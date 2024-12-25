5 Hidden Indicators A Deceased Loved One Is Trying To Reach You

After my grandparents passed many years ago, I began feeling my grandmother with me all the time. For quite a while, her presence was undeniable throughout my home, and her essence was always abundant at family gatherings.

Some of my family members could feel her presence, too, while others could not. I found it particularly intriguing how various family members interpreted such experiences as the universe telling each of us she was still around.

While working with clients, peers, friends, and even strangers over the years about their encounters and connection with passed loved ones, it goes without saying that countless ways exist in which those on the other side conspire with the universe to let us know that there are spirits around us, watching over us, and even supporting us through tough times.

Many people have correlated seeing butterflies or cardinal birds as a message or symbol that their loved one is reaching out, visiting, or thinking about them. These are lovely symbols, but the universe shows you that there are loving spirits around you in emotional and sensory ways, too.

Here are five hidden indicators a deceased loved one is trying to reach you:

1. You dream about them

Dreaming about your departed loved one is one of the more common ways many individuals feel their loved one is still with them. Though a common claim, it’s not true for everyone. Sometimes, you want so badly to dream of the person, but they may not be ready or may be working on something else in their new celestial plane.

Dreaming about your late family member or friend is usually a good sign they’re checking up on you, wanting you to know they’re OK, or just keeping some overall connection with you. The layers of the veil are thinner during sleep, so it’s easier for you to be open to their presence and much easier for them to connect with you when they are ready to.

A study from the American Psychological Association supported that dreaming of a deceased loved one is a commonly experienced part of the bereavement process and, "preliminary findings [indicate] both dreaming of the deceased and having an experiential encounter while awake are common experiences."

2. You hear a favorite song of theirs

ViDI Studio via Shutterstock

When you’re driving along with the radio on or in a place where music is playing and a song comes on to immediately remind you of that person, it's usually a good indicator your loved one is reaching out to you from the other side.

Depending upon what is happening around you, it may take some time for you to realize the song is on, and in other instances, the song immediately hits your heart and spirit, or you have an unmistakable feeling deep inside your belly. In these cases, you know your friend or family member is taking time to say “hello” from the ether.

"Music connects us deeply to emotion and memory. Songs that you once shared with a loved one will board you on a time-travel flight with stops at emotional destinations you may not have visited in a long time," advised life coach Ann Papyoti.

3. You see or hear words or phrases they used to say

When you hear or see a specific phrase a loved one used to say, whether in direct conversation or the periphery, especially if you hear it more than once in a short timeframe, you can bet the odds your passed loved one is checking in with you.

Sometimes, the phrase is a gem like “one moment at a time” or a confirmation such as “ain’t that the truth” or a subtle encouragement of “pick yourself up” and “keep on truckin’.”

Usually, these phrases cause you to smile, warm your heart, or bring a tearful recognition to your eye. You undoubtedly know these phrases when you hear them, and you feel the sentiment resonate deep within. Regardless, view these moments as a gift and revel in the brief reminder of and connection with your loved one.

Trauma therapist Jennifer D. Maddox explained the continuing emotional connection with the loss of a loved one, "Grief and loss are wily emotions. They sneak up on you when you least expect it — in the supermarket, making dinner, taking a shower. They just show up and say, 'Hey, we're here' and then subside when they decide. When we feel grief and loss, we feel it in waves. The emotion of grief brings us to our knees. Without words, without forewarning, grief comes crashing down upon us, and we cry."

4. You smell a familiar or favorite scent of your loved one

If you smell a scent your loved one enjoys and there’s no explanation for why you would be smelling the scent, rest assured your loved one is nearby. Often, you may smell a specific flower, incense, cologne, perfume, or another scent that takes you directly to the person and your memories of them.

Smells can trigger deep recollections and emotions you shared with them, as 2022 research showed, "[Smell] can trigger emotionally charged memories transporting us back to the past within a split second." You may even buy essential oils, soaps, or sprays with those scents so you can remember and feel connected with them more regularly."

5. You see someone who looks like or has mannerisms similar to them

Andrii Kobryn vis Shutterstock

Sometimes, you may come across a person who seems like a doppelgänger of your passed loved one — so much so that seeing them stops you in your tracks and may even freak you out a little. Other times, you may meet someone who has similar mannerisms to the person who crossed over, which reminds you of them.

Initially, it may seem odd or coincidental, but this is just another way the loving spirit of someone who has passed can remind you they are still with you.

The signs of loving spirits are personal. Of course, experiences with those from the other side are unique to everyone and will often vary in how your loved one may choose to stay connected with you. Such encounters are more common than you might consider.

One of my clients felt their loved ones with them every night when they went to bed. Another knew that if a specific light was turned on in the house, even though no one had turned it on, their loved one was visiting.

No matter if your departed loved ones’ personalities and spirits, pop in for a quick hello, a short visit, a long stay, or as potential confirmation or even caution for a situation you’re currently undergoing, it may not always matter the reason. Knowing they are with you is a sweet reminder you are never truly alone.

Celebrate these encounters with joy and contentment, knowing you have loved and continue to be loved. Having created a relationship with another that continues well after the human form expires.

Pamela Aloia is a certified grief coach, intuitive/medium, and author of inspirational books. Pamela supports people through change and helps them enhance their lives and experiences via energy awareness, meditation, and mindfulness.