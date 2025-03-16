6 Respectable Values Boomers Think Are Important That Mean Nothing To Young People Today

1. Integrity and dignity of labor

“It’s called integrity and dignity of labor. Do your tasks to the best of your ability, not only because you’re getting paid to do it or being monitored. Do it right because you take pride in the quality of your work. Do it well because it makes you feel accomplished. Do it with all your best because it’s simply the right thing. If you can’t find it in your heart to do so, have a little bit of shame and hand in your two weeks’ notice.”

I will never forget Bill’s brilliant sermon during one of the work meetings I attended. He was tired of the young man we worked with, who constantly complained, badmouthed colleagues, and did only the bare minimum without ever resigning. I never liked him either.

Bill had the same work ethic as most older people I worked with. They showed up on time, prepared their lessons, taught with much concern for their students, and shared solutions to petty work issues instead of aggravating them.

2. Accountability for one’s actions and having no sense of entitlement

One of my friends, Fred, reflected on a life-changing moment. He shared that despite excelling in several semesters of medical school, he ultimately had to make a painful decision. The burden of tuition, housing, and other expenses became overwhelming, leading him to choose a different path by joining the Navy.

Ultimately, he retired early from service and ventured on a successful journey in business and finance. He didn’t mention the lack of financial help from his wealthy parents and relatives, who could have supported him when he was a struggling university student. He persevered with determination, never seeking or relying on handouts from anyone.

3. Authenticity

Many older people I worked with were confident without being boastful. They embodied authenticity, embracing their true selves without worrying about others’ opinions or judgment.

Larisha, in her late 60s, fearlessly travels solo, savoring every moment of her adventures. She worked hard for her money and did well raising her children, who became successful adults.

She refused to be the grandma who had to stay in her homely house babysitting or at a nursing home being tended to by nursing aides. Her famous words were, “I’ve paid my dues. Now let me go live my life.”

4. Not taking oneself too seriously or taking things personally

They call themselves geezers, old farts, and many other nicknames. They couldn’t care less what they’re called or perceived as.

My oldest friend just celebrated his 80th birthday. I call him Aussie George, the eccentric, larger-than-life grandpa with his buffaloes and dogs in northern Thailand alongside his equally incredible wife, Pi Lek. In her 70s, she still moves with the ferocity of a lioness.

Their vibrant energy, humor, and zest for life have always inspired me whenever I visited their farmhouse.

5. Being appropriately dressed

Garry, the most flamboyant person I’ve ever worked with, always ensured his tailored trousers and shirts were free of creases, lint, holes, and stains. He believed that being well-dressed made him feel great and allowed him to do his job much better.

I wasn’t reprimanded for wearing a stained T-shirt with holes and oversized, tattered jeans at my first work dinner. However, at the end of the event, two of my older colleagues, who later became my best friends, told me that dressing well is a sign of respect toward others and earns respect in return.

They also mentioned that I would feel better about myself when I put more effort into what I wore, and they couldn’t have been more correct.

6. Handling yourself in a dignified manner

None of my drink-loving Boomer friends and acquaintances ever fell over, passed out, acted belligerent, or sobbed like a drama queen over a cheating lover or whatever.

They could drink and handle it well. They could dance, sing, and talk for hours on end. After they had enough, they excused themselves and went for a kip like absolute legends.