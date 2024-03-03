To Feel Better About Your Life, Make These 25 Small Changes

Little things that can help instantly improve your mood.
Unfortunately, when you're feeling down about yourself or where you are in life right now, it becomes all too easy to come up with reasons not to love yourself or to feel like you're not "enough." You tell yourself you aren't pretty enough, rich enough, tall enough, and many other hurtful things. Now, I know you have heard of self-love. The question is why aren't you practicing it? When you stop to think about it, how much time do you spend criticizing yourself?
I think as human beings, we are prone to criticizing ourselves. But is this because you compare yourself to others all the time? Doing this is always a setup for disaster. If it doesn't stop, you can end up with anxiety or depression. So stop comparing yourself to others and stop criticizing yourself.
This means it’s time to be good to yourself. There is nobody else like you. This means you are special. This is not the same as being self-absorbed. It only means that you don’t hate yourself. When you love yourself, you will attract people into your life who respect you and love you for the person you are. To learn how to feel better about yourself and your life, you need to start learning how to love yourself first.
To feel better about your life, make these 25 little changes:
1. De-clutter your space
There's nothing like relaxing in a clean area.
2. Take a deep breath
Sometimes all we need to feel better is to just stop what we're doing and breathe.
3. Take a glorious afternoon nap
It feels so good to have nothing better to do than sleep during the daytime.
4. Try out a new recipe
Eating something tasty and new you cooked yourself will leave you feeling accomplished and satisfied.
5. Nourish your body with something healthy
Try to incorporate more fruits and veggies into your diet and see how much better you feel.
6. Have a good cry
Holding in your tears doesn't help you feel better, but letting them out will.
7. Forgive yourself and learn from your mistakes
No one is perfect, and we've all done shameless and embarrassing things, and the only way to get through life is to forgive ourselves for them.
8. Learn how to say "no" when you need to
You have to stick up for yourself and say no when it's necessary.
9. Drink lots of water
Drinking water has great benefits, like clearer skin and preventing dehydration.
10. Spend an entire day at the beach
How can someone be sad with the sounds of the waves and the warm sun on their skin?
11. Literally, stop and smell the roses
Enjoy the beauties of life, like nice-smelling roses.
12. If you have children, play with them all-day
Enjoy the time with your little ones before they grow up and think you're lame.
13. Write a love letter to yourself
Loving yourself is necessary to live a freer life, so start by writing a letter about all the things you love about yourself.
14. Buy yourself something pretty
Saving up is necessary, but it's okay to take yourself out every once in a while and treat yourself.
15. Go for a walk in nature
Being in nature is proven to improve moods.
16. Take action towards a goal
Even if it's something small, start to do something about the goals you have.
17. Get some sunshine
Vitamin D helps anyone feel better.
18. Treat yourself to a massage
Especially if you've been overstressed at work.
19. Swing on the swings at the park
Just because you're an adult doesn't mean you can't still have fun like a kid.
20. Get your nails done
Getting your nails done is such an easy way to lift your mood, and you'll get to feel pretty every time you look at your hands.
21. Journal about your big dreams and hopes for the future
Putting it down on paper will make it feel more real and motivate you to get closer to it.
22. Watch Netflix and just chill
There's nothing like curling up on the couch and watching your favorite show.
23. Get a good night’s sleep
Being well-rested will allow you to take the day by storm.
24. Pop open a bottle of champagne to celebrate life
And if you don't drink, have some sparking grape juice and just celebrate you.
25. Watch a funny movie and laugh
Start practicing self-love today by trying one of the tips above. Then, keep adding more self-love to your day. You will start to feel better about yourself and others and stop criticizing yourself so much, too. Self-love has been known to prevent burnout.
This is when you start losing your passion for life. You no longer enjoy what you used to, and you begin to feel resentful towards those around you. If you try these tips and they don’t help, then it’s time to get help. You can talk to a friend or family member. You can also talk to a professional for help.
