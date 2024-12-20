Workplace Culture Coach Reveals The 4 Ways To Impress Your ‘Skip-Level Manager’

In 2024, employee disengagement hit an 11-year low, according to Gallup data, which showed that 30% of full- and part-time employees are currently disconnected from work. The number grows among Gen Zers, those who work from home, and those who could work from home but are forced by their employer to work exclusively in person.

Workplace culture coach Grace McCarrick says that executives and CEOs are well aware of this issue. So, if you want to stand out to your “skip-level managers" and higher-ups, this is certainly something to capitalize on.

“What people at high levels are wanting from their teams," she said, "are ownership and interest.”

Here are 4 ways to impress your ‘skip-level manager,’ according to a workplace culture coach:

1. Show up early to ‘skip-level manager’ meetings

Skip-level managers are senior employees who sit above your direct manager on the corporate ladder. When a meeting with one such person shows up on your calendar, it's best to show up early.

“Like it’s 1985," McCarrick joked. "You’re going to show up 10 minutes early. If it’s a video call, then you're on that video call for five minutes, waiting before they get on there.”

This shows leadership that you’re ready and available and proves that you take their time seriously.

2. Upgrade your workplace attire from your normal outfit

For better or worse, appearances matter. When meeting with your skip-level manager, it's important to put your best foot forward and look professional.

“You’re going to take whatever you normally wear to work it and ‘up it’ [by] one notch,” McCarrick suggested. “You want that person to recognize that you just put in more effort than you usually do.”

Making a good impression can drastically improve your chances for a bonus, raise, or job stability in the future.

“I know this sucks. I know people hate to hear it. How you look matters,” McCarrick insisted in another TikTok. “No one wants to hire someone who has messy hair. No one wants to hire someone who looks like they didn't sleep all night.”

“This is about effort, cleanliness, style,” she continued. “How you show up to other people determines for them the value that they're gonna get out of you. And so if you wanna be someone that commands more money, more respect, more effort from other people, then you need to look the part.”

3. Invest in small talk and prepare two specific questions

McCarrick recommended preparing two questions in advance of any meetings. “One that you’d like to start with and another that you’d like to ask once you’re wrapping up,” she explained.

Before asking your first question, engage in small talk and show interest in the other person. Then, ask about a recent project or accomplishment. Planning this question will likely require a bit of research.

"Dig a little," McCarrick advised. "You want to find out something they just did that probably felt big, proud, interesting to them. You are going to open up your intellectual curiosity and find an intelligent question to ask them about that."

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Then, at the end of the meeting, ask for advice. This sets you apart from other disconnected employees and reminds them that you’re committed to success in your role.

“What is something unconventional that you think I can do?” she suggested asking. "Some unconventional advice for me to be really successful in my role."

While McCarrick cautioned that you may not get a “perfect answer,” this will get your manager thinking that you are “on it,” intelligent, and “thinking outside the box.”

4. Always send a ‘thank you note’ after meetings

Lastly, don’t forget to follow with a “thank you” note including any questions or comments that came up after the meeting. This opens the door to further conversation and connection and serves as a reminder that you value their time spent with you.

"Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me. I really enjoyed hearing about that. Here's the book I talked about … Hope you have a great week," she gave as an example.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.