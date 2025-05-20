If you are an average thinker, there are going to be things in life that you just cannot wrap your mind around. Try as you might, you do your best to understand but end up more and more bewildered. But many of the things that might bewilder an average person don't faze highly intelligent minds at all.

If you happen to be among the highly intelligent, you love a good challenge and rise to the occasion every single time. Of course, there are things in life that require us to utilize different parts of our intellect. You might access your emotional intelligence when dealing with your feelings or those of others, while you might rely on book smarts to navigate a complicated scenario. Because of how quick they are in their thinking, several things that will leave the average person baffled are no big deal for the smartest in our society.

Here are 11 things that bewilder an average person but don’t faze highly intelligent minds at all

1. Paradoxes

A paradox can be characterized as a statement or proposition that, regardless of what you believe to be sound reasoning, leads to a seemingly senseless conclusion that defies logic or is self-contradictory. A simple example is the statement "less is more." For a regular-schmegular thinker, it just makes no sense. But a highly intelligent mind can decipher the hidden meaning.

An average person might find more complex paradoxes frustrating or illogical, but a super smart person will embrace them as tools for deeper thought. They are willing to go down the rabbit hole to get to the heart of the matter and open their eyes to the depth of the world around them.

2. Uncertainty

The most uncomfortable thing imaginable is not knowing what is going to happen next. As human beings, we like to have a roadmap to follow through life. When things don't go as planned, it can lead to anxiety, stress, and other psychological conditions that have a negative impact on daily life. But uncertainty is dealt with much differently by highly intelligent minds.

They understand that life is full of ambiguity and that we won't always have all of the answers. People with high-level intellect are flexible and adaptable, choosing to dedicate their time and energy to solutions instead of dwelling on problems that may arise. They are accustomed to uncovering the path as they go and excel in uncertain circumstances.

3. Criticism

Giving constructive criticism can be tricky. The average person will often take it personally and miss the opportunity to grow and learn. If you happen to be highly intelligent, you understand that negative feedback is a necessary part of life's journey. You use it to evolve and transform into a better version of yourself.

When delivered properly, constructive criticism can lead to personal and professional growth, increased self-awareness, better performance, and stronger relationships. We need valuable feedback so we know what we are doing right and what areas we need to improve. People who understand this listen for clues they can use, rather than slights they can fight.

4. Contradictory ideas

If you've ever heard someone say "two things can be true," you understand that there is not always one definitive source of truth. For example, someone can be the top performer at their job, but still be the worst co-worker you've ever had. The simple-minded might tell you that you cannot have it both ways, but sharp people know that you absolutely can.

Highly intelligent minds can easily entertain conflicting viewpoints, finding the logic in each. They know that there can be multiple perspectives or truths and that no matter how contradictory, they must all be given credence. Their cognitive flexibility allows them to analyze all angles without immediately needing resolution.

5. Complexity

Complex matters can be overwhelming. You might find yourself going in circles, able to resolve one aspect of a problem, while making another worse. Average people love simplicity. They want easy answers to easy problems. Highly intelligent people love an easy win, too, but they can also pivot and do a deep dive when necessary to resolve an impossible issue.

People with high intelligence engage in systems thinking by approaching problems as part of a wider issue, rather than an isolated incident. Their natural curiosity leads them to understand how different parts of a system interact with and influence one another. By doing this, they identify root causes, come up with more effective solutions, and foresee any potential consequences.

6. Independent thinking

The average person is susceptible to groupthink, a practice where people in a group prioritize harmony and conformity over critical thinking. They don't want to make waves by disrupting the status quo, so they choose instead to go along with what is acceptable so they feel validated and included.

Highly intelligent people don't mind intellectual isolation. They think independently, even when their views are not aligned with popular opinion. They are strong and confident in their beliefs and willing to go to battle over what they believe is right.

7. Being wrong

For some people, the last thing they'd ever do is admit to being wrong. They might try to justify their actions by twisting the truth or fight tooth and nail to make others believe that they are right. A person who cannot own up to their mistakes doesn't understand the value in being truthful and honest with others.

Those who are emotionally intelligent see being wrong as a rite of passage. They are smart enough to know that they don't know everything and are willing to learn and grow in areas of weakness. They never see an error as failure, but as an opportunity to gain new knowledge.

8. Giving credit to others

People who are fully aware that they are not the sharpest tool in the drawer will take credit for the work of others. Because they can't fathom doing the labor and coming up with such amazing outcomes, they take the shortcut and jump in once the work is done to feel as if they've accomplished something.

The highly intelligent take pride in a job well done. They love the brainwork of getting through a complicated matter and coming up with a viable solution. They give credit where credit is due and take pride in their hard work. A person of superior intellect would rather fail than try to make people believe that they accomplished something that they did not.

9. Change

Change can be difficult for everyone, no matter how smart you think you are. Shifting directions in the middle of a well-planned life is not something anybody wants to do. But there are stark differences in the way an average person deals with unwanted change and the way a highly intelligent person adapts to modified circumstances.

If you are astute and have been paying attention, you know that the only thing that is certain in life is change. It is inevitable, and you either move with it or get left behind. Crafty people acknowledge and process their feelings, practice self-care, and control what they can. Change doesn't have to be as hard as we make it. If you cope with it in a healthy manner, it can be positive.

10. Abstract concepts

Intangible ideas like infinity, justice, or consciousness can require mental acrobatics to fully understand. You can't see, touch, taste, smell, or hear them, so you might wonder if they really, truly even exist. Emotions, courage, and freedom don't physically exist, but we know exactly what is being referenced when people talk about them.

The average person might struggle with the abstract as they need tangible examples to grasp an idea. But highly intelligent people can easily manipulate and engage with abstract things. They don't need to be able to hold it to understand it. They can interpret things without a concrete meaning with the discernment that it will mean different things to different people, and that's okay.

11. Boredom

My dad used to tell us that we were not bored. We were just boring. As a child, I thought he was just being mean and dismissive of our need to be entertained. As an adult, I fully understand his perspective. Average people rely on external things to give them excitement in life. They cannot bear to sit with themselves and actually enjoy it.

The most highly intelligent know that you need to get to know yourself if you really want to live up to your full potential. They don't need outside forces to distract them from who they truly are. They use downtime and moments of solitude to be creative, reflect, assess their thoughts and actions, and for much-needed mental exploration.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that delivers informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.