Psychologists Say Highly Intelligent People Say This Is Their Favorite Color

There are so many ways to define your personality traits — everything from the Big Five Personality Traits to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator. You have to wonder sometimes if it's necessary to know exactly what personality type you have.

It's important to know what type of personality you have because your personality affects the way you think and how you make decisions. It guides you into choosing friends and spouses, and it can help explain the decisions you make and the reasons you do some of the things you do.

Dr. Carol Ritberger, an internationally acclaimed expert in behavior psychology, has her way of looking at personality types. "This approach to the world of personality uses four colors, each with their unique way of seeing situations, expressing themselves, solving problems, and interacting with people," she says on her website, where you can find out what color personality type you are.

"Imagine the opportunities that would open up if you better understood yourself and other people," Dr. Berger says. "Imagine the benefits if you were able to build personal and business relationships that were mutually satisfying, rewarding, and productive."

The benefits are great when you truly understand your color personality and who you are.

Psychologists say highly intelligent people favor the color yellow, and here's what other colors reveal about your personality:

1. Yellow

wing-wing / Shutterstock

Those of the yellow personality are visionaries, deep thinkers, and highly intelligent. They constantly wonder how things can be done better, and their life's purpose is to make a difference. If you're yellow, you won't shy away from a challenge or a problem.

You're not interested in keeping things the same, and you'll work to make them better. When others give up on a problem, yellow will make it their goal to solve it and will get great pleasure in accomplishing something that other people thought was hopeless.

2. Red

i_fleur / Shutterstock

If you're a red, you believe in getting things done. You don't believe in pretending to be something you're not, and you have no trouble expressing exactly what's on your mind. There's no grey area for you, for you see the world in black and white.

It's not about the journey, it's about getting from point A to point B. You're a hard worker, make firm decisions, are assertive, and have strong leadership abilities. You like to be in charge.

3. Orange

Sergii Gnatiuk / Shutterstock

If you're an orange person, you long for peace and harmony. You're a caregiver and a peacemaker and have many fine qualities such as loyalty, devotion, kindness, and cooperation.

You're a great listener and are socially responsible. You have a strong sense of community and will do almost anything to help give people meaning to their lives. You want everyone to get along and thrive.

4. Green

Mooauan / Shutterstock

Greens want to experience everything and everywhere. They're creative, innovative, intuitive, emotional, enthusiastic, passionate, love to have a good time, and enjoy doing their own thing, rather than just following the crowd.

They're known for creating innovative ideas and novel applications for existing products and services. Their ideas aren't limited, and they'd rather follow a hunch and see where it leads them, rather than follow logic. Their whole reason for living is to be a catalyst for change.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.