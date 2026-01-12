A lack of inspiration is one of the worst feelings and can lead to a huge slowdown. When you're not sure what to do when you find yourself in a slump, there are ways to feel better that will put you in the right mindset. While it’s easy to sit in lack of motivation, it’s not a healthy or realistic way of living to carry into the next year.

There comes a time when you have to shake off the negativity and get back to the grind. It might be difficult to get on the right track again, but it’s entirely possible. We all struggle with just wanting a break from the world. That’s okay. What’s not okay is feeling so stuck you don’t know where to begin. Most of us don't need a brand-new life — we just want this one to feel a little lighter. As 2026 unfolds, here's where to start.

9 simple ways to feel better about your life in 2026:

1. Let yourself take a break

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Once you reach a certain level of burnout, it can be difficult to get back to square one. So the most important thing is to take it slow. Give yourself time to decompress and get your mind straight.

If you have vacation time and the ability to use it, consider taking some time off from work, or set aside time every night to do something you love, like reading or coloring, to destress. Take the whole weekend to yourself and lie in bed until 2 p.m. You won’t make any progress if you don’t first give yourself time to take a break.

2. Reach out to others for help

Pearl PhotoPix via Shutterstock

There’s no shame in admitting you’re lacking motivation. As a matter of fact, by doing so, you’re allowing yourself to be open and honest with someone you trust. The hope is they will help you get back on track by supporting you, giving advice, and, in turn, motivating you with their enthusiasm.

Research from The Longevity Project showed how surrounding yourself with people who have high aspirations will eventually bleed over to you. "The groups you associate with often determine the type of person you become. For people who want improved health, association with other healthy people is usually the strongest and most direct path of change."

3. Make a little progress every day

javi_indy via Shutterstock

Depending on how unmotivated you are, it might be hard for you to do something as simple as making your bed in the morning. But in order to become inspired again, this is what you have to do. Maybe you’ll clean your bathroom, do some laundry, or go grocery shopping. When you get out of bed with an intention in mind, you immediately become more motivated. Start small and see where this takes your energy levels.

4. Fit in movement where you can

PaeGAG via Shutterstock

Believe me, I get it — working out might be the last thing you want to do during this time. But that doesn’t mean it's not exactly what you need for a burst of motivation and drive. Studies in exercise neurobiology showed how the chemicals that are released during exercise are known for doing many great things, one of them being an improvement in your mental health and mood. If you are pumping out endorphins, they will eventually trigger a positive feeling in the body, subconsciously giving you the motivation to crush your day.

5. Do more of what you love

CarlosBarquero via Shutterstock

Sometimes a lack of motivation comes from a lack of enjoyable things in your life. If you constantly focus on the thing that needs your motivation, you’re going to lose the motivation altogether. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re still incorporating fun, pleasurable activities into your daily routine. This could be painting your nails when they become chipped or going on a small shopping spree. Let yourself enjoy life — don’t just be constricted by it.

6. Reward yourself for small wins

fizkes via Shutterstock

The book The 100 Simple Secrets of Successful People explains the idea that rewards play a large role in our motivation levels. According to research, up to 75% of personal motivation for accomplishment stems from the rewards that are at stake. That said, it’s time to figure out how to reward yourself for crossing things off your to-do list. For many, this is money, but it could also be something as simple as ice cream at the end of a long week.

7. If you work, focus on the parts you love

Chay_Tee via Shutterstock

Losing inspiration at your job can happen for various reasons. Maybe you’ve been doing it too much or have received criticism from superiors. Whatever the case may be, there’s a reason you were inspired by it in the first place. Take it all back to the start — why do you love what you do? Make a list of things you find enjoyable about this particular job or activity, and figure out ways to bring them alive again.

8. Find little reasons to be hopeful

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Who would’ve guessed it? Biofeedback-based research explained how good mood leads to higher levels of productivity, while a bad mood causes procrastination, according to research. I guess the expression "it all begins and ends in your mind" is pretty spot on. Find new ways to be positive in your everyday life, whether that’s with a gratitude journal or smiling in the mirror. Transform negative thoughts into more positive, healthy ones that give you the motivation to find inspiration and achieve your goals.

9. Keep faith for better days

MAYA LAB via Shutterstock

"Life can take some winding turns," career coach Lisa Petsinis reminded us. "A breakup, a lost job, a financial setback, role overload, or an illness can all be triggers for your feelings of lost hope. And just when you're down, something else might happen to turn your case of bad luck into something more persistent and debilitating. To not lose hope, it's about being confident and looking forward with anticipation."

There’s no telling when or how you will become inspired again, but it’s important to recognize that you will. Being in a funk doesn’t last forever, and you must go easy on yourself in times of discouragement and frustration. Be hopeful that there are brighter days ahead of you, as a positive mindset makes all the difference. Until then, do what you can to make accomplishments and find your motivation.

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.