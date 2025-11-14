Empaths are known for being highly sensitive and deeply connected to the energy around them, but for some, that connection goes much deeper. Certain traits can reveal that you might actually be a psychic empath. That means you don't just sense emotions; you physically and energetically feel them. You pick up on non-verbal cues, emotional frequencies, and even the energy fields or auras surrounding people, animals, and places. While it sounds like a gift, it can also feel like a burden when you can't tell where other people's feelings end and your own begin.

Psychic empaths often absorb other people's emotions and pain without realizing it, leaving them exhausted or emotionally overloaded. They may even sense the lingering memory of energy attached to old objects or spaces. Some psychic empaths develop extrasensory abilities — like clairvoyance or clairsentience — and are naturally drawn to healing fields such as Reiki, crystal work, or spiritual counseling. If you've ever questioned whether your empathy extends into the psychic domain, here are the signs that could indicate you possess a psychic gift enabling you to sense others' pain.

Here are 8 signs you might have a psychic gift that lets you feel other people's pain:

1. You crave time alone to recharge

You feel overwhelmed and often stressed when you’re in crowds because the ability to feel others' emotions on a deeper level than other empaths can be exhausting.

You love being by yourself, and when you're feeling drained, solitude is an excellent place to be, where you can recoup and feel relaxed and at ease with your feelings and senses. This could mean you spend time in either nature or your comfort zone.

According to Pernilla Lillarose, self-love mystic and mentor, when you feel other people, their energies, and the energies in the room all around you, it's a lot. Solitude provides a safe space for HSPs to sort through their own emotions and the emotions of others, which they are more attuned to, allowing them to recoup and feel relaxed and at ease with their feelings and senses.

2. Your moods change constantly

Throughout the day, you often feel all sorts of different emotions that are affected by the highs and lows of the forces surrounding you. You feel unstable or overwhelmed because you can feel happy and sad at the same time, almost every single day.

Luckily, you can develop immunity and defense to that feeling by having a guided meditation, connecting to your spirit guides for assistance, and using crystals to ground you.

3. Certain places hit you hard

If you’re visiting a dramatic environment like a hospital or a graveyard, the moment you feel the intense energy around you, you might pass out, or feel overwhelmed or weakened, because of the intensely high levels of energy.

According to psychologist Dr. Karin Monster-Peters, highly sensitive people often experience perpetual exhaustion due to a nervous system that is wired differently and struggles to filter constant information overload. This difference means that highly sensitive individuals are particularly vulnerable to overwhelming energy in intense environments, leaving them emotionally and physically drained.

4. You're drawn to other people's problems

Psychic empaths believe that they are supposed to create a better environment for the world and even have a mission for others in the world.

You might try to resolve others' issues because you feel their emotions as deeply as yours. You help people realize their dreams just as you would your own, but you let them claim their success and not pry too deeply because you put their feelings first.

5. You instantly sense negativity

You can distinguish between negative and positive energy because of your existing psychic abilities. Therefore, you’re inclined to sense the different kinds of energies around you, especially negativity, so that you can decipher them accordingly.

Picking up on these negative emotions may also be a sign for help, as well as a warning sign to stay far away. According to psychologist Dr. Elayne Daniels, highly sensitive people are in tune with other people's unexpressed emotions and easily absorb other people's feelings, making them naturally aware of subtleties such as tone and body language that signal negativity.

6. You suddenly feel sick or sad for no reason

Feeling anxiety, nausea, or having an upset stomach are side effects that you experience almost all the time as a psychic empath.

The negative energy you experience can significantly affect your health because you’re feeling it on another level and internalizing it, especially when you're meant to help someone with that energy.

7. You feel emotions deeply and need time to process them

You often need to practice how to process your emotions (and others') on a whole-body level. You need to know why or how you’re feeling in a certain way and how to overcome these emotions, especially if they are negative emotions, as they can affect your health and well-being.

According to LCSW Christine Vargo, the initial step to healing is creating awareness about your feelings. Once you become aware of your patterns and the behaviors attached to your emotions, you can then get curious about them. She emphasizes that practicing mindfulness can foster your emotional journey, transform your life, heal your pain, and create space to live with authenticity.

8. You respect your emotions and set strong boundaries

Once you realize how powerful your psychic and empathic abilities are, you can develop your psychic abilities further to protect your energy. Along with gaining confidence and respecting yourself and your emotions, you'll know that you’re a psychic empath.

You’ve set up healthy boundaries from others' emotions affecting yours, knowing when you need to help and understanding that there are times when you must take the time to recharge.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news and entertainment, love and relationships, and internet culture.