As people age, a lot of things change and evolve in their lives — it's only human nature. From dedications to a career, to nurturing different relationships, and even shifting in personal values, priorities, and identities, it's impossible to fight off the natural evolution of change as we grow older. By intentionally leaning into change, crafting hobbies and habits that assist in grappling with their new realities, the healthiest people make space for evolution that adds value and joy to their lives, rather than anxiety and uncertainty.

Many of the things people with high IQs stop liking the older they get, according to research, are rooted in societal pressures, personal interests, and unrealistic expectations. They don't care about fitting in anymore, so they feel free to explore, engage in, and connect with people who align with their secure internal belief system.

Here are 11 things people with high IQs stop liking the older they get, according to research

1. Superficial relationships

Many people tend to shed superficial relationships as they get older, as they begin to prioritize deeper connections, more intentional conversations, and less routine social interactions, according to a study from Psychology and Aging.

It's one of the things people with high IQs stop liking the older they get, because they recognize the benefits of nurturing deeper relationships. Having close friends and peers isn't just a strong determinant of better emotional well-being and mental health, it can also help to fend off physical ailments like cardiovascular diseases and immune problems sparked by isolation, chronic stress, and anxiety.

2. Distractions

While it may be easier for younger folks to distract themselves from hobbies and habits they know will add to their personal well-being and health — pushing those responsibilities down the road — older people with high IQs are adamant about implementing these routines into their daily lives.

Of course, research from the National Institute on Aging argues there are a number of holistic benefits to engaging in hobbies that you enjoy, but they revolve around intentionality and living in the present moment.

If you're distracting yourself with mindnumbing TV after a stressful day at work or doomscrolling on social media to avoid working out, you're building mistrust with yourself. If you consistently fall short of meeting expectations you've set for yourself or resort to distractions to cope with discomfort, you'll be less and less likely to make progress in the future.

You don't need motivation to turn away from distractions and start focusing on the routines and habits that truly matter, only self-discipline.

3. Trying to fit in

Trying to keep up with trend cycles, constantly comparing yourself to others, and crafting unrealistic expectations for yourself gets exhausting quickly, especially as you get older and tackle new challenges and responsibilities. It's part of the reason why people tend to stop caring about "fitting in" as they age — they have a better sense of who they are, what they need, and how to get there.

Of course, age doesn't immediately bring wisdom, but life experience, intelligence, and self-awareness can grow as a person moves through life, helping them to break through the shackles of external validation and expectation.

People with high IQs also tend to have a kind of emotional intelligence that sparks self-awareness — they have a grounded relationship with themselves, know what they're good at and what they're not, so there's less pressure to adopt other people's routines or habits for the sake of fitting in.

4. Overspending on material things

According to data from Frontier Economics, people tend to spend more on experiences and less on material things as they get older, prioritizing the present moment, making new memories, and bonding in their relationships over keeping up with the trend cycles or seeking status symbols.

Of course, for people with a high IQ that tend to intentionally focus on curiosity and experience in their day-to-day lives, it's not surprising that the pressure to fit in becomes less attractive and influential in shaping their spending habits as they get older.

5. Conforming to group beliefs

Many people with high IQs lean more toward independent thinking than conformity "groupthink." They're curious and secure enough to hear out other opinions, ask for advice, and even have conversations with people who share different perspectives from them. But, for the most part, they're not going to adopt someone else's thought as their own for the sake of conformity or fitting in.

Like a Neuron study suggests, intelligent people are innately curious. They feel drawn toward having conversations and hearing diverse opinions, but never to the point where they feel pressure to adopt them themselves. They're less likely to adopt rigid world views and ignorant assumptions, because they are fueled by curiosity to craft their own.

6. A poor work-life balance

Intelligent employees and leaders are committed to taking breaks, crafting a healthy work-life balance, and making their work a comfortable and fulfilling place to be. However, as they get older, they may also be less willing to overwork themselves or put their personal needs on hold for the sake of career success or external praise from bosses, as well.

Even intelligent people fall victim to the cycle of external validation and endless loyalty to a company early in life, but as they get older, and start crafting their own personal values and internal motivation, it's easier to break from that cycle and start prioritizing their personal time.

7. Socializing over solitude

Considering personal goals, healthy hobbies, and self-reflection are essential for people as they get older, according to research published in Current Opinion in Psychology, it's not surprising that people with high IQs tend to prefer solitude and alone time over socializing for the sake of fitting in or appeasing others.

Not only does their solitude give them a chance to regulate their emotions, focus on their personal interests, and reflect on their experiences, they're more likely to truly enjoy it with the self-awareness that comes with age.

They may be more comfortable with themselves, have a better idea of their values, or a sense of the hobbies and passions that add value to their life — making alone time exciting, rather than anxiety-inducing and stressful.

8. External praise and motivation

As people get older, they tend to become more internally motivated and less interested in seeking external validation and praise. They know who they are and what they need, so there's less pressure to compare themselves with others and take on self-doubt or guilt for not living up to a misguided expectation of success.

As they get older, they may also have more experience with the consequences of constant comparison, understanding that the best way to live a truly healthy, happy, and fulfilling life is to connect with yourself and build a routine that fits their own needs and authentic desires.

9. Prestige or status

It's human nature to feel drawn toward prestigious things and seek out social status with material things, achievements, and careers; however, it's also one of the things people with high IQs stop liking the older they get, according to research. It's not just about caring less about "fitting in" — although that seems to be a trend as people get older — but a desire to be more intentional about internal motivation and personal interests.

Highly intelligent people, especially later in life, are driven by curiosity, internal passions, and personal interests, rather than constant comparison and external admiration. They don't feel pressured to adopt prestigious things for the sake of external praise, because they're confident and secure enough to engage in things that bring them personal joy and fulfillment.

10. Gossip

While multiple studies and research show that gossip and drama-filled conversations aren't always a bad thing, as they tend to bond people in relationships and serve as a space for vulnerability and emotional expression, when they're prioritized too often, they can quickly sabotage well-being.

These conversations are one of the things people with high IQs stop liking the older they get, not only because they tend to spark negativity, but because they take up a lot of time and energy that could be better utilized engaging in hobbies or having positive conversations.

11. Constant competition

In our ultra-competitive culture, it's easy for young adults to fall into a routine where they're constantly isolated from other people — whether it be on social media, in the workplace, or in their friend groups — because they view them as competition. There's enough success, money, happiness, and fulfillment to go around, despite what societal pressures suggest, and there's really no need to make everything a competition all of the time.

Of course, people with high IQs recognize the benefits of occasional competition, but as they get older, they tend to stop liking the constant self-doubt, anxiety, and isolation these environments bring.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.