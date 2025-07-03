As a business owner, I know how challenging it can be to find a great employee or freelancer. Filling every position involves finding someone who is a good match for both your culture and your mission. Having worked at a slew of companies, I also know how frequently managers can overlook signs of a genius, unicorn employee in favor of bad talent. It’s difficult to watch from both sides of the coin.

One of my pet peeves is watching brilliant people get passed up for jobs. Another is watching brilliant people getting punished for moves that could benefit the company in question. Many companies miss out on major advances because they fail to listen to the right employee. But, how can you tell which employee is a highly-intelligent rainmaker? These surprise moves might suggest that your employee (or you) might have the right idea.

These are 11 signs of a highly intelligent employee that seem like they would backfire, but never do

1. Asking lots of simple questions

One of the best signs of a highly intelligent person deals with the number of questions they ask when they’re being onboarded onto a new project. They may ask why the project is being done that way, who’s supposed to do what, what the goals are, and why the project is even being done.

It can be annoying, but in many cases, this is a brilliant move. Experts note that those questions often help the employee streamline processes. In some cases, this move can actually reveal that certain projects aren’t even worth it.

2. Getting a side gig

Many business owners become nervous when they discover that employees have a side gig, but should they? Not really, provided that the side gig doesn’t overtake their actual employment responsibilities. Most companies don’t pay a living wage, so having a side hustle is a must.

Side gigs can help people understand the nuances of being a business owner. When you have an employee who understands your needs better, they often can find new ways to improve your bottom line. Besides, it also shows financial intelligence on the employee’s part.

3. Coming up with off-the-wall solutions

We all have met people who walk to the beat of their own drum, but some straight up walk to the beat of their own orchestras. If your employee tends to have extremely roundabout ways of thinking, you might want to keep an eye on their solutions.

Psychologists note that unusual solutions are often the work of outside-the-box thinkers who are highly intelligent. These solutions often lead to amazing breakthroughs in the office.

4. Saying no

So, this is a move that can get people fired if they’re in the wrong business or with the wrong boss. However, being the person who says no to bad projects or objects to being pushed around in the office is actually a sign of workplace intelligence.

There are plenty of moments when it’s appropriate for people to say no in the office. If an intelligent worker tells you not to waste your time on a project, you might want to listen to them. Unfortunately, many employers often find people saying no to be a fireable offense.

Honestly, a well-placed, firm no never really fails the employee. It just shows the employee that they need to find a setting where they are actually appreciated.

5. Standing up to micromanagers

Along with being willing to say no to projects or workloads that go beyond the scope of their regular work, highly intelligent professionals tend to be the ones who openly refuse to be micromanaged. This is because intelligent people tend to have their own way of doing things.

Micromanaging often ratchets up their anxiety, harms their ability to think freely, and decreases their work output. It’s not rude to refuse to deal with micromanaging. If their higher-ups can’t see that, it’s more of a failure on the company’s end than the worker’s end.

6. Refusing service to a bad client

Another major, often-overlooked sign of a highly intelligent employee can happen in the sales department. Highly intelligent workers recognize that sales is a two-way street. You have to attract and keep the right clients if you want to stay in business.

If you attract toxic clients, you could put your business in danger. Unfortunately, not all businesses survive bad clients. If your sales staff refuse to serve a particular client or warn you against a certain client, they may be acting in your best interest. That could be a client who damages your income.

7. Not responding to all the emails

Let’s be real. Emails can become a significant burden on a person’s workflow over time. Emails remain one of the fastest ways to get a person’s attention, considering that over 80% of all email users check their inboxes multiple times a day.

Email inboxes can get bloated quickly, so don’t get upset if your employees aren’t always responding to emails. Assuming that emails are simply just giving quick updates, it’s not always necessary or even a smart thing to do. Reducing email clog is a smart move, you know.

8. Developing friendships with coworkers

Yes, yes, I know. Coworkers aren’t supposed to be friends. They’re supposed to be coworkers. However, every single star employee I’ve ever worked with ended up being a great friend to others. Employers didn’t always appreciate it, but they didn’t see what employees saw.

The coworkers who become friends improve employee morale. They also tend to work better together on projects. You can’t put a price on camaraderie. Assuming they can avoid drama at work, it’s a slam-dunk kind of work move.

9. Ignoring KPIs

KPIs, also known as Key Performance Indicators, are numerical measuring sticks that act as goalposts for employees. They are measurable goals for employees to hit, such as writing 10 pages a day or getting emails to be opened at least 20% of the time.

Most people focus their entire workday on KPIs. Highly intelligent people use them as guidelines, but are more interested in the outcomes. Sure, not everyone is opening those emails, but does it matter if you’re seeing record sales? Probably not.

10. Listening to office gossip

Before you balk, hear me out. I said “listening,” not “spreading” or “partaking in” office gossip. Gossip itself tends to cause drama that doesn’t need to be in a sane office, though that insider knowledge can be useful from time to time.

However, listening to it can actually help the employee figure out who the people are to avoid in the office, including the gossiper!

11. Learning new skills on the down-low

Generally speaking, most offices encourage employees to learn new skills. They may even pay for classes or courses. The difference between an ambitious “average” employee and a hidden genius employee is how they behave while learning.

Average employees will shout about their skills from the rooftops, often before they’re competent in their work. Highly intelligent employees often stay quiet until they feel comfortable showing off their skills.

This type of move is genius for two reasons. First off, it’s humble enough to prevent other employees from feeling threatened by the hard work. It is also genius because it prevents others from promising more than they can realistically deliver.

