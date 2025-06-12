In a dream world, everyone would have certain privileges or be given special treatment, but that's simply not the reality. The act of being given certain entitlements comes with a cost, often with a lack of understanding and an inflated ego. And when your ego is so large that you will stop at nothing to trample others who you deem beneath you, that's when your behavior becomes incredibly off-putting.

But it's not just through actions; rather, there are specific things people say when they have no idea how entitled they sound. They either lack self-awareness or were told that their behavior was unproblematic, but it's all because they want to garner attention from others. The irony is that the more demanding you are, the more likely it is you will push people away.

Here are 11 things people say when they have no idea how entitled they sound

1. 'Do you know who I am?'

When people use this phrase, they believe they are the most important person in the world. They do so because they think they have been caught in that moment and need to use their privilege to get out of trouble, as if knowing that they're someone important will get them off the hook for their words or actions.

This is strictly done as a way to maintain their power or influence. According to a study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, people with high levels of psychological entitlement are often motivated by a desire to attain or maintain higher social status.

Most people don't fall for this type of antic and can see right through them. This is where true equality comes in as they face pushback as a person who isn't entitled would have had they've been caught doing the same thing.

2. 'That's not my job'

We all feel frustrated when our jobs demand more from us, even if it's above our pay grade. But to throw your frustrations at a work colleague who has done nothing wrong makes you look entitled. It makes your co-workers feel like you think you're above them and the work that all of you do together.

While there's nothing wrong with setting boundaries with higher ups over their workload, taking out your frustrations on people you work with is not the solution. Bruce Tulgan, CEO of consulting firm RainmakerThinking, explained that while it's great to set boundaries in the workplace, vocalizing that you wouldn't want to do a job can lock you out of certain opportunities that would help improve your skills.

Imagine all of the things that you could have learned from working with your team rather than focus on the assignment. Work colleagues are in it together and should equally share the blame if things go wrong.

3. 'Why should I wait like everyone else?'

When people say that patience is a virtue, it means that it's a skill many learn due to how hard it takes to cultivate and master. But complaining about having to wait in line with everyone else is one of the unfortunate things people say when they have no idea how entitled they sound.

This lack of patience has led to social tests within our society that showcase to others whether or not we have this skill. We see it in "queue culture," where we wait in lines at a drive-thru, stores, and really anywhere that requires the formation of lines.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Sociology, the act of "queue culture" or waiting in line can show whether a person has discipline or subordination in them. The more patient they are, the more self-discipline and obedience they show. The less willingness you have to wait or begin a tantrum, the more likely it is that you're impatient and will blow a short fuse.

4. 'I could never live like that'

Entitled people can be judgmental when it comes to how someone lives their life. They may say it to your face as a backhanded compliment, or not say it at all but tell other people what they really think of your choices. They have a grandiose sense of self and believe they know more than you.

Sometimes it's not even your fault why you behave a certain way. It could be due to the societal norms of having to conform, the way you were raised, or a push back to your beliefs. This leads other people to believe they're snobs and are quick to judge others without trying to understand why they do certain things.

The best way to deal with them when they get like this is to ignore what they have to say and continue to do what's best for you. It doesn't matter what other people think, as long as you approve of yourself.

5. 'It's not fair that I have to deal with this'

Many believe that fairness is subjective in its meaning. What is fair to you might not be the same to someone else. But it's important to remember that when entitled people say something isn't fair, it tends to mean that they didn't get their way.

Most of the time, they just believe they shouldn't have to deal with the consequences of their own actions. But applied ethics professor Arthur Dobrin revealed that fairness is not unequal treatment or justice; rather, it's equality, individual freedom, and compassion.

Being fair is getting a promotion after years of hard work or taking accountability for hurting someone's feelings. Thinking things are unfair because it's a struggle or minor inconvenience is a huge sign of privilege.

6. 'I'm a paying customer'

Perhaps one of the most popular things people say when they have no idea how entitled they sound is revealing that they are a paying customer at a place of business. Unfortunately, dealing with an entitled person in the customer service industry can be stressful.

Customers can be some of the most entitled people on the planet, and are demanding and dehumanizing towards workers. People are simply there to do their job and go home, but for customers they feel that as long as they pay money they have a right to do whatever they want.

There are countless stories of customers who get employees in trouble for no other reason than them saying "no" to an absurd request. They then feel the need to request the manager or supervisor so the employee can lose their job or they can receive some form of compensation.

7. 'I don't have time for this'

Impatience is one of the main traits of an entitled person. They feel the need to rush other people just to give themselves gratification. For instance, they may tell their partner they don't have time to spend together, which makes their time a priority.

The idea that you have to manipulate another human being to make them feel a certain way should in itself is immature. And while not all people who are impatient are entitled, all entitled people tend to be impatient.

These people often make an already stressful situation worse by demanding too much of others. When they are held to the same standards, they fold under pressure and become accusatory. But time is a construct and there's plenty of it to go around if one chooses to.

8. 'You should be grateful'

To demand someone be grateful for something they did for you is a toxic behavior. Gratitude comes from compassion and is often unconditional. You do things because you want others to be happy, not because you expect something in return from them. That makes relationships transactional and, for parents especially, can have consequences for a child's well-being.

Clinical psychologist Geraldine K. Piorkowski, PhD revealed that too much or too little praise can create entitled children, who often learn selfish behaviors from parents who are entitled themselves. Parents who do this teach their children compliance, not true appreciation.

9. 'I don't wait'

As mentioned, entitled people tend to be very impatient. By telling others they don't want to wait, it's not only incredibly rude, but is one of the many things people say when they have no idea how entitled they sound.

Think back to a time when you dealt with someone who was entitled, and you probably noticed that they were the ones who were responsible for their own downfall. As professor and psychology expert Susan Krauss Whitbourne explained, entitled people make others wait on them but not the other way around because they want to create suspense by manufacturing drama. They then blame you for your reaction to what they started.

It's a common mentality of entitled people who believe that others exist simply for their amusement. No amount of time that you've known them can change their behavior. The only way they will truly change is by learning to become better people.

10. 'That's beneath me'

This can be especially true in a workplace setting where an employee is asked to do a menial task and begins to push back. A study published in Organizational Psychology Review found that workplace entitlement often causes negative behaviors which ultimately cost workers, teams, and the organization precious time.

Remembering that employees all work together as a team means that even the most mundane tasks benefit everyone in the end. And while it's completely understandable to be upset if you are the only employee asked to do these tasks, entitled people just want preferential treatment.

People who are entitled want the ego boost of thinking you are beneath them on the totem pole. But in the end, they rarely do much work and allow others to give them a pass until they get tired of it, too.

11. 'I want to speak to your supervisor'

Customer complaints can cost employees their jobs and the company money, but there is something more insidious to this. When a lower-level employee tells a customer they have exercised everything in their power to help, the customer takes it as a challenge and demands to speak to the employee's supervisor.

On good days, the supervisor will tell the customer the same thing, but on the bad days it could cost the company money and a hit to their reputation. But entitled people don't care about the institution, employees, or corporate CEOs of a company; rather, they care about how they can benefit in that moment.

They not only want something for their troubles, but require validation as well. When they feel dissatisfied with the supervisor, they will go even further, sometimes even reaching out to corporate, unaware of just how entitled they sound.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.