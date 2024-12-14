Most people dream about being the sharpest person in the room. Stepping into your workplace or family gathering, you'd like to impress everyone with your bountiful knowledge. If you are truly mentally sharper than an average person, there will be obvious signs that point to your intelligence.

Mental sharpness, known more technically as mental acuity, isn't the same thing as intelligence. Mental acuity is the "summation of our mental processing power," or more specifically, how well your brain handles information processing, memory storage, attention, and situational judgment.

From being a fast learner to loving to daydream, certain signs of mental sharpness can't be hidden, no matter how hard you try (and why would you want to?).

The 11 signs you're mentally sharper than an average person, according to psychology

1. You're a fast learner

The first sign you’re mentally sharper than an average person is being a fast learner. People who are quick learners don’t need weeks to learn new material. With a little bit of information and practice, they can pick up on content with little effort. Whether it be in class or the workforce, they’re likely the person people go to if they struggle to understand something.

Scientists working for the Human Brain Project found that intelligent people with high IQs are equipped with bigger and faster brains. Knowing this, don’t be surprised if you unintentionally run circles around everyone else. Though most people will feel slightly envious, your natural talent for fast learning benefits everyone around you.

2. You empathize with others easily

You know you’re mentally sharper than average if you don’t find it hard to empathize with others. Unlike most people, mentally sharp people are able to see both sides of the same argument. You may find yourself saying all too often, “Well I can see both sides of that,” to friends and family alike. You just can’t help yourself. It’s in mentally sharp people’s nature to be great at connecting with other people.

According to a study published in Intelligence, highly intelligent children are likely to be more empathic than others because they're more sensitive to emotional cues.

That said, empathizing with others isn’t always a grand gift people. It can be exhausting to feel so much and to give so much to other people. When push comes to shove, it’s important that mentally sharp people set clear boundaries on what they will and will not do for others.

3. You enjoy solitude

If you want to know if you’re mentally sharper than an average person, ask yourself, “Do I enjoy my alone time?” Believe it or not, mentally sharp people often don’t have many friends. Likely when you’re asked how many people you’re actually close with you can count on one hand.

This isn’t that shocking considering a study published in the British Journal of Psychology found that smarter people tend to have fewer friends. The researchers found that these introvert prefers being alone and have higher life satisfaction the less they interact with their friends.

This is why you shouldn’t feel too bad for having a small, tight-knit group of friends in your life. Not only does it benefit you, but it lessens the stress in your life as well.

4. You're obsessed with learning

You know you’re mentally sharper than an average person if you’re obsessed with learning. When people think about you, they likely just assume that your intelligence is something that you were naturally born with. While it’s often assumed that mentally sharp people are intelligent because of their good memory or lucky genetics, it’s also likely that some people are mentally sharp due to their obsession with learning. Loving the thrill of opening a new book or diving into research, your mental sharpness comes in the form of your thirst for knowledge.

Karyn Hall Ph.D. states that flexible thinking is just another part of psychological health. Additionally, in chapter five of the book How People Learn: Brain, Mind, Experience, and School, the authors explain that learning changes the structure of people's brains and leads to functionality and reorganization, showcasing just how important it is for people to continue learning, even if it’s hard.

5. You have excellent memory

While you may be mentally sharp because of your thirst for knowledge, people can’t deny that sometimes, genetics do play a role in intelligence. According to a study published in Psychology and Aging, people with higher IQs remembered first and second memories at an earlier age than those with lower IQ scores.

That said, having a good memory can sometimes lead to memory overload, which may then manifest as brain fog. And according to Kristen Fuller, M.D., brain fog can easily lead to feeling fuzzy and tired, having difficulty concentrating, and exhibiting poorer work performance.

This is why even mentally sharp people should seek professional help if they find themselves overwhelmed. Otherwise, you might find yourself becoming increasingly stressed and overwhelmed by the massive intake of information.

6. You love to daydream

Many of us love to daydream, however, if you’re mentally sharper than an average person, daydreaming becomes second nature to you. Whether it’s in the middle of a work meeting or the middle of class, having your head in the clouds isn’t all that uncommon if you’re mentally sharper than an average person.

A study published in Neuropsychologia found that highly intelligent people have too much brain capacity, which is why they can't keep their minds from wandering. As a result, you don't need to feel too bad if you have a habit of staring off into space. As long as you don’t allow it to impact your work too much, zoning out is perfectly normal and even healthy for you.

7. You let your curiosity get the best of you

Another sign you’re sharper than an average person is if you let your curiosity get the best of you. If you’re truly sharp then you likely question the world around you. Unlike most people, curious people don’t shy away from asking questions or digging into research. As a matter of fact, they’re the first people to raise their hand in class and ask a question.

This isn’t a bad thing. Being curious has its perks. Research published in the Journal of Personality Assessment found that being curious is associated with positive emotions, lower levels of anxiety, and greater psychological well-being. So the next time someone scolds you for being too nosy or too pushy don’t think too much about it. Curiosity is a big part of staying mentally sharp, which, let’s face it, most people want to be.

8. You see patterns and make connections

If you're mentally stronger than an average person, you see patterns and make connections. If you’re a truly intelligent person, you pick up on things quite easily. Sitting down in a classroom or meeting, you’re able to make connections to previous material from weeks ago. This is powerful, as making connections is a key step to increasing your intelligence.

That said, constantly making connections can grow to be quite distracting. Allowing your mind to wander, you might even miss out on important material as you become increasingly distracted by your thoughts.

Knowing this, you should find healthy methods to make those connections without allowing it to consume you. Whether that's by going to therapy or journaling, finding ways to ground yourself is critical for your focus.

9. You're aware of your surroundings

If you’re mentally sharper than an average person then you’re probably aware of your surroundings. If you’re in a checkout line, you’ll be the first person to notice when that older lady is struggling to pack her bags. Or, if you’re walking to the store in the middle of the night, you can instantly tell when something is off.

Though this might seem like a ‘superpower,’ it’s really just you using your sharp mind to observe when something is amiss. You most likely got into this habit by observing people all your life. Being deemed the ‘social outcast’ growing up, it likely taught you to pay close attention to others and by extension your surroundings, resulting in you being sharper than most people around you.

10. You can easily understand others without them having to tell you anything

If you’re mentally sharper than an average person, you’re probably great at understanding others. When your friend is smiling, you’re the first to notice when their smile doesn’t quite reach their eyes. Or, if your partner comes home being ultra-quiet, you’re the first to notice and find ways to cheer them up, all without them having to say a single word.

The ability to understand others without putting in that much effort is a talent that you’ve possessed as long as you can remember. Mentally sharp people are great at picking up on other people's moods and behaviors.

Having a keen eye for the ‘invisible’ allows you to observe your friends and family and pick up on odd behavior. As a result, you might unconsciously engage in behavior that puts them in a better mood, or at the very least, makes them feel understood.

11. You're good with words

If you are truly sharper than an average person, you likely have a charm that makes those around you pause. Though it sounds counterintuitive, those who are truly mentally sharp are great with their words. Even if you grew up being a social outcast, that doesn’t stop you from being quick on your feet. Whether you’re approached by a coworker or friend, you know exactly what to say to make those around you feel flattered or comfortable.

According to a study published in Intelligence, if someone is truly socially sophisticated, part of that involves cognitive abilities, which means general intelligence. So enjoy the gift of being socially intelligent. Even if it doesn’t come in handy now, there will always be a point where ‘talking smooth’ and socializing easily will be important.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.