In today's multigenerational workplace, communication styles can vary drastically due to evolving cultural norms and the rise of therapy-informed language, particularly among Gen Z employees. Raised in an era that prioritizes mental health awareness many Gen Z workers naturally incorporate therapeutic or introspective phrases into their daily workplace interactions.

While these phrases can act as a sign of transparency they tend to strike older generations like Baby Boomers as overly personal, confrontational, or even unprofessional to say in a traditional office setting. For boomers, the workplace has historically been a space where emotions were downplayed and hierarchy respected. As these groups collaborate, understanding the intent behind therapy-influenced phrases is key to bridging generational divides.

Here are 11 therapy phrases Gen Z uses at work that boomers would find inappropriate

1. 'I'm not in an emotional space to receive that feedback right now'

To Gen Z, saying this is a way of pausing a potentially overwhelming interaction to preserve their psychological well-being. This isn't an end to the conversation but to an intention to revisit the conversation at a later date when they are more prepared. However, boomers who often view feedback as a part of professional development and believe in handling it regardless of their emotional state. They interpret their younger co-workers' mental health struggles as simply avoidance or emotional immaturity.

This disconnect lies in the differing assumptions that Gen Z prioritizes emotional regulation as a form of professionalism, while boomers often equate professionalism with resilience and stoicism. A report from Purdue Global showed that baby boomers viewed achievement only accessible after a worker has paid their dues in the workplace. Their preference for upward mobility in the workplace is, in their view, is something all other generations should strive for.

Bridging the gap requires mutual understanding and acknowledging that both manage their emotions very sporadically. Managing emotions and being receptive to feedback are valuable assets to have in the modern workplace.

2. 'That doesn't align with my values'

Gen Z desires to work in environments that reflect their beliefs like social justice, sustainability, or workplace culture. When they say this phrase they mean it. It encapsulates their need for authenticity and integrity. However, to many boomers, who were taught to separate personal values from professional duties this kind of language may come off as insubordination.

Despite what older generations state about Gen Z, studies have found that they are actually loyal to the companies that they work for. A survey by Self found that 84% of Gen Z workers feel some sort of loyalty to the companies they work for, which is just as much as other generations. This shows that they aren’t quitters and are actively trying to work hard at their jobs.

What Gen Z views as principled, boomers might see it as putting feelings over organizational goals. To bridge this, it's helpful for leaders to recognize that putting one's values over other things is not necessarily a defiance but a sign of a deeper engagement to do meaningful work.

3. 'I need to set a boundary here'

For Gen Z, setting boundaries is seen as a healthy, proactive way to prevent burnout and maintain productivity without messing up their well-being. They may do this by asking for less hours or even take time off just to relax and rest. However, boomers, who came up in a culture that often glorified long hours, loyalty, and toughing it out, may interpret this phrase as disrespectful in the context of a team dynamic.

While boomers might expect employees to adapt to the needs of the job, Gen Z is more likely to see mutual respect of boundaries as a two-way street. boomers may still believe in the value and expect other employees to adapt to the job's demands rather than the job morphing into something they want.

Understanding this shift requires employers and colleagues from older generations to recognize boundary-setting not as resistance, but as an effort to sustain long-term engagement and reduce workplace stress. By blending the traditional work ethic of boomers with the more flexible Gen Z.

4. 'This conversation is feeling triggering for me'

When Gen Z employees say this it is because they're signaling that a discussion that you all are currently having is surfacing a past trauma or emotional distress for them. They may need to pause or redirect the dialogue to protect their mental health. This phrase stems from a therapeutic vocabulary that normalizes acknowledging emotional responses and prioritizing psychological safety.

According to a survey by Cake, 60% of Gen Z workers expect their employers and managers to actively care about their emotional well-being. This expectation reflects a broader cultural shift towards mental health visibility and support in professional settings.

However, to many boomers, who were typically socialized to compartmentalize emotions and maintain composure in all professional settings, this can feel overly personal or inappropriate for the workplace. It may even be seen as an attempt to shut down difficult but necessary conversations. The challenge lies in balancing empathy with effectiveness and creating an environment where emotional well-being is respected.

5. 'I'm practicing self-care by logging off on time'

Gen Z's intentional approach to preserving their mental health and avoiding the chronic burnout that has plagued previous generations is by practicing self-care routines. For them, self-care isn't indulgent, it's a necessary strategy for sustaining productivity and their well-being. Logging off on time is framed as a boundary that supports both personal and professional longevity.

However, boomers built their careers on going the extra mile and equated long hours to dedication. They may view this statement by Gen Z as lacking commitment to the job. This tension underscores a generational shift in how loyalty and performance are measured in the workplace. Boomers are often so loyal to the job that they never want to leave.

This is because boomers often see sacrifice as a virtue, Gen Z emphasizes balance and sustainability. Navigating this difference requires acknowledging that working smarter, not longer, is increasingly seen as a modern marker of professionalism.

6. 'I don't have the capacity to take that on right now'

Gen Z is often transparent about the workload that is given to them. They have a heightened sense of self-awareness that previous generations didn't. They know when they are at a crossroads or when something isn't going to get done in a certain amount of time. To boomers, this may sound like an unwillingness to step up. They see extra work as a path closer to advancement and loyalty to the company.

A Gallup poll found that 68% of Gen Z and younger millennials reported feeling more stress and burnout than older generations when working. Underscoring just how differently the younger workforce experiences the demands of modern employment.

The disconnect stems from differing ideas of what responsible behavior looks like at work. For Gen Z, it's all about maintaining sustainable output, while for boomers it's about pushing through limits. Recognizing 'capacity' as a legitimate resource can help bridge this gap and create a more realistic expectation from both generations.

7. 'I'm feeling overwhelmed right now. Can we take a pause?'

Feeling overwhelmed and taking a break is the direct expression of emotional regulation that many Gen Z workers have learned through therapy-informed communication. It signals an attempt to prevent escalation, manage stress in real time, and create space for more thoughtful engagement. To Gen Z, this kind of pause is a mature step toward maintaining clarity especially in high-pressure moments.

However, boomers preferred the age where emotions were expected to be suppressed and pace was prioritized. This is especially true if both of you work from home as boomers will see a Gen Z workers complaint as unnecessary, as remote work is simple. The contrast highlights a fundamental shift.

Where boomers may see endurance as a strength, Gen Z sees self-awareness and the ability to pause as essential tools for long-term effectiveness. Building mutual respect for these differing coping mechanisms can strengthen team dynamics and communication.

8. 'I need to protect my peace'

When Gen Z wants to 'protect their peace,' they're expressing a desire to safeguard their mental health. They do this by disengaging from toxic dynamics, unnecessary conflict, or overwhelming tasks. This phrase, which draws heavily from therapy culture and wellness discourse, reflects a proactive approach to stress management.

However, boomers might find it vague within the professional setting. Instead, interpreting it as a refusal to engage with challenges or difficulties. The disconnect lies in how each generation defines professionalism. Many boomers came of age in work environments that valued emotional restraint and a clear separation between personal and professional lives.

Boomers may equate it with corporate preservation and detachment, while Gen Z links it to emotional intelligence and self-preservation. Protecting one's 'peace' is often about staying effective and not just comfortable.

9. 'I'm noticing some people-pleasing tendencies coming up'

Whether they're saying this to you or themselves, Gen Z has taken the therapeutic phrase 'people-pleasing' and made their own. They say this when they feel like they are overextending themselves or are seeking the approval of others. This self-awareness is often encouraged in therapy and mental health circles as a way to build healthier boundaries.

However, to boomers this phrase might sound overly irrelevant in a professional context where the entire objective is to prioritize teamwork and cooperation. What Gen Z frames as a moment of personal growth and emotional insight may be perceived by older colleagues as unnecessary or even self-indulgent. According to a survey by Resume Builder, one in eight Gen Z workers have been fired within the first week of their start date. Showing that for some reason management does not want to deal with the younger generation.

Bridging this gap requires acknowledging that personal dynamics can impact professional performance and that being aware of these tendencies can lead to more sustainable contributions to the workplace.

10. 'I need some time to emotionally recharge'

Gen Z loves emphasizing the importance of emotional recovery as part of their overall productivity and mental health. This phrase reflects a growing recognition that emotional labor, whether it's from high-stress tasks or interpersonal dynamics, can be just as draining as physical effort. For Gen Z, requesting time off to recharge is a preventive step against burnout and a way to ensure long-term engagement.

According to a report from the Future Forum, 42% of the workforce reported experiencing burnout in 2023. This shows that a majority of workers regardless of generation experience exhaustion in one way or another at their jobs. However, boomers who were always expected to 'push through it all,' may view this as an excuse to not do work.

The generational divide shows how much emotional energy is valued. While boomers will place endurance as a high trait to have, Gen Z sees rest as essential to function at their best. The difference requires rethinking what productivity looks like in a workplace that increasingly values mental resilience alongside performance.

11. 'My nervous system is shot right now'

When a Gen Z employee says this phrase they're using somatic therapy-informed language to express a state of extreme stress, anxiety, or emotional exhaustion. It's a way of communicating that their body and mind are overwhelmed, signaling a need for pause to reprioritize tasks. While this may resonate in circles that value trauma awareness, older generations don't seem to understand it.

Boomers find this phrase dramatic especially in high-pressure work environments where stress is just a part of the job. Both generations view emotion differently. Gen Z integrates their mental well-being into their professional identities, whereas boomers often compartmentalize those experiences. Often hiding their feelings and emotions from their employers.

Understanding this language as an honest expression of overload and not weakness can help create more empathy within the workplace. It can encourage a culture where support, flexibility and open dialogue are part of sustaining performance instead of detracting from it.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.