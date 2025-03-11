Although many men and women share similar ideals regarding success and achievement, certain concepts of status tend to resonate more with women than they do with the men in their lives. From spending money on nails, hair, and beauty treatments to investing in chic accessories and stylish home decor, many status symbols that seem to define womanhood and femininity mean absolutely nothing at all to men.

Whether they are expensive or not, many of these luxuries hold so little value for men that they don't even understand why the women they know bother investing so much time and effort into them.

Here are 11 things women think are status symbols that mean nothing to men

1. Iconic luxury handbags

Victoria Fox | Shutterstock

For many women, owning a luxury handbag is more than just having an accessory — it represents a level of success and status that cannot be replicated by anything else. Psychological research has found that luxury goods like handbags often serve as a means of self-expression.

Not only do women typically admire the brand they are purchasing from, but they appreciate the fact that bags made of higher quality workmanship and material last longer, and they adore knowing about the intricacies involved in the creation of these perfect bags.

Many women also admire the exclusivity and prestige that come with owning a luxury handbag, a feeling that most men can't relate to, as they tend to see them as just a sack for women to throw their things into.

Advertisement

2. Designer shoes

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Being able to own a pair (or several!) of designer shoes means more to women than walking around in cute and trendy footwear. It's a sign of the success they've worked so hard for when they can head out in their Bottega Veneta heels or Balenciaga sneakers.

One study found that by 2023, the women’s shoe market size is estimated to reach almost $187 billion. Women investing their money in shoes because they view them as a major indicator of their style, status, and prestige.

Advertisement

3. Premium brand makeup

kenchiro168 | Shutterstock

Whether it's a Dior blush or Chanel bronzer, women aren't afraid to invest their money into brand-name makeup because they see these kinds of brands as associated with exclusivity, prestige, and, most of all, status. Makeup generally means more to women than it does to men in general, and it's not only something they put on, but rather an art form that serves as an expression of their identity.

A GoBankingRates survey of over 1,000 American women found that less than 3% considered splurging on beauty treatments to be their worst spending habit. Another survey conducted by Advanced Dermatology found that women spend an average of $877 per year on their appearance.

Advertisement

4. A fresh set of nails

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Women see getting their nails done on a regular basis as more than just maintenance and grooming, but as an expense that elevates their status. From elaborate acrylic styles to minimalist manicures, nails have become a staple in the beauty community, and women make sure to find time for an appointment at their favorite trusted salon.

Research has even suggested that nail care, whether done at home or in a salon, can boost positive emotions and relaxation for women, so it's no surprise they see a fresh set of nails as a status symbol, even if it means nothing to men.

Advertisement

5. High-end skincare

Roman Chazov | Shutterstock

Skincare isn't just a routine that women choose to follow when they wake up and before they go to sleep; it's an investment that elevates their appearance, style, and status. While women carefully select face washes, lotions, serums, toners, and masks, many men don't quite see the appeal and would rather spend and invest their money on other things.

"A growing popularity reflects a broader cultural shift toward self-care and holistic health," explained psychology professor Tara Well, Ph.D.

"Skincare is no longer just about vanity," she said. "It’s about emotional wellness. Researchers continue to explore how active formulations can be optimized to reduce stress, improve emotional balance, and offer targeted support for both the mind and body."

Advertisement

6. Fancy water bottles

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

From Stanley Cups to Hydroflasks, women have turned hydration into a lifestyle choice and a sign of status. Brands like these have amassed a cult-like following, selling out at every corner because of how coveted they have become among women and young girls, with women aged 35 to 44 found to make up typically 98% of Stanley Cup buyers.

While men may also invest in water bottles, they don't necessarily care for the name brands as much as women do. Part of their appeal is the way they're perceived by others because of the cultural impact they have had on society.

Advertisement

7. Designer perfumes

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Smelling good while wearing designer perfumes is one of the great luxuries in life for many women. Fragrances from brands like Tom Ford and Chanel have become a sign of status among women, and being able to invest their money in purchasing them is something they don't take for granted.

Men don't view designer perfumes in the same way that women do, and many probably don't care about them at all.

Advertisement

8. High-end gym wear

Genadiy Naumov via Shutterstock

Wearing brands like Alo, Lululemon, and Set Active is less about having something practical to workout in and more about showing off the style and confidence it takes to have them in your closet. Women wear high-end gym wear to look effortless and chic in many aspects of life, not just working out.

Of course, it doesn't hurt that quality workout gear is often more supportive and may last longer. Research also shows that the symbolic meaning you associate with your clothes can have an impact on your performance, so if you believe you look more fit or competent in your high-end gear, there's a chance you might actually workout more or make more of an effort.

Advertisement

9. Aesthetic Coffee Orders

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Women view ordering a carefully crafted latte or aesthetically pleasing mocha as more than just fueling up on caffeine. They see it as more of an experience reflecting their status and social appeal. Going to chain favorites like Blue Bottle or Blank Street means that women are not only splurging on these $8 lattes, but choosing to make it a part of their lifestyle.

Many men simply don't care enough about the intricacies of an aesthetic coffee order and truly only care about being able to consume caffeine to get them through the day. Women make time and go out of their way to try new coffee shops and new drinks because it is emotionally fulfilling.

Advertisement

10. Matching luggage sets

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Owning a sleek and coordinated matching luggage set isn't just about being practical when traveling, but more about elevating one's style and showing a sense of sophistication and class. Even on the go, some women prioritize the kind of luggage they put their clothes and other personal belongings in.

Most men simply don't care about matching luggage sets in the same way that women do. They would rather travel with convenience than consider how the style of their luggage affects their overall aesthetic or social status.

Advertisement

11. Luxury pajamas

vk_st | Shutterstock

When it comes to having something to sleep in, many women have no problem making sure they have luxury silk pajamas because they are comfortable and stylish and represent a commitment to elegance and a refined lifestyle that matters in even the smallest of ways.

Men don't really think about the importance of sleepwear in the same way that women do. While women see luxury silk pajamas as a way to boost their self-care routine, men view pajamas as just something to throw on so they can sleep comfortably. Women enjoy the smoothness of these pajamas and the aesthetic of being able to wear a matching set, even if it's just to burrow under the covers after a long day.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.