You Might Be Experiencing A Major Ego Death If These 5 Things Keep Happening In Your Life

Each of us has an ego — a self-constructed sense of identity developed over time and with life experiences. Our social conditioning helps us to develop a mental construct of who we are, also called the ego.

This ego controls how we behave. The ego helps us to define ourselves as individuals, independent of the world around us. We try to get rid of anything we consider bad or wrong, while attaching ourselves to what is right.

Living in accordance with your ego, or what you expect yourself to be, can cause anxiety, depression, or isolation when you struggle to meet those expectations. An ego death is an important part of a spiritual awakening. It is an elevated level of consciousness about the ego that takes away its control over our lives.

The ego can never truly die, so those experiencing ego death are transcending the ego, their sense of self, and the rules that make up their personal identities. Now that we know what an ego death is, let’s talk about how to know if you are experiencing an ego death.

You might be experiencing a major ego death if these five things keep happening in your life:

1. You experience a dark night of the soul

We already discussed the apex of your suffering, known as a dark night of the soul. It is a necessary milestone in letting your ego "die" to give way to new ideas and thoughts.

Certified life coach Polly Wirum reframes this experience with hope, stating, "I don't think a soul is ever dark. I believe each of us has a soul filled with love and fueled by the holy light of the Universe." According to Wirum, these pivotal moments serve as portals of energy that provide clarity and act as checkpoints to assess your life's direction.

2. You start to explore different spiritual practices

insta_photos / Shutterstock

One of the phases of an ego death is to seek spiritual practices that can provide relief. A sudden interest in yoga, meditation, holistic medicines, and so on, can indicate an ego death.

Psychologist Dr. Amy Johnson offers insight into why this sudden shift toward healing practices is so common during transformation. She emphasizes that lasting change comes not from willpower but from insight, suggesting that these new spiritual practices serve as gateways to understanding yourself on a deeper level.

3. You tune in

If you have started to be aware of the effect your ego has on your actions and responses, you are at the beginning of an ego death. Separating yourself from your ego is the purpose of this awakening.

Dr. Karen Finn, a divorce and life coach, describes this crucial step as learning to detach from your ego, including "its insecurities, fears, and pride—so you can observe and evaluate your thoughts and behaviors." This level of self-observation marks the beginning of separating your true self from the ego's constructed identity

4. You are no longer moved by once important things

You have started detaching from people you once needed to validate who your ego said you were. As you grow and mature, you are more interested in substance than status.

Anne Hamming, a life coach specializing in life transitions, works with people who have "faced unexpected changes that push them to a state of deep confusion about their values and priorities." As Hamming explains in her work on reframing success, the shift involves moving from "looking at my life from what I lacked" to recognizing that "my life inherently has purpose and my actions already fit into my goals and priorities."

5. You feel connected

insta_photos / Shutterstock

A dying ego opens your eyes to the world around you. Rather than the isolation you first felt, you have a sense of connectivity and oneness with the universe and the people in it.

Polly Wirum, a certified life coach, describes that people often experience "a moment where the world seems to tilt and a new perspective becomes available," suddenly allowing them to "see things differently." The paradox of ego death is that it first strips away your false sense of connection, only to reveal a far deeper, more authentic connection to everything and everyone.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.