8 Odd Signs A Spirit Is Trying To Warn And Make Contact With You

When a person dies, many things can happen to them. I choose to believe that a deceased person can come back to Earth without taking a physical form. They do this for a lot of reasons, but the basic idea behind most of these thoughts is that a spirit is attempting to make contact and pass along a message to you.

Well, as spirits have not taken a physical form, they can only communicate through indirect means. The fact that you are reading this article says a lot about your willingness to stay open and listen, and that's a great start.

Here are the odd signs a spirit is trying to warn and make contact with you:

1. You have vivid dreams or visions during meditation

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Spirits are best known for trying to reach us through dreams and meditation. This is when our minds are quiet and we are more open to the possibilities.

They will create scenarios or characters that grab our attention. When you are dreaming, especially, you are aligned with other realms, so it is easier for spirits to speak to you. Before you meditate or sleep is the best time to ask for guidance with sincerity and deliberation.

2. Your senses are sharper and more enhanced

True Touch Lifestyle / Shutterstock

Spirits have to communicate through indirect means, so they will sharpen your senses so you may notice more. You'll see them on the edge of your vision, or smell a flower that reminds you of someone deceased.

Often, at first, you won't know what you are seeing but remain calm and open to the experience. When your senses suddenly sharpen, particularly your hearing or sight, it can be interpreted as a sign that a spirit is attempting to get your attention or deliver a warning, often associated with heightened awareness or sensitivity to your surroundings due to their presence.

Many people believe that when a spirit tries to communicate, it can tap into your subconscious, causing a subtle shift in your perception and making your senses more acute.

3. Your electronics randomly act up

Thanyapat_4699 / Shutterstock

We've all seen this in movies, but that doesn't make it untrue.

Electronics turning on and off, volumes going out of whack, or television sets getting static and changing channels — these phenomena will continue until you directly address the situation.

4. You know things you can't explain

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Ever got the feeling you knew something that you had no memory of learning?

This could be a spirit telepathically popping information to you. You will need this information, so stay open to its existence or you will shut it out.

Also, spirits can lead our intuitions. So, listen to your gut as it may lead you to unknown places. Have faith in your spirit guides.

Experiencing knowing things you can't explain can be interpreted as a sign that a spirit is attempting to communicate or warn you, often through intuition or a heightened sense of perception.

While some may attribute unexplained knowledge to spiritual communication, psychology can also explain these experiences through phenomena like déjà vu, subconscious processing, or cognitive biases.

5. You get frequent and random chills

Michal Cervenansky / Shutterstock

If ever you are talking about the deceased, or a situation involving the dead, and you get a chilling sensation, that could be a clear indication of spirits.

While this isn't always the most pleasant of sensations, remember they are on a different wavelength now. So, don't be afraid when this happens — the spirits are trying to guide you.

6. You feel like you're being guided

Zoteva / Shutterstock

Something is pulling you in a direction, and your intuition can't make sense of it. At the same time, your gut isn't fighting the sensation, and the whole thing is off-putting because it is unfamiliar.

This is one or more of your spirits trying to take you to a place you need to be or reveal something that is hidden from you. Relax and prepare for an adventure!.

This is a subjective experience in which someone believes they are receiving direction or insights from a non-physical entity, often referred to as a spirit guide. It could manifest as strong intuition, recurring thoughts, or sudden feelings that seem to be coming from outside of oneself and guiding one's actions or decisions.

7. You notice clocks stopping at specific times

RilakkuMaxx / Shutterstock

If you see your clocks stopping at a certain time and don't know what it means, it might be a warning. A spirit could be aware of something happening at that time in the future, good or bad, and is trying to alert you.

In that case, keep an eye out for other numbers, too; they could be the spirit's way of telling you when it will happen.

8. You feel the temperature suddenly drop

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

This feeling can mean different things. Sometimes, it's just a way for spirits to reach out and say hi.

In spirit research, a sudden drop in temperature is often considered a sign of a spirit's presence. Many believe that spirits draw energy from their surroundings, causing a noticeable chill when they manifest themselves. The perception of coldness might also be influenced by the psychological response to fear or unease associated with a suspected paranormal presence.

Other times, it might be a sign from a spirit, warning you about possible danger. If it's the latter, you'll probably notice other signs from the spirit along with the chill.

