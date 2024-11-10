5 Ways The Universe Warns You Not To Associate With Someone, According To A Cosmic Shaman

Cosmic shamans, similar to traditional religious figures in shamanism, consider themselves “practitioners” for the human world. They are guided by intuition, divine insights, and energetic messages from “cosmic beings” of the universe.

Cosmic shamans often work to promote higher consciousness in the people around them, whether they’re fully aware of it or not, urging them to open up to the messages of the universe and their power in manifesting reality.

They can also offer advice regarding relationships that might not serve your higher power and diminish your energy.

A cosmic shaman said there are 5 ways the universe warns you not to associate with someone:

Viki Han, a TikTok creator and cosmic shaman, suggests there are messages from the universe that can clue you into the toxic people and unhealthy relationships in your life so you can easily avoid them.

1. Close calls with injuries or accidents

If it seems like you’re constantly getting cut off on the highway, are inches away from a broken bone, or navigating unsettling areas on while walking home on a Saturday night, you might want to consider these experiences as signs, at least according to Han.

If a person in your circle is constantly bringing you to unsafe places or is with you when you’re in harm's way, chances are there’s a reason why you’ve been given a pass or two.

Don’t make someone remind you who they are or what they prioritize more than once. The universe is trying to communicate with you in these situations. “Today, I was in a car accident,” one commenter shared, “and unsurprisingly, it’s the same day I broke ‘no contact’ with my ex-boyfriend.”

2. Glass breaking around you

While it’s technically possible, Han's example of glass shattering doesn't necessarily mean mirrors are breaking at the sight of you or windows are cracking at the sound of your voice.

Instead, consider more realistic instances, such as a wine flute breaking at a restaurant, a mason jar falling from the fridge, or even a crack in your windshield while driving on the highway.

Han explained that glass breaking when you’re around another person can be a sign that your relationship has run its course. Of course, there are a multitude of opinions about what broken glass truly means, from bad luck to broken bonds, loss, and heartbreak, so consider other signs, as well.

3. Attracting flies, gnats, or other pests

If you’re attracting flies, gnats, or other bugs that tend to gravitate towards gnarly things like dying animals, rotten smells, or contaminated foods, it could be a sign from the universe that a connection in your life is problematic.

In the same vein of animal presence and communication, seeing butterflies, dragonflies, or caterpillars — bugs that often represent or embody new life and potential — can be a positive sign of a healthier relationship or hope with a new bond.

Psychic mentor Sara on TikTok explored this signal even deeper, suggesting that where these critters show up in relation to your body is also important to decode. For example, if a fly hovers only on the right side of your body, like landing on your right arm, that’s often a different message than if they were on the left.

“If you’re getting [them] on the right side, it means there’s an action [the universe] wants you to take,” she explains. “If you’re getting them on the left, then it’s an indication that your offerings or actions towards [the universe] have been received … it’s the sign of confirmation.”

4. Frequently losing valuable items or money

While it’s possible the toxic people or relationships in your life might be literally taking things from you, the mere act of losing something valuable can be metaphorically powerful to investigate, as well.

Energy alchemist and intuition expert Mariya on TikTok said that losing things in your life can be a universal signal of a few things, but mainly it’s a sign to “slow down” and dive deeper into the situations, relationships, and struggles in your life.

There might be something to learn, something you haven’t properly healed from, or a person you haven’t truly acknowledged waiting for you, but it could also be a much-needed period of peace and de-stressing. Use this advice in high-stress moments of chaos, as well.

Take a deep breath, find your center, and cultivate a healthier state of momentary peace. You might learn something important, or it might give you the clarity you need to find the keys you misplaced.

5. Feeling drained or ‘dirty’ after spending time with certain people

The universe warns you to protect your energy in mysterious ways, but this might be the most obvious that you’ve experienced — you’re actually tired. Your eyelids might be heavy or extra tired in the morning, or you may even be battling a mental brain fog after spending time with this person.

Emotional vampires in your life likely aren’t making healthy space for you in conversations and interactions, burdening you with their own problems, anxieties, and stress. While they might feel empowered by your relationship, you’re probably feeling much worse.

If you’ve tried to address the problem or already had a conversation with people draining you, consider this sign from the universe a final reminder. “To improve your relationships and increase your energy levels,” psychiatrist Judith Orloff explained, “take inventory of people who give you energy and those that drain you.

