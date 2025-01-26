Being highly intelligent is measured by so much more than just test scores and cognitive abilities. Someone who’s smart can learn new information quickly, recall that information, and expand on what they’ve learned, yet that’s not the only way to be smart. Thinking critically is a big part of being smart, yet there are social and emotional components of intelligence, too.

If you look closely at the psychological habits of a high-IQ person, you’ll notice that they use those habits to learn more about themselves. According to a group practice of psychologists based in Australia, self-awareness is a sign of high intelligence. A high-IQ person thinks about their own thought process, which keeps them attuned to their biases, their strengths, and how they can grow as an individual.

Advertisement

There’s a strong correlation between intelligence and being open to new experiences, and high-IQ people are always seeking to know themselves better.

Here are 11 psychological habits of a high-IQ person

1. They maintain a humble mindset

mentatdgt / Shutterstock

A high-IQ person stays humble, despite how much they know. They don’t need to prove their intelligence to anyone else. They don’t brag, choosing instead to uplift other people and celebrate them for who they are. They stay open-minded and gentle-hearted.

For a high-IQ person, having humility means they’re always trying to understand the world on a deeper level, because they know so much exists outside their own experience. According to Anna Katharina Schaffner Ph.D., the art of humility comes from acknowledging where we fall short and seeking out ways to improve.

A high-IQ person with a humble mindset is always open to learning from others. They cull wisdom from mentors, friends, and family members and apply it to their own journey. Their innate teachability keeps them curious, and always striving to be their best selves.

Advertisement

2. They take a direct approach to conflict resolution

La Famiglia / Shutterstock

Conflict is inherently uncomfortable, but a high-IQ person is willing to face that discomfort straight on, because they understand that doing so creates an opportunity for deeper connections. They don’t get aggressive or confrontational, but they express their needs and advocate for what they deserve.

As Katherine Shonk, editor of the Negotiation Briefings newsletter at Harvard, pointed out, there are various approaches for managing conflict, yet communicating clearly and directly is the best way forward.

People who have a competing style of conflict resolution see it as a high stakes, all-or-nothing situation. With this style, one person wins and the other loses. It’s less like a dialogue and more like a harshly-worded monologue. Taking a compromising approach often seems like it pushes the conversation forward, but the solution that’s reached is rushed and unsustainable, because the root causes of conflict weren’t a central part of the conversation.

A high-IQ person has a collaborative conflict resolution style. They analyze the roots of the conflict, so they can understand the other person’s needs on a deeper level. They believe that the people on either side of the conflict can work through the intense emotions that arise and find a real sense of peace after.

Advertisement

3. They know that they don’t know everything

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

A core aspect of a high-IQ person’s psychological habits is accepting that they’re not actually an expert in any one area. They have enough self-awareness to understand that their scope of knowledge and expertise is quite limited.

Psychologist David Dunning co-discovered the Dunning-Kruger Effect, which is the theory that human beings are ignorant of their own ignorance. In the grand scheme of things, we know very little, yet we think we know more than we do.

“We all do live with Dunning-Kruger,” Dunning explained. “I am quite comfortable with being wrong or… even the experts being wrong and changing paths. You don't want to think in terms of absolutes. You want to think in terms of ideas or bets and be willing to change course.”

“It really is a phenomenon about self-reflection,” he concluded.

Being wrong is part of the discovery process. A high-IQ person sees past mistakes as necessary steps to figuring out a little more about how the world works.

Advertisement

4. They ask thoughtful questions

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

A high-IQ person asks thoughtful questions so they can understand other people and themselves on a deeper level. They’re not satisfied with skimming the surface. They want to know the “why” underlying the “what.” They’re willing to excavate old beliefs, releasing them and relearning who they want to be and how they want to show up for themselves.

As YourTango Expert Dr. Ava Cadell pointed out, “Reflection is necessary to grow and evolve.” It’s also a core component to becoming more self-aware. Dr. Cadell outlined the four key categories of heightened self-awareness: Reflection, mindfulness, feedback, and self-compassion.

“Practicing self-compassion will give you the feeling of being loved with a sense of security so that you can reinvent yourself not because you are broken, but because you want to expand your horizons,” she shared.

Self-love is the touchpoint of a high-IQ person’s inquisitiveness. Their desire to improve doesn’t come from a place of self-hatred, but rather, because they love themselves enough to change.

Advertisement

5. They find meaning in the mundane

Gladskikh Tatiana / Shutterstock

Staying grounded in the small tasks of everyday life is a psychological habit of a high-IQ person. They appreciate the little things, and they don’t mind handling mundane tasks, because they can see the beauty that exists, even in boring things.

They pay attention to the rhythm of washing dishes: how their hands move, how the water from the faucet feels, the pleasure they get from stacking plates in the drying rack. They listen to the steady intake of their lungs and revel in the act of breathing fresh air, of feeling their heartbeat, feeling alive.

A high-IQ person stays present, because they know there’s meaning in every detail.

Advertisement

6. They listen to their intuition

fizkes / Shutterstock

A high-IQ person listens to their intuition as a guiding force. Their sense of self-trust comes from honoring their beliefs and building a life based around their own set of values. They understand that tuning into their inner world isn’t a one-time event, but muscle that gets stronger with practice.

As intuitive coach Ronnie Ann Ryan revealed, “Many people end up ignoring their gut feelings completely, primarily because they feel they cannot trust themselves.”

“Self-doubt crushes your intuition,” she explained. “It gets in the way and prevents you from having the clarity you need when something needs to be addressed.”

It’s not that a high-IQ person has zero self-doubt, it’s just that they know to move through it without getting stuck.

Advertisement

7. They don’t ignore their emotions

TheVisualsYouNeed / Shutterstock

The psychological habits of a high-IQ person have a lot to do with emotional awareness. They channel the same level of empathy toward themselves as they give to others, and use their emotional intelligence to self-regulate whenever they’re off-balance.

Emotional intelligence isn’t something that just appears, rather, it’s a skill set high-IQ people cultivate on a consistent basis. According to psychologist Nick Wignall, accepting uncomfortable emotions without judging yourself is the only way to truly process how you feel.

“Most people get overwhelmed by painful emotions because they ignore them or distract themselves when those emotions are small,” he explained. While pushing hard feelings away is a normal reaction, it’s a psychological habit that keeps people stuck at their lowest points, unable to move on.

“If you can get in the habit of acknowledging your emotions when they first show up — and then validating them instead of trying to get rid of them — you stand a much better chance of staying emotionally balanced,” Wignall concluded.

Advertisement

8. They open up to other people

fizkes / Shutterstock

A high-IQ person knows being vulnerable is a strength. They see it as something to reach for in every relationship, even when it’s scary. As licensed clinical social worker Terry Gaspard pointed out, the first step to overcoming a fear of vulnerability is acknowledging it.

“Fear doesn't go away on its own,” she explained. “It tends to morph into something else.”

A high-IQ person understands that true connection can only occur when they open up and welcome other people in. There’s fear in vulnerability, but there’s also joy and compassion and deep affection.

A high-IQ person knows that laying their souls bare is a risk, but they do it anyway, because that’s how they live out their truth.

Advertisement

9. They don’t compare themselves to others

Nina Buday / Shutterstock

Practicing radical self-acceptance is a psychological habit of a high-IQ person that helps them avoid falling too far into the comparison trap. They know that some amount of comparison is part of human nature, but they refuse to get swept away in measuring their lives against anyone else’s.

As psychologist Dr. Sonia Jaeger revealed, “When we engage in comparisons, we often overlook a crucial aspect: context. Comparing ourselves to someone else doesn’t account for the time, energy, and effort they’ve invested to reach their current position, both in professional and personal environments.”

Removing themselves from the negative whirlwind of emotions that come from comparison is an active practice, one that a high-IQ person is always engaging in. “Navigating the landscape of comparison requires a conscious shift in perspective,” Dr. Jaeger explained. “Your measurement for success should be your own growth and development, not the achievements of someone else.”

“Celebrate the journey you’re on– not just the big milestones, but the small everyday achievements and the lessons you learned from your failures,” she concluded.

Advertisement

10. They prioritize rest and relaxation

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

A high-IQ person puts rest and relaxation on the top of their to-do list. They know that hitting pause is the only way to prioritize their physical and mental well-being. They decompress every day, no matter how busy they are.

They might have reports due at the end of the workday, but they still take time to close their computer and stretch, or sit in the sun for a few minutes, or eat a truly delicious snack.

They understand that rest is essential on a spiritual level, as much as a practical level. By allowing themselves to reset, a high-IQ person puts self-love into action.

Advertisement

11. They find silver linings in every struggle

Halfpoint / Shutterstock

A high-IQ person tries to see the silver lining in every struggle they come up against. This doesn’t mean they’re toxically positive. They allow their pain to exist, and they see their big feelings as messengers, leading them to a deeper understanding of their place in the world.

They know that laughter is still accessible, even amidst grief. They know that letting themselves exist in the murky not-knowing of painful transitions gives them an opportunity to know themselves more.

A high-IQ person sees struggle as a space. They channel their emotional resilience at every turn, because they understand that this, too, shall pass.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.