Newer generations often hear certain words without knowing where they originally stem from. And while they may have their own version of these slang terms, there are 11 slang words boomers still use that sound strange now. Once again, it's not like we haven't heard these words before.

From "crusin' for a bruisin" to "cool beans", most of the newer generations have picked up their own variation of these boomer slang words. However, just because we've heard of them doesn't mean they are any less strange, especially when slang words are seemingly always changing. With that being said, what are boomer slang words that never change, no matter how weird other people think it is?

11 slang words boomers still use that sound strange now:

1. 'Wig chop'

Modern-day translation: “haircut”

The first slang word boomers still use, that sounds strange now, is 'wig chop.' Many younger generations may not be familiar with the term 'wig chop.' Although it sounds unusual, 'wig chop' is simply slang for a haircut, especially used by boomers.

According to Business Insider, the term wig chop originates from the 1950s. As most people would assume, when someone needs a haircut, they wouldn't just say 'I need a haircut.' In typical boomer fashion, they find ways to spice up the phrase, which is why they still say 'wig chop' to this day.

2. 'What's your bag?'

Modern-day translation: “what’s your problem?”

Everyone's experienced that one family member or coworker who constantly causes problems. No matter how kind and sweet someone is, these individuals will always find a way to be as passive-aggressive as possible. Luckily, boomers always focused on business, which is why a slang phrase boomers still use that sounds strange now is, "What's your bag?"

For many people reading that phrase, they might tilt their head in confusion. After all, 'what's your bag,' might sound exactly how it sounds; however, this couldn't be further from the truth.

Depending on the context, this could mean one of two things. According to Business Insider, it either meant someone was asking about their problem or where they were from. Either way, this is just another creative phrase boomers use that not everyone understands.

3. 'Decked out'

Modern-day translation: “dripped out” or "iced out"

For the younger generation, when someone looks good, they might say they're iced out, call their outfit fire, or say they're dripped out. However, a slang word boomers still use that sounds strange now is 'decked out.'

This term isn't unfamiliar to most. Depending on their upbringing, younger generations might have heard their parents say it, using it until replaced by newer slang. Interestingly, this 'random slang' actually has historical roots. According to Dictionary.com, 'dekced out' may have been first coined in the mid-1700s. However, it didn't gain widespread popularity until the boomer generation. While some boomers still use it, the slang is gradually fading away among younger people.

4. 'Gotta split'

Modern-day translation: “I have to leave now” or "I have to go"

There's no worse feeling than being late to something. Whether it's a job interview or simply wanting to go home on time, knowing when to leave can be difficult when someone is yapping your ear off. However, a slang word boomers still use that sounds strange now is 'gotta split.'

Anyone who has ever watched television has likely heard this phrase. Although it may seem unusual or out of context, Yahoo explains that this is boomer slang for needing to leave quickly.

Younger generations might not use this phrase often, as they tend to be more direct about their needs. However, for the boomer generation, the word 'split' is a way to express their needs politely without seeming rude. And while some people might prefer the direct version, there's no denying that "I gotta split" sounds much nicer and more creative than "I need to go."

5. 'Cool cat'

Modern-day translation: a way of saying someone’s stylish

Sure, many people have completely abandoned this slang; however, a word that boomers still use that sounds strange now is 'cool cat.' Most people might have heard this phrase at some point in their lives. Whether it was their grandma or their parents saying it, 'cool cat' has been around for a while.

However, despite how long it's been around, using the term 'cool cat' is now considered a bit outdated by most. For those unfamiliar, cool cat simply means someone who’s fashionable or hip, according to Dictionary.com.

Although this term might seem old-fashioned, boomers can't resist using it. Blame it on nostalgia—there's a certain comfort in saying this to a friend or family member. Maybe it's because the term reminds them of a lighter, more carefree time, but if someone has a boomer family member in their life, don't be shocked if you hear this term from time to time. Even if it's outdated, this term is here to stay for most boomers.

6. 'Buzz off'

Modern-day translation: “go away”

Another slang word boomers still use that sounds strange now is 'buzz off.' If anyone has ever watched Home Alone, they might vaguely remember this term being mentioned once or twice. While the iconic slang is still part of many of our childhoods, it has fallen out of style.

It's unfortunate, but newer generations, especially Gen Alpha, have a different way of speaking. From calling someone a 'Beta' to saying 'Ohio,' each generation develops a language that can sound completely foreign to those who came before.

Still, if someone wants to reminisce a little and bring a bit of tradition back, don't be afraid to do what boomers do and throw this word around when someone is getting on your nerves. That said, be cautious about who you use it with. As boomers know, Merriam-Webster defines this as a semi-rude way to tell someone to go away. While it might be funny to use with a sibling, it might not be as amusing with a boomer boss.

7. 'Zonked out'

Modern-day translation: totally wiped out or exhausted

Despite what the younger generations may think, the boomers knew how to get down back in their day. Boomers who were once part of the Hippie Generation weren't afraid to experiment and try something new. So, when someone happened to be completely out of it, a slang word boomers still use that sounds strange now is "zonked out".

Now, without being too graphic, "zonked out" describes what happened when someone was engaging in the kind of behavior hippies were known for in the past. According to Merriam-Webster, the term was first introduced in 1967 and gained widespread popularity in the 1970s (for obvious reasons).

So, while the younger generations might use a different term, if boomers were to describe someone out of it, they'd simply say they were zonked out.

8. 'On cloud nine'

Modern-day translation: a way to say you're super happy

Everyone has felt an inexplicable burst of happiness at some point in their lives. Whether it's because they aced an exam or just hung out with friends recently, a slang term boomers still use that sounds odd now is "On cloud nine."

In classic boomer style, many boomers enjoy using inventive expressions to describe their feelings. As a result, they often say this phrase when they're so happy, it feels like they're levitating. However, this phrase isn't as commonly used today.

According to the CDC, the prevalence of depression in the United States has increased by 60% in the last decade. As a result, most people nowadays aren't even using this phrase, not because it's outdated, but because it's a bit misplaced in a world that's becoming increasingly harder.

9. 'The skinny'

Modern-day translation: “spill the tea”

When someone is out with their bestie, everyone already knows they're spilling the tea. From Love Island Gossip to ex-boyfriend gossip, a little tea here and there never really bothered anybody. That being said, a slang word boomers still use that sounds strange now is "The skinny."

It sounds bizarre for the younger generations, but when boomers want to spill the tea, they might say, "Did you get the skinny on so and so?" Nobody exactly knows how this slang word came to be, but there's no denying that 'skinny' is a much cooler and stranger word than tea, even though spilling the tea also sounds pretty cool to say, too.

10. 'Groovy'

Modern-day translation: “cool” or "awesome"

Are people surprised that the hippie generation also used the word 'groovy'? While it might sound out of place to say right now, a slang word that boomers still use which sounds strange today is 'groovy.'

Originating from the 1960s, when a boomer thinks something is cool or pleasing, they might say it's groovy. As Your Dictionary stated, "Things were just cool in the 60s. So it's no surprise there were many slang terms during this decade that were used to describe something being 'cool".

From groovy to far out, there were many ways to say that something was awesome. However, if people want to use one of the most common slang terms, then using groovy is a must.

11. 'For kicks'

Modern-day translation: “just because” or doing something "just for fun"

Finally, the last slang phrase still used by boomers that sounds strange now is "For kicks." When a boomer did something for fun, they wouldn't just say that directly. Back then, everyone wanted to be seen as cool or unique, which is why many of the slang words of boomers are a bit 'far out.'

So, in typical boomer fashion, a slang phrase they might still use today is, 'for kicks.' No, they didn't just skip school because they wanted to; they did it for kicks. Blame it on the rise of individualism, but boomers did things to the beat of their own drum. Even now, boomers still stand out from the crowd, which is probably why they continue to use so much of their slang.

