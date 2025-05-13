6 Psychic Secrets I Share With Clients Who Want To Attract Wealth And Success

As a psychic, I connect with money because money is an energy, and an exchange. To receive money, you have to give money. It’s like feng shui. If your energy is not clear and focused, or if you’re not balanced, like the yin and yang weight scales, then you won’t be able to get the financial energy you want.

With money, it’s very important to give as much as to receive. I recommend the simple act of paying it forward. The next time you’re at the drive-through — fast food, coffee, whatever drive-through it is — pay forward to the car in front of you or the car behind you, whichever one makes you feel good.

I’ve helped people save millions of dollars, literally. The reality is that what works for one person may not work for another person. So, if the stars are in line, I’ll tell you to go for it. But if there’s a block there, I’m going to tell you to stop, drop, and roll. Proceed with caution.

Here are psychic secrets I share with clients who want to attract wealth and success:

1. Raise your financial vibrations

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

Financial success also takes getting in touch with your financial chakra. It’s your second chakra — your intimacy chakra, which works both the right and left sides of your brain. Believe it or not, if your chakra is blocked, more likely than not, it’s also blocking your access to wealth.

The second chakra is orange — a very vibrational color. Financial success is also rooted in your fifth chakra, your voice, which includes how you come across and how people approach you.

When you’re getting ready to make any kind of decision where money is involved, always have direct contact with the person you’re speaking to and dealing with. If that person is afraid to look you in the eye, nine times out of ten, they have something to hide.

What often blocks people from achieving wealth is their own history as a financial loser. Stop looking at what did not work for you in the past, and just go for it.

What’s the worst thing that happens? If it doesn’t work out, it might just be that your timeline is off. Press the reset button, and do it again. Or, your energy might be stuck from a past karmic contract.

If that’s the case, you need to weed out all the old energy — one of my specialties, which is why I like to call myself the “human weed whacker.” You can reset that energy by feng shuiing your life or turning to crystals. Shed old energy from your “poor self” and open yourself up to connect with your “financial chakra.”

2. Trust in your psychic abilities for success

Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock

Manifest what you want in your career and finances, and you will be amazed that your bank account will start to grow. I recommend a clear crystal, such as quartz, to help you set intentions for clarity and focus. When your mind is clear, you’ll make the right decisions. And as I always say, trust your third chakra — otherwise known as your gut.

If something doesn’t feel right, always listen to your gut. I don’t care how much your heart is into it, or how much your mind says “Go, go, go!” If it doesn’t feel right in your gut, chances are it isn’t right. That’s your abilities telling you not to do it.

Finally, set intentions as if they already happened. Looking deep within yourself and seeing financial success in your future. Connect with that energy, visualize it like a ball in the palm of your hands, and then set that intention forward so that you’re creating your future like it’s today.

3. Let go of your financial trauma

fizkes / Shutterstock

Many of us can’t stop thinking about when we were strapped for cash, couldn’t pay next month’s rent, and did not know if we had enough money for groceries. Break free of your old financial trauma and visualize new patterns of wealth and prosperity.

4. Look into your financial future

dodotone / Shutterstock

Align yourself with positive thinkers and financially successful people. Their financial energy is bound to rub off on you.

Manifesting your success is commonsense, but so many of us never do it because we’re so seriously blocked intuitively. We can’t seem to get out of our way — or out of our head — because our head is programmed weirdly. And sometimes, it’s programmed at the age of one year old.

Ninety percent of what keeps us stuck and holds us back comes from our childhood and our family. “You’re never going to be successful. You’re never going to make it.” Sound familiar? How many times have you felt or heard what someone in your past told you?

“You shouldn’t do this. You can’t have that. Don’t go there.” And you program your brain into believing don’t, don’t, don’t. I’m programming people into yes, yes, yes.

5. Avoid 'Mercury in retrograde'

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

This is when Mercury appears to move backward, and the Earth passes a slower-moving planet in its orbit around the sun. It’s like fish swimming upstream. When Mercury is in retrograde, pause and wait for the energy to clear before diving back into your financial goals.

6. Add a money tree to your home or workspace

Watchara Ritjan / Shutterstock

Many cultures believe a Money Tree, typically the Pachira Aquatica plant, brings good luck and financial prosperity. Placing the money tree in specific areas of your home/workspace, like the wealth corner, can attract positive financial energy.

As we can all see and feel, the universe is energetically upside down right now. But this isn’t a bad thing — it’s a good thing, because you have to make changes to move forward. Let’s face it — if we did everything exactly the way we used to do, we’d probably never have cellphones.

We’d still be getting back and forth by horse and carriage. We’re making changes as we speak because we’re in a hundred-year ascension. All around us, the energy is resetting. The year 2025 is about wealth and finances. So, this is your year to say yes, yes, yes to success and prosperity.

For more than 30 years, Deborah Graham has been predicting people's innermost thoughts and dreams, looking for answers. She is a professional spiritualist, advisor, and Psychic Matchmaker, and has been connecting with people on all levels. She has appeared on the Hallmark Channel, Cosmo, Glamour, and over 100 radio shows nationwide.