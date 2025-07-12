11 Things In Your Bedroom That Might Be Quietly Draining Your Energy & Luck

Just like the kinds of people and relationships we surround ourselves with, the material things and objects we keep in our spaces can have a profound impact on our general well-being and mood. From artwork to home decorations and even our trash, there are a number of things in your bedroom that might be quietly draining your energy and luck.

According to a Talker Research survey, nearly 40% of Americans know that their day will suck before it even starts. They wake up tired, feel drained before leaving the house, and even deal with morning anxiety that erodes their productivity and well-being. By being more intentional with routines and what you keep in your bedroom, you can combat all of those negative experiences, ensuring you get better rest and wake up refreshed.

Here are 11 things in your bedroom that might be quietly draining your energy and luck

1. Trash in the closet

Ground Picture | Shutterstock.com

Many classic feng shui principles urge people to keep their trash in more intentional places, avoiding small areas like closets where it can be easily hidden behind closed doors. There is, of course, a sanitary aspect to keeping trash in your bedroom, but if you need to have a trash can, make sure there’s a lid on it and it’s not tucked away somewhere random.

The kinds of things we choose to dispose of in our lives — yes, even the material objects — hold energy, but when you put them into a closet and ignore them, they can quickly drain our energy and promote chaos.

Advertisement

2. Mirrors facing doors

Varavin88 | Shutterstock.com

According to feng shui expert Suzanne Roynon, mirrors are powerful tools that can affect the energy in our living spaces. They amplify, double, and reflect the things around them, so if you have mirrors in your bedroom facing the exit, you could be sabotaging good energy from entering inside.

Even if you have mirrors facing your bed, you’re amplifying the restfulness of that section of your room, which could make it easier to obtain true rest and wake up feeling refreshed in the morning.

Advertisement

3. Negative artwork

Anna Stills | Shutterstock.com

If you hang up a piece of gloomy artwork in your room and it’s the first and last thing you see from your bed, chances are it’s one of the things in your bedroom that might be quietly draining your energy and luck. Just like the people we invite into our lives, the imagery, objects, and material things we own have an effect on our mood, so it’s wildly important to be intentional.

Even if things like home decor seem passive, feng shui experts suggest these little decisions can make a big difference when it comes to cultivating good or lucky energy in your living space.

Advertisement

4. Dead plants

Yurii_Yarema | Shutterstock.com

Introducing plants into your living space doesn’t just help with things like air quality and energy efficiency. They can also boost mood and psychological well-being, bringing a sense of peace and calm to an otherwise chaotic atmosphere. However, overlooking the experience of nurturing and caring for plants, which can boost well-being, often leads to poor energy and dead plants.

For this reason, dead plants are one of the things in your bedroom that might be quietly draining your energy and luck, because they symbolize a kind of neglect that brings negative vibes to your living space. So, if you’re going to invest in flowers or greenery for your home, make sure it’s plants that you can keep up with and nurture to the best of your abilities.

Advertisement

5. Clutter under the bed

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

According to psychology professor Joseph Ferrari, physical clutter in our living spaces can promote more stress and anxiety in our lives. Still, specific parts of our home can also house clutter that drains our energy and sabotages our luck. Feng shui experts agree that clutter underneath your bed, ignored by the person above, can alter sleep patterns and rest.

Whether it’s laundry, lint, or lingering boxes from moving in, clutter under the bed is one of the things in your bedroom that might be quietly draining your energy and luck.

Advertisement

6. Old sentimental items

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock.com

Of course, sentimental items, family heirlooms, and objects that spark good memories are all important to keep at home. Still, when your box of sentimental stuff begins to overflow, creating clutter and sparking less favorable memories, it could be harming your psychological health.

While nostalgia is important in many cases for combating loneliness and feelings of sadness, anxiety, and exclusion, at least according to a study from the Frontiers in Psychology journal, too many old sentimental items can keep people living in the past. Be intentional with the kinds of objects and the memories they spark that you keep in your bedroom. Otherwise, you’re putting yourself at risk for sparking negativity as you navigate through your day.

Advertisement

7. Dirty windows

VGstockstudio | Shutterstock.com

Clarity and peace can recharge your energy and protect a good mood, which is why symbolic objects in your home, like mirrors or windows, should be protected and intentionally cared for. When you let your windows get dirty or mirrors fog up in your bedroom, you’re blocking clarity and clear energy from your life, even if you’re entirely unaware of it.

Many feng shui principles revolve around intentionality and respect. If you intentionally bring objects into your home with the right intentions, you can protect yourself from negative energy. However, poor clarity, neglect, and avoidance can have the opposite effect, particularly in a sacred space like the bedroom.

Advertisement

8. Overly bright lighting

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the Scientific Reports journal, the lighting we choose for our living spaces can have profound effects on various aspects of our physical and psychological well-being, from mood to stress levels and self-esteem. While bright and overly fluorescent lights spark anxiety, stress, and irritability, softer and more intentional low-lighting can promote a sense of calm.

Even from a purely physical perspective, if you’re forced to squint in your own home with the overhead light on, chances are you’re draining your own energy and well-being.

Advertisement

9. Red color schemes

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock.com

The color red often signals emotional responses in our brain, according to a study from the Frontiers in Human Neuroscience journal, that aren’t always entirely favorable. While it’s true that many people associate red color schemes with sultry intimacy, it also tends to signal restlessness, anger, and agitation in our lives.

So, be intentional with the kinds of paint and color schemes you’re decorating your bedroom with. They could be affecting your mood before you even have a chance to get started with your day.

Advertisement

10. Phone chargers by your bed

F01 Photo | Shutterstock.com

Having phone chargers next to your bed and a phone on your nightstand are some of the things in your bedroom that might be quietly draining your energy and luck. According to a study published in PLOS One, setting boundaries around screen time in your bedroom can have significantly positive effects on sleep quality, duration, and memory.

When we have chargers next to our bed, urging us to continue using our phones before we go to sleep, we’re arousing our brains when it should be relaxing and unwinding. When our phone is the first and last thing we see every day, we’re conditioned into a state of constant anxiety, coupled with the restlessness poor sleep patterns predict.

Advertisement

11. Broken furniture

Lithiumphoto | Shutterstock.com

Whether it’s a squeaky desk chair or a broken bed frame, having broken furniture in your bedroom is one of the things that might be quietly draining your energy and luck. It’s as simple as this: broken things signal a kind of neglect, whether it was personal harm that broke them or avoidance that’s kept them from being fixed.

When you keep that broken and faulty energy in your space, it could hold more power over your mood and general wellbeing than you think, even if it’s just the stress of constantly seeing and hearing a broken chair.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.