We are now in the middle of a time when we're watching a brand new generation enter the workforce. It’s time for Gen Z teens and young adults to show the world what they’re made of, and while many are optimistic about their futures, parents aren’t always pleased.

Many of the biggest complaints parents have about their Gen Z kids are based on key differences in the way young people today view the world and their place in it compared to the way people in older generations did. Quickly advancing technology and a volatile world stage mean there are several ways in which Gen Z does things that do not please the people who raised them.

Here are the 11 biggest complaints parents have about their Gen Z kids, according to research

1. They spend too much time on screens

Millennials still had a couple of years of tech-free living, but Gen Z? Not so much. Unsurprisingly, their parents are starting to realize how detrimental all that screen time is for them. Some are even worried that their screen addictions are ruining their kids’ lives.

According to therapists, pushback over screen time remains one of the most common issues addressed in therapy. While not all of Gen Z has a tech obsession, there is good reason for the parental concern. High levels of screen time have been heavily linked to higher rates of social issues, including isolation.

2. They lack social skills

This is a complaint that tends to go hand-in-hand with the issue of screen time, perhaps because one causes the other. Parents of young adults are often shocked by their lack of social skills and their unrealistic expectations regarding friendships, dating, and more.

Talking it out isn’t always doable with younger Gen-Z adults. Why? Because they generally don’t have the skills required to handle adult conversations.

3. They still need too much help from their parents

Blame it on the economy, blame it on the increased expectations for education, or just blame it on society as a whole, but Gen Z is struggling to reach adulthood. Many parenting guides note that Gen Z still relies fairly heavily on their parents for both financial aid and problem-solving skills.

A lot of parents weren’t expecting to still feel like full-time parents to teens when their children reach their mid-twenties. Sadly, that seems to be the new status quo.

4. They're broke

While we’re talking about the problem-solving needs of adults in Gen Z, we might as well emphasize how much parents are working to support their children. A vast majority of parents now financially support both Millennial and Gen Z children.

Sometimes, that help isn’t necessary, such as the need to pay money to keep up appearances. Other times, parents are the final guard keeping their kids away from homelessness. It’s not the parents’ fault. It’s not their children’s fault either. It’s the economy.

5. They're confusing

Gen X (and some Boomers) generally grew up in an era when being gay wasn’t okay, when gender identity wasn’t discussed, and LGBTQ rights were barely on the table.

Many parents remain confused by all the different gender identities they hear their children discussing. It’s not so much a complaint as it is a worry about upsetting their now-adult children.

6. They have poor coping skills

It’s no secret that Gen X had a deeply protective streak when it came to their parenting, even though some news stations call them lax. Unfortunately, when parents get a bit too overprotective, it can lead to a lack of coping skills for their children.

Gen Z has a general reputation for flying off the handle when most other generations would know what to do. Thankfully, this is starting to change as they hit the workforce. (And let’s just face it, Gen Z doesn’t have a monopoly on bad coping skills, so this isn’t too bad a thing to say.)

7. They're lonely

While some of the complaints parents might have about Gen Z are easy to debate or even somewhat unfounded, this is one issue that’s actually documented as true. Statistically speaking, Gen Z is the loneliest generation of adults in modern history.

Over 80% of adults in this generation have felt lonely in recent months. This issue can wear on anyone, becoming a public health crisis in its own right.

8. They're hard to work with

If you’re a parent of a Gen Z child who also acts as a manager in the workplace, you might already know this complaint. Many managers are starting to say that Gen Z is a hard generation to work with due to perceived authority issues and a general lack of motivation.

The truth is that this might be an overblown issue. Many Gen Z adults are quite hardworking. It’s just that they value their work-life balance.

9. They're overly confident

With all the talk about the lack of soft skills, it might come as a shock to people to find out that Gen Z is noted for having overconfidence issues. In other words, people can perceive this generation to be similar to the small dogs that chase after big cars.

This often shows up in the form of unrealistic expectations in the workforce. Of course, one might argue that other generations might just be underselling themselves.

10. They're not open-minded

Perhaps one of the most unusual complaints about the newest generation to hit the adult world is the generation’s intolerance. More specifically, Gen Z is said to be less tolerant of other beliefs and less open-minded about different ways of life.

In a world where political extremism is rife, this could actually pose serious issues for the country as Gen Z ages. Thankfully, much of the intolerance that other generations discuss is simply them refusing to put up with bigotry.

11. They're boring

Finally, rounding up this list is the idea that Gen Z is a bit, well, boring compared to older generations. Gen Z is less likely to drink, less likely to date, less likely to have teen pregnancies, and less likely to engage in other risky behaviors than any other generation prior.

Believe it or not, some parents are actually worried about this! If you ask me, that’s a good sign. This generation is actually staying out of trouble. Isn’t that what parents wanted?!

