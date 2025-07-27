If there's one thing about intelligent people, it's that they'll clock anyone. Now, don't get it twisted. It's not like they're trying to be hyper-observant. Due to their naturally sharp eye, they can tell when someone is clearly lying, but because they don't want to start trouble, there are some specific things they will say when they know you're lying but won't call you out that let you know you've been caught without making things too uncomfortable for anyone.

Whether it's because they genuinely care for others or because they don't want to waste their own energy, intelligent people will rarely directly out someone for lying, unless they need to. Blame it on their need for peace and order, but intelligent people hate stirring the pot unless it's necessary. So, while some people might not understand them, if anyone who's remotely intelligent utters these phrases, just know they caught you.

11 things intelligent people say when they know you're lying but won't call you out

1. 'Interesting... tell me more about that'

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

The first thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying is, "Interesting... tell me more." On the one hand, intelligent people can often discern when someone is lying with minimal effort. Due to their keen observation skills, it doesn't take much for their alarm bells to sound when things don't add up.

Even so, this doesn't mean they won't give a skeptical eye brow raise and slightly test them. If there's one thing about a liar, it's that it's hard for them to keep their story consistent. According to Professor of Psychology John D Mayer, Ph.D., "Liars leak clues in physical form through their body language, in their words or lack thereof, through their emotional displays, and in their thinking (cognitive clues)."

So, if someone's truly intelligent and wants to mess around, they might test the other person just to watch them fidget and stumble over their words. Is it the kindest thing to do? No, but since they are already lying, who cares, right?

2. 'Wow, what are the odds?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Most people can admit that intelligent people are some of the funniest individuals in the world. Despite what people may think, there's a link between humor and intelligence. According to a study published in Intelligence, people find those who are funny more attractive, as it reveals intelligence and creativity.

Even so, when an intelligent person is truly smart, they say things that most people don't catch, unless they're intelligent themselves. This is why another thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying but won't call you out is, "Wow, what are the odds?"

It's not like they're trying to be rude, but their inner sarcasm and sense of humor come out when someone is clearly full of it. Once again, intelligent people tend to be polite, as they know arguing isn't always worth it. Still, they can't help but throw in a bit of sass whenever the mood strikes them.

3. 'If you say so'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

If there's one thing intelligent people know how to do, it's mind their own business. Unlike others, they aren't here for the drama or the petty arguments. This is why a thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying but won't call you out is, "If you say so."

Arguing is pointless. While it might be tempting to call someone out, it isn't always worth it. In some instances, calling someone out can only give them a headache, as it often leads to more arguments and drama. This is why the best thing to do is to remain neutral and allow people to run their mouths.

As most people know, drama leads to stress, and according to a study published in 2017, stress can lead to diseases and pathological conditions. So, while others might not understand their neutrality, in the end, intelligent people always win as they stay out of people's way.

4. 'You always keep things interesting'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everyone has that one friend or family member who's a hot mess. An intelligent person might love someone, but the frequency and nature of the lies and nonsense they utter seriously need to be studied. Still, intelligent people never truly say anything, and instead, a thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying but won't call you out is, "You always keep things interesting."

This phrase isn't necessarily an insult, but it is a nod to the nonsense that people bring to the table. And while their friends and family grow tired of their neutral deadpan way of speaking, intelligent people just can't help themselves; they're neutral by nature.

According to Athena's Advanced Academy, "An ability to remove bias from your own viewpoint and take in different viewpoints is a fundamental part of being intelligent in my mind." This is also why many intelligent people tend to be neutral; they simply see all sides of an argument. So, while some people might find it off-putting, intelligent people are just taking everything, and even if the other person is lying, they remain open-minded and uncaring.

5. 'Everyone sees things differently, I guess'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Intelligent people don't try to be messy, but sometimes people are so ridiculous that they can't help but stare at them in disbelief. Whether it's lying about work or failed relationships, there are people in this world who know how to spin a story in ways that make Suzanne Collins look like a novice storyteller.

Still, intelligent people keep to themselves, and instead, a thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying but won't call you out is, "Everyone sees things differently, I guess." They aren't trying to be funny, but the reality is that most chronic liars are a bit delusional and want to control the narrative.

According to clinical psychologist David J. Ley, Ph.D., "The truth can be 'inconvenient' because it might not conform to their narrative." Thankfully, intelligent people know this, which is why they don't get too caught up in their tales and instead, make a sly comment before effectively moving on.

6. 'That's quite the story'

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Another thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying, but won't call you out, is, "That's quite the story." Sometimes, intelligent people need to clock others without doing so outwardly. And while they'll never yell, "This person is a liar," a thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying but won't call you out, is, "That's quite the story."

If there's one thing about an intelligent person, it's that they'll give people a warning to stop before they call them out. They don't want to be difficult, but people who are liars rarely get the respect and recognition they desire. According to Professor of Sociology Thomas Henricks, Ph.D., "When we lie—and are caught doing so—people see us in a new light. They realize they can't trust us to be the person we say we are."

This is why intelligent people subtly clock them, but don't directly call them out. Whether it's from a place of concern or simply annoyance, intelligent people are basically saying, "Yeah, it's clear you're a liar."

7. 'Why do you think that is?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Most intelligent people are naturally curious. Whether it's about other countries or different subjects, intelligent people love to do their research before reaching a conclusion. This is why a thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying, but won't call you out, is, "Why do you think that is?"

Intelligent people aren't trying to be rude, but sometimes, liars are so blinded by their own egos that they forget to look at the other perspective. Thankfully, many intelligent people are excellent at staying neutral, which is why they highly encourage others to do the same.

According to a study published in 2010, open-minded people are more likely to be intelligent. So, while they prefer to stay out of other people's business, they also encourage them to conduct their own research before escalating the situation further.

8. 'I see...'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Sorry, but most intelligent people don't really care. Whether it's the new steamy Hailey Bieber drama or what happened at the office, intelligent people love to keep it lowkey. This is why a thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying, but won't call you out, is, "I see..."

They want to stay neutral. Despite the think pieces others have, intelligent people aren't trying to involve themselves in other people's mess, which is why they utter this phrase before effectively changing the subject. Sure, they might know the other person is full of it, but calling them out is simply a waste of energy, which is why they ignore the situation instead.

This is great, as a study published in 2018 found that peace of mind is related to less anxiety. So, really, whose winning in the end? The liar who's probably stressed with having to keep up with their lies? Or the intelligent people, who refuse to engage in the first place?

9. 'Good to know...'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Want to know if an intelligent person cares or not? Listen to how they respond. If an intelligent person agrees or understands someone's point of view, they'll nod along and add their own input. However, when someone is spouting nonsense, a thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying but won't call you out is, "Good to know..."

Hint: If someone says, "Good to know," it's likely they don't care and feel that someone is wasting their time. Sure, they might be polite about it, but in actuality, they're trying to find the quickest way to change the conversation without coming off as too rude.

10. 'That's one I haven't heard before'

AshTproductions | Shutterstock

Sure, it might be a little shady, but sometimes, intelligent people can't help it. Liars are often so caught up in their own lies that they don't make the most sense, causing intelligent people to become increasingly fed up. As a result, a thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying, but won't call you out, is, "That's one I haven't heard before."

Sorry, but a clumsy or over-dramatic story isn't something intelligent people fall over. Sure, they'll give someone props for their creative way of thinking, but at the end of the day, lying can be viewed as another form of manipulation, which intelligent people don't appreciate. So, while they're certainly calm and collected, intelligent people might be a bit shady depending on who is lying and what they're lying about.

11. 'That must've been something'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Finally, the last thing intelligent people say when they know you're lying but won't call you out is, "That must've been something." People certainly have a way of spinning stories to work in their favor. What started off as a small understanding turns into a whole Hollywood film with liars.

This is why most intelligent people grow fed up and say sly things. Once again, they don't want to be rude or disrespectful, but when push comes to shove, they can't help but let out a sarcastic phrase with an eyeroll for good measure. Thankfully, most lairs don't realize they've been caught red-handed until it's far too late.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.