The Spiritual Reason You Keep Getting Goosebumps, According To A Psychic

According to a psychic, goosebumps are more than our bodies' physical reactions to outside stimuli. Rather, they are a form of energetic communication.

There’s a spiritual reason you keep getting goosebumps.

Psychic and "awakening coach" Sara Gunther, known as @cosmicsagery on TikTok, says that experiencing goosebumps is actually a psychic ability.

“Clairsentience is the ability to feel vibration with your physical body,” she explained, “which is [what happens when you get] the goosebumps or the truth bumps or, as I call them, the true tingles."

Scientifically, goosebumps "occur when tiny muscles in our skin’s hair follicles, called arrector pili muscles, pull hair upright." Often, this is a result of cold temperatures or strong emotions like fear, shock, or arousal.

Yet, Gunther says they gave a double meaning.

The psychic said that goosebumps are a sign of your body 'resonating' with something.

“To resonate is to have an actual vibrational response,” she explained. “The truth tingles, the goosebumps, the truth bumps — that is your body having a vibrational confirming response, resonating with something else.”

“It quite literally means that whatever that other vibration is — a person, place, [or] comment — it is resonating with you,” she continued. “It's harmonizing with your own unique vibration, like a song.”

When you come into contact with a vibrational energy that aligns with your own, you may experience goosebumps. That is a good sign. As Gunther put it in a second video, goosebumps are “most commonly the sensation for confirmation.” Whatever you've just experienced is a good thing, so lean in.

The next time you’re on a date, meeting a new friend, or traveling to a new place and immediately get goosebumps, consider that it may be a positive message from your intuition.

Where on your body that you get goosebumps is also telling.

Gunther further argued that the meaning of goosebumps differs depending on how and where they appear on your body.

“If you feel it all over your body, then this is something that is for all of you, all parts and aspects of your life,” she explained. “Your whole complete consciousness is resonating with it.”

However, if you experience goosebumps on just one side of your body, for example, the psychic said that the message changes slightly.

Erwin Weber | Shutterstock

“If you feel it just on the left side of your body,” she explained, “then the left side, our aspect of your consciousness, is resonating with it.” She said this could be related to your intuition or feminine nature.

So, pay attention to your intuition and the sensations of your body. Even something as simple as goosebumps can send a powerful message — be open to receiving it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.