7 Effective Things The Most Relaxed People Do To Reduce Stress, Reveals Therapist

You may feel like you have to keep going, all the time, even if you're already stressed and anxious.

But, you're not a robot and you're not meant to keep going. It's time to stop and relax. Practicing relaxation techniques for anxiety needs to start taking priority in your life. If you don’t, you will experience physical and mental problems, so do this before it's too late.

You may feel like you don’t have time, but you do. Start with just 10 minutes a day and put it on your calendar. If you can’t dedicate 10 minutes of relaxation to your day, then you're seriously overbooked.

Here are the effective things the most relaxed people do to reduce stress:

1. Get adequate sleep and rest

Experts recommend getting 7 to 9 hours. You can indeed get too much sleep. Make sure the environment you sleep in is dark and quiet.

You don’t want to have electronic devices nearby. They will keep you awake. Make sure they are shut down an hour before bed.

I went on a walk with a friend the other day and she asked me if I got enough sleep. I told her that I did and she was surprised. She told me that she didn’t and that none of her friends or family did either. I was surprised.

Sleep is essential. The mind and body need it to recharge. If you're not getting enough sleep, then you need to start your relaxation plan today. Make sleep a priority.

2. Smile and have laughter in your life

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Laughter is the best medicine. You can watch a comedy or a funny video. Be spontaneous and playful in your life.

Children are always making time for play. Why does that have to change when you get older? It was a priority when you were a child. That shouldn’t change when you're an adult.

When was the last time you looked at life through a child’s eyes? It’s easy to predict that something won’t be fun or you won’t like someone. This is usually based on negative experiences from the past.

3. Exercise regularly

Moderate exercise is good for your emotional and physical health. This gets the endorphins going and gives you a natural high. It will also help ease your mind if you're on a computer all day.

A regular exercise program also helps with sleep. You can go for a walk, take a yoga class, or go to a class at the gym. Find something that you enjoy. You can even invite a friend.

What’s important is that you find something you like. You don’t have to engage in extreme exercise, either. If it causes an injury, then you won’t want to exercise. Keep it consistent and simple.

4. Listen to their inner voice

This means your gut. It’s easy in our fast-paced world to get away from that. You start to listen to others, without consulting your inner voice first.

When you're busy and stressed out, this is more likely to happen.

I know that whenever I have made a bad decision, I don’t stop to consult with myself first. You know what's best for you. You can make good decisions for yourself.

Start keeping a journal, ask yourself questions, and see what answers you come up with.

5. Develop a mindfulness practice

fizkes / Shutterstock

This is a form of meditation. It involves deep breathing exercises. You can start with as little as 10 minutes a day.

Practice mindfulness whether you feel stressed out or not. The more you practice the better you will feel. Studies from the American Psychological Association have found that having a mindfulness practice can decrease the symptoms of anxiety and depression.

6. Feed their body nutritious foods

Studies have found that food affects your mood. Stay away from foods that are high in sugar and fast food. Neither of them has many nutrients that are good for you.

Eat plenty of green leafy vegetables and fruit. They are good as a meal or for a snack.

Eat lean protein with your meals. Make sure you add some fat to your meal plan. Stick with good fats, such as olive oil or avocados. This will help you feel full.

You can also have some carbohydrates. Stick with wheat rather than white bread.

7. Surround themselves with positive people

Start by reviewing the people that you're the closest to. Take a look at your top five people. Are they supportive? Are they optimistic, or are they negative?

The people you have around you have a direct effect on your emotional health. They should not be creating more stress in your life.

They should be positive and supportive. If necessary, work on developing an adequate and appropriate support system.

Congratulate yourself for taking the time to read this article. By doing this, you're starting to put yourself first so you can decrease the stress and anxiety in your life.

Now pick one or two of these tips and start using them today. By doing this, you are investing in your emotional health. You don’t always have to go at full speed. You shouldn’t be around people that make you feel this way.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.