishments or possessions. It's a weird and awkward flex that the smartest people in society never fall for.

Feigning modesty in an effort to seem morally superior is a manipulative tactic that works on people who are less-than-smart, but for those of us with elevated intellect, it makes us roll our eyes and tune you out. We can tell when your humility is performative instead of sincere.

4. Using emotionally manipulative words

DimaBerlin via Canva

For a person intent on controlling others, emotionally manipulative language is their go-to. They might use guilt trips to persuade another person to do something they don't want to, or passive-aggressive comments to gaslight them into taking actions that go against their values.

But the highly intelligent see these tactics right away and set stronger boundaries instead of giving in and taking the emotional bait. They stand on their beliefs and never allow anyone to make them feel bad about it. Smart folks choose to avoid the people who choose to overstep their feelings instead of acknowledging and supporting them.

5. Overexplaining unnecessarily

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

They say you can tell when someone is lying by how overcomplicated their explanation is. The truth is simple and doesn't require justification or filler words to convince other people. Over-explaining is intended to bury the person on the receiving end in a heap of word salad that means nothing but is hard to get from under.

Highly intelligent people are unmoved by jargon or complex language meant to confuse them and keep them from understanding. They don't equate complexity with competence or confidence. They know that you're bluffing and will call you out about it.

6. Fake confidence

interstid via Canva

Real confidence is stoic and imposing. A person doesn't have to go out of their way to convince others that they are all that. Those that do confuse being confident with being arrogant. They can fool people who don't know the difference, but for those who are much smarter, know that this is a facade.

True confidence looks so much different than a person who is overcompensating for insecurity. Talking loudly, dominating the conversation, or displaying bravado are telltale signs that a person is not as confident as they want us to believe. Smart people aren't impressed. They are alarmed.

7. Showcasing shallow success

Eva-Katalin from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Lower-level minds are easily impressed by fancy cars, likes and follows on social media, and expensive clothes. They see these things as symbols of success and something to aspire to themselves. But if you know better, you are fully aware that those superficial accoutrements mean nothing in the big scheme of things.

If you happen to have a superior intellect, you know that shiny objects don't spell success. Status symbols, luxury brands, and followers have no substance and are just illusions. Real success is finding your purpose and doing things that you are passionate about. True connections and fulfillment can be found in things that last, not things that make you look good.

8. False narratives and half-truths

yacobchuk from Getty Images via Canva

Public Enemy had a song that advised their listeners, "Don't believe the hype". They were definitely onto something. Whether we are talking about politics or social issues, people who spout things that they have not looked into on their own seem unintelligent to those who think for themselves.

The smartest people can detect when a story has been spun or edited to create a narrative or serve a specific purpose. They don't fall into the trap of believing everything they see because they know that there are often many sides and perspectives to consider.

9. Using victimhood

Mart Production via Canva

There are some people who play the victim to get sympathy and compliance from others. They make you feel sorry for them, so you want to make them feel better and do exactly what they want. But people with discernment see this for what it is and don't react.

Victimhood is often used to control people, as a manipulation practice, or to avoid accountability. It takes away the ability of others to be contrary for fear of further victimizing them. It is seen as a red flag instead of something to be sympathetic about by highly intelligent people.

10. Performative activism

alessandrobiascioli via Canva

Remember what happened after George Floyd was killed by a police officer? Protests erupted everywhere, and race became a big topic of discussion. Companies brought in DEI teams to make things fair and right, and CEOs sat on panels talking about the work they were doing to be more inclusive at their organizations.

They might have fooled some, but sharp people knew it was purely performative. Once the racial storm blew over, they quickly dismantled all of the "heart work" they had done in favor of the old status quo. But smart people noticed the bait and switch and sent companies like Target reeling when we refused to give them our money anymore.

11. Seeming too good to be true

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

There are times when it can feel like a business opportunity, the relationship of your dreams, or a promise can show up right on time. It's as if the universe knew exactly what you needed and delivered it. But smart people quickly ascertain when this experience is too good to be true.

They look for the hidden agenda and ask hard questions to make sure everything is on the up and up. They look beneath the surface to hear what's not being said. If there are strings attached or false promises involved, the most highly intelligent people identify them and turn away in favor of things that truly make their lives better.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.