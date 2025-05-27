Entitled people often have narcissistic and selfish tendencies. They'd prefer to hurt other people to feel better about themselves, manipulate people to get what they want, and invalidate other people's struggles, needs, and emotions to make space for their own. Of course, these tendencies are fueled by internal anger, insecurity, and resentment, but they're also often coping mechanisms for the discomfort and turmoil they aren't sure how to handle in their daily lives.

Many of the phrases entitled people say that instantly make you want to leave the room are rooted in this insecurity that they're trying so hard to cope with. They're attention-seekers, manipulators, and overall selfish individuals, always trying to be the center of attention or the victim to feel important, valued, and needed.

Here are 11 phrases entitled people say that instantly make you want to leave the room

1. 'I'm just being honest'

There's a time and a place for selfishness. If you're being truly honest and prioritizing yourself, other people won't feel insecure, dismissed, or invalidated in the wake of your journey. However, many entitled people weaponize their needs and hide behind phrases like "I'm just being honest" to make excuses for their selfishness and cruel language.

Unable to own up to hurting other people's feelings and making mistakes, entitled people instead use phrases like this that make the situation worse. They hide behind the guise of "honesty" or "bluntness" when, in reality, they're intentionally hurting people's feelings, sparking self-doubt, and putting their own needs above everyone else's.

2. 'Let me speak to your manager'

Many entitled people rely on societal norms and misguided stereotypes to live their lives and benefit from the privileges they already have. For example, someone who's never worked a service job and feels entitled to everything on the basis of money may use a phrase like this to spark anxiety or disconnect with workers.

"Let me speak to your manager" is one of the phrases entitled people say that instantly make you want to leave the room, even though it isn't always an inherently ignorant or mean phrase in daily life. But when an entitled person uses it to try to uphold their superiority, control someone else, or try to scare them into doing what they want, that's not assertiveness, it's manipulation.

3. 'I'm not paying for that'

Causing a scene in a restaurant, being disrespectful to service workers, and weaponizing their money to get what they want — even if it's something free or attention in public — are all common experiences for a truly entitled person.

Licensed counselor Laura Angers Maddox argues that in addition to expecting and feeling deserving of things they did not earn, entitled people also tend to be attention-seekers. They're willing to make a scene and force other people to feel uncomfortable if it means they'll be able to get what they want.

4. 'It's not my fault you don't understand'

Many selfish people truly believe that they're deserving of someone's full attention and respect, even when they're not offering it themselves. They'll use phrases like "It's not my fault you don't understand" to cope with the discomfort of being left out of a conversation or "losing" an argument, even if it means dismissing another person's feelings.

They'd prefer to completely invalidate someone than be wrong and take accountability, so they refuse to work toward mutual respect and understanding.

5. 'I don't take no for an answer'

Whether it's asking a friend for help or feeling privy to information from peers, entitled people will often use phrases like "I don't take no for an answer" to cross people's boundaries and force them into giving up whatever it is that they want.

They don't appreciate when their loved ones set boundaries or advocate for themselves, considering it makes them harder to manipulate and take advantage of at any moment's notice.

6. 'I just have high standards'

There's a difference between having high standards for yourself and holding people to unrealistic expectations. Whether you're engaging with service workers, talking to co-workers, or having a conversation with a partner, it's obviously okay to express your needs and boundaries, but forcing people to fit your expectations only drives tension and disconnection.

This disconnect is part of the reason why many successful companies and organizations take a "human-centric approach" to leadership and community. In places like the workplace, where people feel dehumanized and impossibly overworked, having a leader or peer who sees you as a human — rather than just a boss or a worker — is incredibly important.

Selfish people will make any kind of excuse to get what they want, even if it's a phrase like this to justify pushing people into their molds and to work for them, rather than look out for themselves.

7. 'I don't see what the big deal is'

To get what they want from a self-centered place, many selfish people will use phrases like "I don't see what the big deal is" to dismiss people's concerns and make excuses for their asks.

Whether it's pushing a co-worker to take on a project or asking a partner to apologize, selfish people often lack the empathy needed to have healthy conversations and relationships. They'd prefer to put their own needs on a pedestal, even if it means invalidating other people's feelings or pushing their needs to the side.

8. 'It must be nice'

Fueled by envy and internal jealousy, many selfish people will use a phrase like "it must be nice" to subtly attack and invalidate other people's success. From opportunities at work, to healthy relationships, and even wearing a new outfit, they always bring themselves back to the focus of every conversation, making people feel doubtful and insecure about sharing their success.

People using phrases like this aren't just fueled by internal anger and resentment, they also believe they're entitled to the success that everyone around them is experiencing. Rather than being happy for their friends and celebrating their co-workers' achievements, they'd prefer to brush it off with a comment like this that makes them feel better about themselves.

9. 'I'm sorry you feel that way'

Rather than taking accountability for hurtful language or mistakes they've made, selfish and entitled people will use phrases like "I'm sorry you feel that way" to flip the script. They prefer to make other people feel silly or insecure for expressing their concerns and discomfort than to truly own up to their mistakes.

Many entitled people don't care about making other people uncomfortable; in fact, many of the phrases entitled people say that instantly make you want to leave the room are intended to spark self-doubt or guilt. Selfish and entitled people want others to feel less confident, secure, and comfortable so they're more likely to give into the manipulation it takes to get what they want.

10. 'I have friends like that'

The same people who say things like "I don't see color" or "I don't see class" are simultaneously using language like this — trying to make excuses for their lack of advocacy and action — to avoid shaming institutions and injustices that actively benefit them.

They want to be a part of every conversation, in every room, and endlessly innocent, but they don't want to speak out or put their own success and comfort at risk. They feel entitled to privilege simply for being born into it, so they're less willing to step outside of their comfort zone, have hard conversations, and put themselves "at risk" by helping others.

It's one of the most common phrases entitled people say that instantly make you want to leave the room, because they're often the same people who make excuses for their mistakes and refuse to have a healthy conversation about what they could do better.

11. 'You owe me'

People who cultivate transactional relationships with the people in their lives tend to use phrases like "you owe me" to get what they want. Rather than giving unconditional love, respect, and grace, they weaponize these things, holding basic human needs and interactions over people's heads.

It not only makes people feel guilty for not setting their needs aside for a selfish person, it sabotages healthy conversation, connection, and relationships in the long-term.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.