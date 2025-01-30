Boomers Like Me Built These 6 Work Traditions, Now Gen-Z Rejects Them

Disclaimer: This isn’t a manual for bridging the generational gap, just one Boomer’s tale from the trenches. Proceed with an open mind; starting a workplace debate is unnecessary.

Before retiring from my last job, I worked under a director who was half my age. She belongs to Gen-Z (born between 1997 and 2012), while I am a Baby Boomer (born between 1946 and 1964).

In today’s workplace, you will find a multigenerational environment with distinct behaviors that can create friction and sometimes lead to innovative collaboration. What I learned about Gen-Z might surprise you.

Baby Boomers like me built these work traditions, and now Gen-Z rejects them: