While intelligence can sometimes be an innate quality sparked by childhood experiences and interests, it's also something that can be built and cultivated by healthy habits, routines, and adult experiences. For example, there are a number of things high IQ people love that normal people can't stand, largely rooted in their different mentalities.

If you avoid vulnerability, opt out of self-reflection that builds emotional intelligence, and distract yourself when you're alone rather than leaning into building a relationship with yourself, you're sabotaging the ability to grow, learn, and build a more intelligent mindset. However, like many high IQ people prioritize, if you're getting out of your comfort zone, seeking out newness and challenges, and setting boundaries in your life to promote health and wellness, you're more likely to grow.

Here are 11 things high IQ people love that normal people can't stand

1. Having a messy workspace

Working in a cluttered space and having a messy workspace is surprisingly one of the things that promotes creativity, curiosity, and innovation, compared to tidy spaces that can promote rigid productivity. This is why highly intelligent people love to intentionally clutter their surroundings.

Whether they're working on a project or investing time into a new creative endeavor, they're not worried about keeping everything clean 100% of the time, so they're less anxious and overwhelmed by a messy space or the need to clean.

Considering this creativity is ingrained in intelligent people's habits and mentalities, it's not surprising that they lean towards behaviors, tendencies, and habits that help to better protect and spark their creative juices.

2. Seeking out new challenges

Trying things they've never done, learning from others, and seeking out challenges are one of the things high IQ people love that normal people can't stand. They're not only self-aware and often secure enough to accept the art of "not knowing" and learning from others, they healthily view their mistakes and shortcomings as opportunities to grow.

According to psychotherapist Imi Lo, intelligent people also tend to grow bored and drained of people who can't stimulate their mind with deep conversations and witty banter. They'd prefer to be alone, rather than carry a conversation that focuses on superficial topics and small talk.

They like a challenge that stimulates their mind, which is why seeking out new challenges, learning new things, and opting for more difficult tasks is one of the things high IQ people love that normal people can't stand.

3. Reading long or intensive books

According to a study from Social Science & Medicine, reading books regularly can reduce mortality up to 20% by protecting mental clarity, reducing stress levels, and promoting better healthy habits. While it may be one of the things normal people don't enjoy or can't stand, people with high IQs always make space for reading, both for entertainment and as a stimulating challenge when they opt for more intense literature.

While it's certainly a habit that can improve everyone's lives, opting for more intensive pieces and challenging novels is something people with high IQs enjoy and benefit from the most.

4. Doing puzzles

Puzzles and other luck-based board games are some of the things high IQ people love that normal people can't stand. They'd prefer to be intentional with their hobbies and seek out fun challenges than indulge in mindless entertainment like scrolling on social media or watching TV. They thrive on things that spark mental stimulation, whether it's puzzles, a debate with friends, or seeking out newness at work, fueled by their innately curious mindset.

According to a study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, puzzles can also be surprisingly beneficial for intelligent people to cultivate and maintain their cognitive abilities, fending off decline associated with aging and promoting regular mental stimulation.

5. Having deep conversations

While social interaction is good for everyone in intentional doses, intelligent people tend to be happier and more satisfied with fewer friends. They prefer to prioritize their alone time or invest time into deeper connections and conversations than waste time on superficial connections and small talk.

Even if they're uncomfortable or invasive for normal people, intelligent people build relationships with others that appreciate vulnerability and openness, so they're much more willing to have deep conversations on a daily basis or opt for alone time.

6. Spending time alone

Intelligent people generally prefer spending time alone rather than investing time and energy into small talk or superficial connections and relationships. They also know how to leverage their time alone, so they're not just indulging in mindless entertainment or losing hours of time doomscrolling on their phones.

The more they socialize without purpose, the less happy they generally are, according to a study from the British Journal of Psychology, which is why alone time is the lesser of two evils.

7. Collecting random things

Whether it's thrift shopping for trinkets or holding onto vintage heirlooms from their family members, many people with a high IQ appreciate collecting random things that remind them of their lives, connections, and interests.

While it might seem random, studies from the Journal of Consumer Marketing show that nearly 40% of households collect in some capacity, enjoying retelling stories behind random objects and finding creative inspiration from material goods.

Despite appreciating social interaction and experiences with themselves, highly intelligent people do occasionally appreciate buying and investing in material goods, from an intentional mindset. They appreciate quality or quantity, longevity, and sentimental value, rather than feeding into consumerism or a chaotic and stressful trend cycle.

8. Crafting

From knitting, to making DIY science projects, and even doodling in their free time, crafting is one of the things high IQ people love that normal people can't stand. Labeled as "old-school grandma" activities to some, they are creative and stimulating endeavors for people with high IQs, no matter what age they are.

A study from BMC Public Health even found that crafty people, who make space for creative projects and habits in their routine, often have lower stress levels and emotional turmoil than those who don't. So, it's not just a mentally stimulating practice, a way to unwind, or a fun hobby, it's calming and bolsters life satisfaction and general mood as well.

9. Sitting with their thoughts

While the average person may struggle to sit with their emotions and engage in mindful activities like yoga or meditation that force you to be present with your mind and body, people with high IQs love these activities. Not only does it add to the reflection and mindfulness they tend to seek from their alone time, it allows them to show up as their best selves when they do seek out connections and social interactions.

People with high IQs and "gifted individuals" are generally more emotionally intelligent and sensitive to their internal emotions, according to a study from the Journal of Intelligence, which is why meditation and other mindfulness practices are some of the things they prioritize on a daily basis.

10. Enjoying silence

Compared to the average person, who may use distractions like their cell phones or small talk to fill silence at home and during social interactions, it's one of the things high IQ people love. It's not just that they know when to embrace silence, like in a vulnerable conversation or actively listening to a close friend, they also seek it out in their daily routine.

Silence gives people with a high IQ a chance to acknowledge and regulate their emotions, connect with themselves, and find peace in their bodies, even amid a chaotic and stressful schedule.

11. Having intellectual debates

Arguing for fun and having intellectual debates are some of the things high IQ people love that normal people can't stand. They appreciate deep connections and conversations more than small talk, which is why arguing or going deeper on seemingly "boring" or even trivial topics can be engaging and stimulating for people with high IQs.

For the average person that may struggle with regulating their emotions or even expressing themselves in seemingly tense conversations, these kinds of interactions can be anxiety-inducing. However, for people with high IQs that are intuitive about social energy and intentional about who and what they speak about, they're fun and challenging in a good way.

