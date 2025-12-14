If you think you might have psychic powers, or you want to develop your psychic abilities, it's important to know when to listen to your gut. Being a psychic means you have a special mental ability that cannot be explained by science or by nature, such as knowing what’s going to happen in the future or even what people are thinking.

While there are all different kinds of psychic abilities, it's more than just being able to see into the future. It's about honing those abilities to be more aware. When you are psychic and increase your awareness, you may even be able to figure something out when you are not even thinking, like in the shower or right before you go to bed. You may have already stumbled upon increasing your intuitive nature through life, in general.

Being more psychic comes in waves. For example, insights may even come to you when you are meditating, doing yoga, or just enjoying a nice glass of wine. These are the times when your brain wave activity decreases, and you become more open to the influences of the energies around you. Having psychic powers can also mean that you just know certain information without being told.

"Each of us can develop psychic talents," says psychic and spiritual coach Polly Wirum. "Honing these powerful skills requires self-reflection, meditation, and lots of practice. There are many different techniques to explore, like tarot, angel cards, angel messages, mediumship, and much more. With practice, you can discover your strongest ability."

Here are 9 simple signs of psychic intelligence that show up in everyday behavior:

1. You've got a real gift for mindfulness

One of the simple signs of psychic intelligence is a quiet mind. This opens you up to the energies around you and to listening. When you can consciously stop your thoughts, you can accept the energies from the world around you and the messages that angels, spirits, and departed loved ones are trying to tell you.

According to psychic and spiritual coach Polly Wirum, "The best way to become a better psychic is to quiet your mind. This opens you up to the energies around you and to listen." People with psychic intelligence often have a natural pull toward meditation, stillness, or any practice that helps them tune out the noise.

2. Your inner voice speaks up often, and you've learned to listen

Psychics are very sensitive to their senses. When you start paying attention and listening to your intuition, it means that your inner spirit senses what path is best for you to take. When you start listening to your instincts and intuition, you will eventually stop listening to everything else, so you can only listen to your intuition.

One way to improve your connection to your inner voice is to assign a color to a specific emotion you feel. As you do this practice on a daily basis, eventually, your intuition will be able to communicate with you by showing that color.

3. You notice patterns in your thoughts that seem to come from somewhere deeper

Your subconscious absorbs information and experiences that affect the decisions you make every single day, though you aren't aware of it; it's the part of your mind that makes decisions without you needing to think about them. That's why connecting to your subconscious is another great way to tap into your abilities. Hypnosis, positive self-talk, and keeping track of your dreams are just a few ways to do this.

Your subconscious mind is constantly working behind the scenes, absorbing information and recognizing patterns you're not even aware of. Research published by scientists at the University of New South Wales showed that people can use their intuition to make faster and more accurate decisions, and that subconscious knowledge stored in one's brain helps with decision-making, too.

4. You can read the energy of a room the moment you walk in

By channeling your abilities to read the energy of another person, you're ultimately improving those skills along the way, honing your intuition as well. You can read energies by being around people, even without touching them! Rely on your intuitive thoughts about this person and then, if you're comfortable, have a conversation where you can confirm your thoughts. You can also do this by touching items that the person owns.

Adds Wirum, “Being psychic allows you to know more than meets the eye. You can look at a person and feel what their life has been like. You understand how they move through life. You feel if they are at peace or not. You know if they feel good to be around or not.”

5. You feel guided by something you can't quite explain

Your spirit guides and angels are there to support you and offer guidance as you fulfill your life path and purpose. And connecting with your spiritual guides can help you further develop your psychic abilities. To do this, you must determine what you seek and desire in life, open your heart, and lead with gratitude. You can also ask the Universe for a sign that your guides are there for you.

According to professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson, no matter who you are, where you come from, or what your life looks like, you have spirit guides sending you helpful messages. These guides communicate in subtle ways, often through your intuition.

6. You're naturally drawn to spiritual or metaphysical topics

Lots of psychics teach classes to help other less experienced psychics develop and connect to their abilities. These teachers can also point out your special gifts and abilities to you so you are aware of what is special about your psychic skills.

"I strongly suggest that everyone has a strong spiritual foundation. This will enhance your psychic abilities. Find a group or class that mixes spirituality with psychic development. Here, you will meet like-minded people and they could easily become lifelong friends,” says Wirum.

7. You instinctively know what your body needs before symptoms show up

When your body feels healthy, you make it easier to tap into your abilities. Be sure to eat healthy, exercise, and refrain from or limit substances like alcohol or cigarettes. Taking care of your body affects your mind as well, so be sure to give yourself what you truly need.

Research from Harvard Medicine explains that once these signals make it to higher levels of the brain, they can cause a vague feeling that something's wrong, perhaps manifesting as a lousy mood or general malaise, or they can trigger more specific feelings that demand action. When you take care of your body through proper nutrition, movement, and rest, you essentially clear the static so these internal signals come through loud and clear.

8. You're sensitive to physical sensations tied to your emotions

The first step to opening your chakras is understanding what they are. ​Chakras are the energy points of your body that can help you access specific psychic information. Once you learn to open and unblock your chakras, you're one step closer to improving your abilities. Opening your chakras is a process, so be sure to keep an open mind and not get frustrated if you don't understand at first.

9. Your dreams feel vivid and meaningful, and you tend to remember them

To become more psychic, consider starting a dream journal to keep track of your hunches; this way, you know how it felt to be right or wrong. A dream journal can help you track these intuitive experiences and recognize patterns over time. According to Dr. Kelly Bulkeley, a psychologist and Director of the Sleep and Dream Database, the long-term practice of dream journaling "cultivates an ability to suspend your ego and listen to your inner voice of intuition, your true self."

A lot of psychics encounter vivid dreams, so it's a good idea to write the situation down. This gives you time to reflect on your dreams and really think things through to figure out the meaning behind your dreams, and then connect your dreams to the present and future.

Emily Francos is a writer and book editor for The Urban Writers. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and French. Her work has been featured on YourTango, Unwritten, and MSN, where she's written about pop culture, relationships, astrology, and trending entertainment and news.