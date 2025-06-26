7 Things Highly Motivated People Do The Moment They Start Feeling Down, According To Psychology

When the weeks are long and days at work seem never-ending, having something to work towards makes life a little easier. But when there's nothing to look forward to, you can start feeling down. Before too long, you might lose motivation.

Think of winter days when it’s dark and cold out. Once holiday gatherings are over, it's easy to feel unmoored. The same may be true in September, when work and school are back in full swing. If you're feeling stuck, please know that it's not forever and there are seven significant ways to get back to your old, lively self.

1. Understand dopamine and other 'reward' hormones

Even though some researchers and psychologists argue that we need to focus more on living in the moment, this lacks meaning when we don’t have full control over our present situation. Plus, having something to look forward to is about a lot more than just counting down the days.

We’re chemically wired to feel good about achieving goals! Reaching certain milestones, no matter how big or small, plays an important role in balancing our brain's positivity receptors.

When we experience personal successes, our brain releases a chemical called dopamine into our reward pathway. This is the part of the brain that is responsible for pleasure, learning, and motivation.

Dopamine hits help us feel more life satisfaction and inspire us to set more goals so we can re-experience the activity that caused the chemical release in the first place. The cultivation of wins propels us to achieve bigger successes. This can also be used as a form of stress management!

2. Draw a map of your future, with big goals and small

Studies have shown that goal-setting and positive anticipation prevent our stress level from spiraling out of control. Our moods are significantly boosted when stress leads to a specific reward in comparison to stress that has no end-goal. Drawing your map and hanging it where you can see it can be a huge help.

Humans use these end goals as a destination, so the less enjoyable parts of life just become part of the map while getting there.

“Without the vision, you’re on a road to nowhere. Without the goals, you have a destination but no motor,” says Dr. Frank Murtha, a New York-based counseling psychologist.

So set some big destinations. Do you want to visit Japan someday? Get your PhD?

How about some small ones? Make a plan to get to a fitness class one day per week, or make Thursday "invite a friend to lunch" day.

3. Start a new hobby

Having a new passion or fun distraction helps give your day some structure. Save up for a new camera or work towards knitting yourself a sweater. Take a class or start an online tutorial for something like crochet animals. Any little thing can make a difference.

These small things will help you set goals and work towards them.

4. Make relaxation a reward

When you're feeling bored and aimless, you probably sit around and do nothing. This probably used to be fun when it was a weekend treat. But now, it’s becoming a task in itself.

Occupy your day with work, chores, or errands, and set aside a time in the evening to chill out so you can look forward to it rather than dread the boredom of it.

5. Stay stocked up on your favorite snacks

Treating yourself to a delicious cake or sweet treat at the end of a long day will help you have a goal in mind. Say to yourself, “Once I complete this, I can treat myself.”

6. Keep your social calendar full

Whether it's heading out to the dog park or walking track at the neighborhood park, or making plans with friends or relatives, having a plan to chat with someone makes a huge difference.

If you're not into meeting up in person, find an online interest where people do virtual meet-ups. While research shows that digital friendships aren't necessarily the same level of rewarding as IRL ones can be, they do show that online relationships, when well-maintained and honest, can be rewarding and buoying during difficult times. Just be bold, regardless of where you're meeting up with people.

7. Journal your positive thoughts

Keeping a list of things that make us happy, or positive affirmations, keeps us feeling joyful even when the world is testing us. You could also try writing up a bucket list of long-term goals for when things calm down a little.

