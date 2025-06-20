It’s no surprise that the virtue of hard work is an incredibly personal and important characteristic. Whether it’s hard work to overcome financial struggle, find success in the corporate world, or even work on ourselves, many of us feel a great sense of pride and protection over what we’ve been able to accomplish.

This inherently personal value of hard work and work ethic is part of the reason why there is often resentment and tension between generations and economic classes, especially in a culture that views work ethic in terms of burnout and exhaustion, rather than self-care and rest. We’re protective of our work ethic, especially in the face of someone who seems to have a “cheat code.” Many things instantly annoy people who had to work hard to get where they are in life, and sometimes, they can’t help but feel resentful.

Here are 11 things that instantly annoy people who had to work hard to get where they are in life:

1. When someone acts like they're owed something

Raushan_films | Shutterstock.com

Entitlement is one of the things that instantly annoy people who had to work hard to get where they are in life. It’s not just a sense of resentment that’s sparked — people with a strong work ethic don’t expect anything, but work hard to get what they want — it also causes tension. A study published in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal found that individuals with an entitled mindset struggle to follow directions, creating a divide between them and their hard-working counterparts, peers, and leaders.

Of course, harboring a sense of entitlement isn’t just isolating — encouraging other people to feel irritable and hostile in their presence — it can also have personal detriments to productivity. According to a University of Michigan study, being entitled can make daily tasks and projects drag on, sabotaging people’s perception of time, work ethic, and productivity.

So, being humble and expressing gratitude about success isn’t just crucial for maintaining healthy relationships; it’s also directly influential on a person’s actual work ethic and productivity.

Advertisement

2. When people coast on connections instead of effort

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the Science journal, most people find new jobs through their connections — whether that be their family, friends, social media followers, or current co-workers. So, realistically, there’s no dodging the idea that simply hard work is the key to landing a good job — it’s much more nuanced than that.

However, watching someone brag about their great job, when they landed it through their parents who own the company, is one of the things that instantly annoys people who had to work hard to get where they are in life. If someone acknowledges their privilege and continues to work hard, that’s one thing; however, a sense of entitlement regarding privilege often rubs people the wrong way.

It’s the same social discourse that many people have about “nepo babies” and privilege. If someone works hard, but still gains opportunities and success on the backs of their connections’ hard work, does that make them less deserving?

Advertisement

3. When someone constantly plays the victim

Just Life | Shutterstock.com

People who play the victim, regardless of their toxic behaviors, language, and habits, tend to greatly annoy people who’ve worked hard to get where they are in life. They not only avoid taking responsibility for coping with the discomfort of being wrong or making a mistake, but they also undermine the productivity and growth associated with accountability for themselves and those around them.

According to the Berkeley Well-Being Institute, having a victim mentality is often deeply ingrained in a person’s identity — they find it difficult to cope with making mistakes or taking responsibility. Even though it’s often engaged in without a person truly understanding the harm of their behavior, it still feels immature to those who have worked hard and taken accountability or responsibility along the way for their success.

Advertisement

4. When people complain, but never change anything

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock.com

Depending on the situation, complaining can be either incredibly beneficial for bonding and emotional release or detrimental to connections and productivity. According to psychotherapist William Berry, someone who constantly complains without taking action drives others away, sparking negativity and resentment in their relationships.

Especially for someone who has worked incredibly hard for their success and constantly coped with the discomfort, difficulty, and struggle of overcoming challenges, hearing someone complain without change can be annoying.

Advertisement

5. When someone wants a shortcut to the top

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

Whether they’re being asked by leadership and peers to take a “shortcut” for productivity’s sake or watching other people try to shortcut their way into success, cutting corners is one of the things that instantly annoys people who had to work hard to get where they are in life.

Not only does it set unrealistic expectations about hard work and success, but it also tends to internally dismiss and invalidate a person’s journey and the work they put in to get to where they are.

Advertisement

6. When people waste the chances you never had

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock.com

Everyone deserves to craft their life, spend their time, and prioritize what they want in the way that works best for them, but seeing people pass up on opportunities or fall short on achieving their goals — specifically hindered by laziness or entitlement — are a couple of the things that instantly annoy people who had to work hard to get where they are in life.

Especially when they see people waste opportunities or privileges that could have supported their own journey to success and minimized the obstacles they faced — from free education to generational wealth and workplace connections — it can drive a wedge in their relationship and spark resentment.

Advertisement

7. When laziness starts dragging everyone down

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

From resisting change to doing the bare minimum and even giving up easily, laziness is one of the things that instantly annoys people who had to work hard to get where they are in life. It’s not only frustrating in a workplace environment, where a person’s laziness can affect the success and productivity of an entire team, but it’s also often personally offensive.

People with a strong work ethic don’t feel empowered to support their lazy peers, especially if they’re consistently passing up on opportunities, complaining without action, and expecting success to fall in their laps without doing the work.

Advertisement

8. When people brag about success they haven't earned yet

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

According to psychologist Marwa Azab, people who boast about their success and goals before actually achieving them tend to sabotage their productivity. Not only does it detract from the pride and relief of actually achieving them — removing any ambition or motivation from the journey — but it also encourages people to rely on instant gratification, rather than delayed growth.

Often, a coping mechanism for internal insecurity and shame, as experts from the Counseling Connection suggest, is that people who brag about their goals too early are one of the things that instantly annoy those who had to work hard to get where they are in life.

Advertisement

9. When someone with privilege lectures you about hard work

GaudiLab | Shutterstock.com

There’s nothing worse than working hard, overcoming challenges, and finally getting to a place you’re proud of, only to be lectured by a person who inherited their status or wealth. Not only do they tend to be ignorant about work ethic and true personal development, but they also dismiss and invalidate a person’s hard work by suggesting it’s “not that hard.”

It’s one of the things that instantly annoys people who had to work hard to get where they are in life, not only because of occasional resentment, but also because their conversations often feel dismissive.

Advertisement

10. When you're judged for working hard

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s criticism suggesting they’re “working too hard” or being met with judgment before grace, this kind of negative feedback is one of the things that instantly annoy people who had to work hard to get where they are in life. Of course, having a strong work ethic doesn't mean you’re entitled to grace all of the time, but being labeled a “workaholic” simply for building a future they’re proud of can be annoying.

Of course, as psychologist Nick Wignall suggests, people often become overly critical and judgmental of others to cope with their insecurities. For example, if someone is accusing a co-worker of trying to impress others by overworking themselves, chances are they’re insecure about their own work ethic or the motivation they have in the same environment.

Advertisement

11. When people assume you had it easy

Fizkes | Shutterstock.com

People who’ve worked hard to achieve their goals and get where they want to be in life aren’t expecting everyone to praise them. If they put in the hard work to achieve something, chances are they’re less inclined to chase external validation and are more intrinsically motivated and fulfilled.

However, when other people misguidedly label them as “privileged” or “entitled” without understanding their story or the work they’ve personally invested in, it can feel dismissive and invalidating to their success. They shouldn’t feel pressured to over-explain their success or justify why they’re deserving of it, which is why a person negatively perceiving them can be one of the instantly annoying things that happens in their daily lives.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.