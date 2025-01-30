Boomers Like Me Built These 6 Work Traditions, Now Gen-Z Rejects Them
Commonplace work traditions of Boomers that Gen-Z challenges in Corporate America.
Disclaimer: This isn’t a manual for bridging the generational gap, just one Boomer’s tale from the trenches. Proceed with an open mind; starting a workplace debate is unnecessary.
Before retiring from my last job, I worked under a director who was half my age. She belongs to Gen-Z (born between 1997 and 2012), while I am a Baby Boomer (born between 1946 and 1964).
In today’s workplace, you will find a multigenerational environment with distinct behaviors that can create friction and sometimes lead to innovative collaboration. What I learned about Gen-Z might surprise you.
Baby Boomers like me built these work traditions, and now Gen-Z rejects them:
1. Face-to-face conversation
I prefer face-to-face conversations or phone calls as I value formal communication and professionalism. These methods allow me to analyze people’s expressions and body language, which helps me understand the person or situation.
For instance, a major customer emailed me to complain that he received twenty oil drums of the wrong product. My director shot off a three-sentence apology while I insisted on an immediate face-to-face discussion to resolve the issue.
You will note that Gen-Z favors a swift, informal response via text, instant messaging, or email; I admit this is a quick way of communication. While I could incorporate quick messaging tools, Gen-Z could also benefit from sharpening their interpersonal skills through in-person meetings.
2. Fax machines & PERT charts
Here is a little secret that not many people will know about me. I struggle with technology because I grew up without smartphones, the internet, or colored television.
While I am tech-literate, prefer tried-and-true methods like PERT charts, Gantt charts, and Fax machines. Do you remember those? However, to improve productivity and save time, my director introduced tools like Trello, Microsoft Teams, and Hudspot, which were all foreign to me.
This presents a great opportunity for Gen-Z colleagues to step in and train Boomers like me on the latest tech tools. Meanwhile, I taught young employees how to approach projects with patience and focus, skills that don’t rely on technology.
3. Company loyalty
I consider myself a loyal employee. I value job security, stability, and opportunities to grow within the company. In contrast, my young co-workers seek purpose in their work and join companies because of their social responsibility, diversity, and inclusivity.
One day, a Gen-Z colleague surprised me by turning down a promotion. He explained that the role came with heavy responsibilities and long working hours.
Instead, he preferred a more manageable workload and better working conditions that could lead to a balanced work life, which other companies offered. This surprised me because, in my career, I’ve always focused on promotions and growing into new roles within the same company.
4. Testing new tools before implementing them
My young director was always eager to try out innovative tools. She pushed for the adoption of tools such as Asana, Monday.com, Zoom, Rescue Time, and many others.
While I’m not opposed to change, I prefer a thorough evaluation before introducing new tools. This creates an opportunity for Gen-Z to introduce new ideas while Boomers can ensure changes are tested before implementation.
5. Annual reviews
I prefer an annual review and recognition from the directors. On the other hand, my co-workers appreciate weekly or daily feedback.
They view this as a way to grow continuously. Sometimes, I feel they want to be seen and not just heard. It’s like using FaceBook or Twitter to advertise their project activities.
6. Structured processes
During my meetings, my younger colleagues contributed more to brainstorming and often drew inspiration from other team members. Due to my military and naval training, I value assigned job roles and structured responsibilities.
However, Gen-Z taught me the importance of loosening rigid processes, which allows teams to be more creative.
I enjoyed working with young people, especially Gen-Zers, even though they can’t write a check, drive without GPS, or even mail a letter. Why should they know how to do all this? After all, most of those life skills are now obsolete.
Gen-Zers bring energy and new ideas to the workplace. They care more about social issues like climate change, renewable energy, and saving the planet. After all, the future is in their hands.
Robin Ghosh is a writer and Medium contributor passionate about wellness through natural remedies. He explores travel, food, graceful aging, parenting, and crafting content that inspires mindful and balanced living.