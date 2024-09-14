Life isn't fair. You've no doubt had that thought at some point, but that's what makes life fun. It's the uncertainty of not knowing that can push you outside your comfort zone, after all.

We can do all kinds of things to accelerate our mental performance so we rise above the masses. And once you adopt a few very important habits, you'll find yourself succeeding beyond everyone else.

Here are 11 life hacks that give you a mental advantage over 95% of people

1. Do more with less

Budgeron Bach | Pexels

Many life challenges stem from spreading yourself too thin across too many tasks, projects, and dreams. You inevitably become less effective at any one thing and get overwhelmed.

In fact, research has found that working too much decreases productivity, increases risk of depression, and can even negatively affect your relationships. Think about it: when there isn't a healthy balance, it can throw everything off-course.

But the solution lies in focusing on fewer things. Become great at less by having the courage to divert more attention to less and finish what you start. This is how you ensure success and avoid burnout.

Advertisement

2. Belly breathe for two minutes

Benjamin Child | Unsplash

If you're feeling stressed or lazy, belly breathing — which is inhaling slowing into your diaphragm for two or more minutes through the mouth — has two significant effects.

Firstly, it stimulates the vagus nerve, activating the calming response of the parasympathetic nervous system, which relaxes you. Secondly, it improves your mental clarity quickly, enabling you to bypass rumination and develop creative solutions.

Take a moment out of your day to do some breathing. Not only will it relax you, but the benefits of doing so are unparalleled.

Advertisement

3. Focus on solving other people's problems

Christina Morillo | Pexels

Most people are wrapped up in their own problems, insecurities, and doubts. Then they wonder why they're depressed half the time. But it's up to you to change this behavior.

Though you were likely told to focus on solving your own problems, that doesn't leave much room for a mental advantage over others. Instead, be unique and force through the noise of your self-critical thoughts.

Look outward. How can you help others? Can you provide a business service to help with problems others are having? Have a reason to ask questions. Focus on others and your insecurities will fade.

Advertisement

4. Become extraordinary

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

You're likely running around doing just enough, so you don't stand out. You feel a vague sense of achievement come the end of the day, where you can sit yourself on the couch and watch the newest Netflix hit.

This routine you find yourself in makes you ordinary. But in order to rise above, it's time to become extraordinary. Leapfrog over this hamster-wheel existence straight to the path of glory.

Aim for the extraordinary in all that you do. Brush your teeth extraordinarily. Put on your shoes in the morning like a King. Infect everyone around you with your color in your pursuit of greatness.

5. Get rid of unused items

Andrey_Popov | Shutterstock

Another incredible life hack, which will give you a wide mental advantage from those around you, is to do as Marie Kondo said: Delete everything in that dump you call a house that does not spark joy.

What haven't you used in weeks that you know you won't ever use? Get rid of it. A clutter-free living or work environment means improved mental performance.

According to one study, clearing clutter from the environments in which you live and work leads to increased productivity, as well as the ability to focus and process information. When you aren't cluttered by your surroundings, you don't experience the low-lying anxiety that accompanies the accumulation of knick-knacks.

Advertisement

6. Watch what you eat

Jack Sparrow | Pexels

The diet we consume affects not just our physical well-being, but our mental state as well. According to physician Dr. Eva Selhub, people who eat a "Western" diet are 25-35% more likely to develop depression, compared to those who eat more traditional diets like the Mediterranean diet or a Japanese diet.

"Scientists account for this difference because these traditional diets tend to be high in vegetables, fruits, unprocessed grains, and fish and seafood, and to contain only modest amounts of lean meats and dairy. They are also void of processed and refined foods and sugars, which are staples of the 'Western' dietary pattern," Selhub states.

So, make it a point to prioritize eating high-protein, low-carb foods. A diet high in animal protein and fats, and low in carbs, works to reduce brain fog and increase energy.

7. Do something risky

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

No, don't do something reckless without thought. Doing something risky means incorporating calculated risks like trying something new or sharing something that took courage online — things that make you feel good and further your purpose.

This will enliven every fiber in your body and prompt your brain into a higher gear. Taking regular risks strengthens your mind and will keep you on track to success.

Advertisement

8. Limit 'cheap' dopamine

Ahmed ツ | Pexels

Spiked dopamine stimulation from artificial sources like sugar or video games numbs your senses over time. Think about it. If you regularly indulge in sugary snacks or spend all your free time playing games, you continue to seek those intense, happy feelings.

But you give yourself a distinct mental advantage by cutting down on these things, choosing to instead derive pleasure from natural stimulation like walks and making art.

9. Slow down physically

fizkes | Shutterstock

Walking, moving, and speaking more slowly is rarely a disadvantage unless you're moving like a turtle. But most people rush, trying to do 100 things at once, and ultimately feeling stressed as a result.

Fortunately, you create a massive advantage over others when you slow things down. The mind will be still and life becomes more decipherable, easy even.

Says Laura Malloy, LICSW, C-IAYT, director of the Successful Aging Program at Harvard-affiliated Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine, "Slow living isn't about doing less, but doing more with greater focus and purpose and at the right speed. It's about enjoying the moments and putting more energy and enjoyment into fewer things."

Advertisement

10. Start a challenge

Art_Photo | Shutterstock

Stop making life more tedious than it needs to be by doing things as you feel you "should" do them. There's nothing that can't be made more enjoyable.

By creating regular challenges for yourself, you level you up in all areas of life. For example, if you enjoy writing, set yourself a 30-day challenge to write 300 words. Or, push yourself to cook new dishes you've never made before.

Now it's a game, no longer a chore. Prove something to yourself and others: you can do anything you believe you can.

11. Become relentlessly creative

Yuricazac | Shutterstock

Some things require many years of life experience to know they are facts. You may realize that the more you create, the more creative you become. It's action — often in the blind — that comes first, not your degree or how much planning you've put into your creative masterpiece.

As one study says, "Spending time on creative goals during the day is associated with higher activated positive affect." Additionally, the research determined, "People felt more enthusiasm and higher flourishing following days when they were more creative than normal."

So, decide, right now, that you will be a relentless creator. Watch as your mind springs into action and the world gets out of your way.

Alex Mathers is a coach, writer, and illustrator whose work focuses on mental health, confidence, growing a business, and impactful writing. He has worked with the BBC, Wired Magazine, Medium, and Google, among others.

Advertisement