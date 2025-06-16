Sometimes it's easy to let a superstition go as nothing more than that — a superstition. It might be fun to talk about and speculate on, but it's not really anything meaningful. Other times, however, the things we're told as children leave a lasting impression on us. The fear and uncertainty we feel about a certain subject as a child follows us into adulthood. And because we just can't let it go, there are certain superstitions people learned as kids that they still believe to this day.

According to an article published in Scientific American, while superstitions might not make a lot of sense, there are benefits to holding onto them. Superstitious beliefs can actually help reduce stress, give you a boost when trying to complete a task, and perhaps even make placebo effects seem real. We've all heard of classic superstitions like not stepping on a crack in the sidewalk, but there are other superstitions people grew up with that they really cling to.

Here are 11 superstitions people learned as kids that they still believe to this day

1. Seeing a cardinal means a late loved one is paying you a visit

Wirestock Creators | Shutterstock

People naturally want to feel close to loved ones who have passed on. After going through a hard loss, it's understandable that you would search for a sign that your loved one is trying to communicate with you.

People have different beliefs about how this could happen, but one of the most common superstitions people learned as kids that they still believe to this day is that a cardinal means a late loved one is near.

In the symbolism of cardinals, the bird could signify the spirit of someone you care about who has passed on. It can also mean the presence of an angel, or that said loved one has become an angel. However, there really is no point of origin for this spiritual belief regarding cardinals; it simply came to be.

While some superstitions promise bad luck or warn of bad tidings, this one is the opposite. It's a wonderful thing to think a loved one you miss is visiting you when you see a beautiful red bird. This is one superstition that builds hope and brings you closer to the ones you've lost, which isn't a bad thing at all.

2. Déjà vu is really just dreams sent by your guardian angel to protect you

mavo | Shutterstock

Have you ever had something happen to you that you are just certain you saw before in a dream? If you have, it sounds like you've experienced déjà vu. While some consider déjà vu to just be that unique feeling you get when you could have sworn something had happened to you previously, others believe the phenomenon is trying to send you a message in some way, perhaps even from your guardian angel.

As it turns out, there may be a scientific reason for this feeling. Clinical social worker Julia Childs Heyl explained that the feeling of déjà vu you get when you're certain you've dreamed about whatever it is that's happening is more specifically known as "déjà rêvé."

Vanderbilt's assistant clinical professor of neurology Britt Stone added that it can happen as a result of physical conditions like epilepsy or fatigue, or it can simply be random.

While this scientific evidence may be comforting for some who have been unnerved by the feeling, there are still others who insist these déjà vu-esque dream sequences are actually messages from a guardian angel. They could be meant for protection, or to offer insight into what's coming. Regardless of your beliefs about them, they are a fascinating phenomenon.

3. If you're running late, you're being protected from something

Blanscape | Shutterstock

One of the common superstitions people learned as kids that they still believe to this day is that if you're late for some reason, it was to protect you.

There are many different versions of this superstition, such as believing getting stuck in traffic keeps you safe from an accident, or thinking that if you step out the door and realize you forgot something you have to go back inside for, you're being held back from something that could have hurt you.

This belief that you will be protected from something terrible could be a sign from the universe, or it could simply mean that your superstitions are working to keep you calm.

Medical writer Ana Sandolu shared, "Sometimes superstitions can have a soothing effect, relieving anxiety about the unknown and giving people a sense of control over their lives." So, even if our common sense knows that a superstitious belief can't be real, we may still hold onto it because it makes us feel better.

Being late is typically considered an annoyance or inconvenience, but looking at it from this perspective puts a positive spin on it. If you were meant to be late so you would stay safe, then you really can't be mad about being late. And really, believing that you're being watched over and protected is a beautiful thing. We could all use more of that kind of positivity.

4. You shouldn't bring your broom with you when you move

GBJSTOCK | Shutterstock

Moving to a new house represents a new beginning, but most people don't have the budget to start an entirely new furniture collection too. That means that what they had at their previous house will come with them to their new one. But there's one important thing to leave behind — the broom.

A simple broom may not seem like a big deal, but superstition says it is, and you definitely want a new one for a new home. Decor expert Erica Crawford explained that this superstition is actually rooted in ancient feng shui practices.

According to tradition, bringing an old broom with you to a new home means you also bring any negative or stagnant energy from the place you lived at before. Then, by using the broom to sweep, you're basically spreading that negativity all throughout the house.

No one wants a fresh start to be tainted by negative moments and feelings from the past. For this reason, many people throw out their broom and purchase a brand new one when they move. It's important to feel like your new chapter can be full of positivity and good things, and some people believe that simply can't happen with an old broom.

5. If you find a dime on the ground, a loved one is nearby

Ann in the uk | Shutterstock

According to superstitious beliefs, there are many ways loved ones may try to communicate with you. One form of this communication can come from finding dimes in unlikely places, specifically on the ground.

As psychic medium Christie Flynn noted, it's pretty rare to see any kind of paper money or coins these days as people have turned to using their debit and credit cards or even electronic forms of payment. This makes the sighting of a dime all the more special.

"Many who have found a dime or a collection of dimes have felt a deep connection to a loved one who has passed to the spirit world," Flynn revealed. "Even seeing one on a particular day, time or when deep in thought about a loved one is very common... Many people believe that if you find a dime in an unexpected place, someone who has passed away sends a message of love and support."

Just like seeing a cardinal is believed to be a message from a late loved one, finding a dime can be taken the same way. People with this superstition know how rare it is to randomly happen upon a dime, yet they always seem to find one at the most essential moments in their lives.

6. Your pets can tell you when a person is no good

MMD Creative | Shutterstock

One superstition many have grown up with says that animals are much more intuitive than people, and they can tell when there's something off about a person. This means you should pay attention to how your pets act around other people because they can probably identify certain qualities you can't.

It's normal to want to expect the best of everyone and assume whoever you're dealing with is a good person. However, your pet may be able to tell someone does not have your best interests at heart. A pet could simply decide they don't like someone because of their scent or movement. However, some animals, like dogs, can also sense the personalities of the people around them.

Experts from Union Lake Pet Services pointed out that dogs have a bit of a "sixth sense" about humans and can tell if they're up to no good. "Dogs can tell if someone is being rude or unhelpful, and if they notice some behavior they do not like, they might not warm up to a person very easily," they said.

While pets can't speak to their human counterparts or understand every human exchange the same way we might, that doesn't mean they are clueless. They can judge a person and their intentions just like any human can. Some people have turned this into the superstition that animals are true indicators of whether or not a person can be trusted.

7. Dreaming about fish means someone is pregnant

Morrowind | Shutterstock

Just as there are multiple beliefs surrounding loved ones who have passed on communicating with you or sending you messages in some way, there are also quite a few superstitions people learned as kids that they still believe to this day that are related to pregnancy and fertility.

As becoming pregnant is something that many people wish for, but it can be difficult to predict, it makes sense that people would hold onto superstitions as a way of indicating when pregnancy is coming.

One example of these beliefs is the idea that someone is pregnant, or knows someone who is, if they dream about fish. Astrologers Lisa Stardust and Erika W. Smith said, "Fish are a symbol of pregnancy because of the huge amount of eggs that fish produce. Fish are always producing offspring on a large scale, so it's no wonder people see fish as a symbol of pregnancy — plus, a fetus basically 'swims' around in your womb, kinda like a fish!"

Because of these beliefs regarding fish, dreaming about them can be seen as a sign of pregnancy, or even signal the birth of a new project or endeavor. There's no exact science to dream interpretation, but dreaming about fish might just signal a bundle of joy to come, according to some people.

8. It isn't safe to be outside if you can't hear any animals

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Building on the idea that animals are very perceptive and can pick up on things that humans can't, there is also a superstition that says someone can determine whether or not it's safe to be outside based on the animals that can be heard — or the lack thereof. Some believe that if you step outside and can't hear any animals, it's not safe to be outside at all.

We often don't pick up on each and every animal noise we hear when we go outside because they sort of all blend together and become background noise that we're used to hearing (unless, of course, you're listening for something specific). Still, stepping outside and hearing absolutely nothing would likely be very disconcerting. It may all add up to background noise, but the absence would certainly be noticeable.

For some, this is a sign that it's not safe to be outside. Many are under the impression that a predator is present if the outside world has gone silent. While this may not be true in all cases, it is interesting to think of how disturbing it would be to hear total silence outside.

9. Don't close a pocket knife that someone else opened

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

One thing that many people believe is an omen of bad luck is closing a pocket knife when it was given to you opened. The origins of this superstition are unclear, but it has come to be known as the "knife rule." The idea took off on TikTok, but no one could really explain why the rule was so important or what would happen if you didn't follow it.

"Naturally, if someone hands you a pocket knife they've already opened, it isn't exactly the safest exchange to begin with," trending news writer Kaitlin Stanford pointed out. "Ideally, they would hand it to you closed, and after using it, you would hand it back to them closed. But if, for some reason, the hand-off happens when the knife is open, well, superstition dictates that you return it in the same fashion."

Passing around open knives is not a safe practice and certainly sounds like it could lead to bad luck just because of the lack of safety. However, some people stand by the idea that closing a pocket knife another person opens brings horrible luck to you and should be avoided at all costs. So, if someone does hand you an open knife, hand it back that way if you want to avoid bad luck.

10. Paint your porch ceiling 'haint blue' to protect your home

Karen Culp | Shutterstock

With traditions rooted in the Deep South, some people think you should paint the ceiling of your porch a certain shade of blue to ward off evil spirits. The term "haint" comes from Gullah, a language and cultural tradition that descended from enslaved people in the South. Haint blue is a light, almost pastel sky-blue color.

As for why it's so important to paint porch ceilings haint blue, home and lifestyle writer Kate Franke said, "According to Gullah tradition, the color is said to prevent insects and ghosts from stopping by your home because they confuse the color with the sky or water — both of which are things to pass through, not take up residence."

While many would acknowledge this is nothing more than a superstition now, it became so commonplace in the Deep South that many porch ceilings are painted haint blue just to follow tradition. It is quite a lovely shade of blue that could add a nice pop of color to any porch, especially if you're in the South.

11. Cracking an egg with a double yolk means you or someone close to you will have a baby

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

The last superstition that many people learned in childhood and still believe now is that cracking an egg that contains a double yolk is a sign of pregnancy. An egg with one yolk is common enough, but a double yolk is certainly not. The likelihood of finding an egg with a double yolk in the U.S. is about one in 1,000.

Eggs are a sign of fertility, so an egg with a double yolk might just give you a little extra luck in the pregnancy department. Some have even come to think of the double yolk as a sign of twins. While not everyone believes that this applies to them directly, they may think someone they are close to will soon be blessed with a new baby — or two.

Of course, there are so many factors that play a role in whether or not a person will become pregnant, so it is difficult to say with any certainty that an egg could mean it is a sure thing. However, many people think it's quite possible that the universe could be sending them a sign and letting them know a new little one is on the way.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.