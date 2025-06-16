When people think of privilege, some words that may come to mind are "opulence," "power," or "unfairness." But being privileged is not always about wealth, fame, or status. There are experiences you might assume are the norm, but are actually entitlements that the average person has never received.

As you work your way through life, you will start to realize that some of the experiences in this list made you so much more fortunate than you realized at the time. Having that awareness can make you more compassionate about what others go through and fill you with an attitude of gratitude.

If you've experienced these 8 things, you're more privileged than the average person

1. You've never worried about where your next meal was coming from

Mart Production via Canva

You might not be aware, but food insecurity is a huge problem in the United States, with 27.1% of adults reporting having issues consistently providing their families with healthy meals. Many people have to wonder each day where their next meal will come from. If you are not one of them, you have never had to look into the faces of your hungry children and explain that there will be no dinner tonight.

Having an always-stocked refrigerator is an often-overlooked privilege. You've never had to skip a meal due to a lack of resources or stand in long lines at a food bank, so you've had a sense of security that some have never felt.

2. You grew up in a safe neighborhood

Ryan Lane from Getty Images via Canva

Feeling safe when you're walking home from school, playing outside, or simply sleeping through the night as a child is a privilege that not many recognize. Many people live in violent, dilapidated areas where crime and drugs run rampant. They have to take extra special care not to become a victim in their own homes.

The feeling of safety and security at home is not a universal experience. For some of us, a peaceful environment is expected, but for many, it is a privilege they've never had, and it impacts their ability to trust, have confidence, and ensure their personal well-being. Be grateful that you will never know that kind of stress and discomfort.

3. You've had people who truly believed in you

Rido via Canva

One of the most underrated privileges is having a person believe in you. They have faith that you will live up to your greatest potential and do all they can to support you in getting there. It might be a parent, teacher, coach, or mentor who sees your potential and wants you to be the very best version of yourself.

There are people in this world who have never had the privilege of someone believing that they would achieve all that was possible for them. They had to overcome obstacles meant to destroy them solo, and their success was a culmination of a mission to prove everyone who ever doubted them wrong. Count your blessings if you had people who pushed and encouraged you.

4. You've had educational opportunities without barriers

fstop123 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Some people do not have the opportunity to get a quality education. They face barriers such as a lack of funding, inadequate learning resources, emotional distress, discrimination, and even geographical challenges. People who come from privilege often take for granted that they can go to school without worry.

Not having to stress yourself out about paying tuition, buying textbooks, being excluded because of who you are, or being discounted are things that can change the trajectory of your life. People who were guaranteed these things never had to fight for the basic right to learn.

5. You've been able to focus on growth instead of survival

Comstock from Photo Images via Canva

Being in survival mode means that your mind and body are constantly on the defense. It's a prolonged state of stress that prompts a constant fight-or-flight response due to ongoing stressful or traumatic experiences. You are extremely blessed if you have never had to experience this heightened state and have been able to grow and learn organically.

When you never have to worry about the bare necessities like food, clothing, and shelter, you get a clear mind that allows you to find your purpose and go after it. You can be passionate about your pursuit of goals and grow at a consistent rate instead of facing challenges left and right. That is a definite privilege that you should be grateful for.

6. You can afford to make mistakes

Marisa9 from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Most of us don't realize that our ability to make mistakes and bounce back from them without losing everything or being ostracized is a big privilege. We have a safety net that people who are less fortunate have never known. For them, falling down means they might never get back up.

When you are in a space where your errors and missteps don't cost you your livelihood, your home, your friends and family, or your future, you have been given room to grow and transform throughout life that others have not received.

7. You've been accepted for who you are

Rosemary Ketchum from Pexels via Canva

Being judged can be detrimental to how you see yourself. It can decrease your self-esteem, create unnecessary anxiety, and even cause depression. People who are given the grace and space to be their authentic selves have a unique privilege that the average person does not.

If you've never had to be judged, faced rejection, or been marginalized because of your race, gender, religion, or identity, you've had a social privilege that many have to fight for. This is a privilege that you must appreciate. But don't stop there. Use it to advocate for others who are less fortunate.

8. You've had access to mental health support

Prostock-studio via Canva

Not having access to mental health resources or being in an environment where admitting that you are struggling is taboo can be tough to navigate. You are on an island, trapped in your own head, and trying to figure it out. A person who can talk to others about their feelings and get viable solutions and tools to address them is in a special place of privilege.

The importance of a healthy mental state cannot be understated. Access to therapy, counseling, mentorship, or having people around you who lovingly encourage you to seek help when you need it is peak privilege since mental health care remains just out of reach for many.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.