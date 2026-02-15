Being considered highly intelligent is one of the most sought-after compliments one can imagine. Whether its actually true or not, intelligence is often considered an indicator of someone being a success. The interesting paradox is that people who have a high IQ don't brag about their intelligence, they simply do a few rare things without even realizing, and some of the least wise surrounding them may not realize how special these humble, thoughtful high IQ people truly are.

While there are many types of intelligence, IQ is a measure of cognitive abilities, placed within a scale that is relative to others. It's about spatial relationships, mathematical thinking, logical reasoning and so much more. But the most relatable high IQ people use their intelligence to manage everyday life well and to be great in everyday relationships, too. That's why these rare things are about so much more than test scores.

High IQ people do these 11 rare things without realizing how special they are

1. They ask thoughtful questions

Highly intelligent people are innately curious, which means they're always searching for new information. They're voracious readers and intriguing conversationalists, yet they don't accept what they're told at face value. This is incredibly special, and high IQ people rarely realize how special it is.

They ask questions so they can understand the underlying reasons why something is the way it is. They ask "why," but they also ask "how." How do we know that's true? How do we place ourselves in the world? How can we make a difference?

Aside from posing deep, philosophical questions, a highly intelligent person also knows the importance of asking someone about themselves.

An article published in a Brazilian medical journal noted that, at their core, questions are effective tools. Questions do more than give information — they facilitate open lines of communication between people, helping them to understand each other better. Questions motivate people to learn by allowing them to consider alternate possibilities.

Someone who's highly intelligent is genuinely interested in other people because they're constantly seeking to understand world views that differ from their own. While a highly intelligent person might not always share the depths of their knowledge, they'll certainly engage others in discussions that challenge their preconceived notions by asking thoughtful questions.

2. They don't feel a need to be the loudest voice in the room

We often imagine that highly intelligent people are eager to let everyone else know that they're smart, but that's not always the case.

There are many reasons people hide their intelligence. They might face external social pressures to conform and be like everyone else. They might worry they'll be teased or ostracized.

Highly intelligent people tend to keep quiet about their advanced brain power, whereas people who have low IQs are the ones to loudly declare they're smart. True to the Dunning-Kruger Effect, he loudest person in the room is often overcompensating for what they lack without even realizing how much they truly lack. A person who's truly intelligent speaks up when it matters most, but they don't dominate the conversation.

3. They tend to daydream

As children, we're taught that letting our minds wander is a negative habit. Teachers often reprimand students for daydreaming instead of listening to the lesson. Parents tell their kids to pay attention to what's going on in the real world, instead of getting lost in their own minds.

Yet, as it turns out, daydreaming is not only an entirely common behavior, it's beneficial, too. According to researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara, our minds wander at least 30% of the time when we're doing normal, daily tasks, like washing dishes or folding laundry. They can even wander up to 70% of the time if we're doing something like driving down a highway or walking the dog.

There's a connection between daydreaming and creative intelligence. Studies have shown the brain stays in an awake yet resting state while people daydream. Connectivity between different sections of the brain positively correlates with intelligence and creativity, meaning that daydreamers are highly intelligent.

A wandering mind is an indication that a person is thinking deeply, which enhances their creativity and lets them think through complex theories. Even though a highly intelligent person might try to hide it, they give themselves away by daydreaming.

4. They're aware that their perspective isn't the only one

Just like how intelligence isn't just about being book smart, it's also about how someone relates to people around them. Similarly, having social intelligence depends on more than just how charming a person is. It also depends on their level of self-awareness.

A highly intelligent person knows that their knowledge and lived experience have to be translated in a way that other people can understand. They also accept that not everyone thinks the same way as them.

Someone who's very smart won't brag about their intelligence or force their opinions on others. They know that their worldview is one of many and they respect people who have alternate perspectives.

5. They admit when they change their minds

Another hallmark of high intelligence is the ability for a person to change their mind, which is also known as cognitive flexibility. On top of that, they're smart enough to admit they're doing it.

Changing our minds is a crucial part of life's journey. In order to learn, make decisions, and adapt to new environments, we have to be willing to change what we believe in.

It takes great intelligence and humility to see a situation from a new point of view and accept that an initial stance was incorrect. People who are highly intelligent will exhibit an open-minded mindset and do what others deem impossible: They'll admit they were wrong. According to Dr. Adam Grant, "A mark of wisdom is refusing to let the fear of admitting you were wrong stop you from getting it right."

Acknowledging mistakes might not be easy, but doing so is essential for strengthening our connections to one another and making the world a more empathetic place.

6. They're passionate

A person with high intelligence might try to hide their brilliance, but there's one aspect of being smart they can't help but share: their passion.

Highly intelligent people focus intently on learning everything they can about what they love. They dive head first into research on esoteric topics, poring over books about the anatomy of prehistoric alligators or an obscure artist who hasn't been alive for centuries. They can give you a detailed explanation of how a dog's nose works, complete with diagrams and directly cited sources.

Their passion is part of what drives their thirst for knowledge, and they're not shy to share what they've learned. For those who are less intelligent, this passionate commitment to their interests might be boring, but for other special, high IQ people, this passion is nothing but charming.

7. They don't use complicated language

The stereotypical perception of a highly intelligent person pictures them as someone with an encyclopedic vocabulary who's always dropping SAT prep-level words into casual conversations. They don't notice that other people aren't following, nor do they care.

In real life, a truly intelligent person doesn't make things more difficult than they need to be. They want to share knowledge and be understood, not put up intellectual walls that other people can't climb over. If someone doesn't understand it, they don't mock or patronize them for it.

A crucial aspect of having high intelligence is the ability to break down complex thoughts and theories into easily digestible information. Using simple, direct language is an indication that a person is highly intelligent, even if they try to hide it.

8. They're very intuitive

Traditionally, intelligence and intuition have been seen as existing on two very different planes. Intelligence is thought to be based on logic, while intuition is rooted in someone's sense of spirituality and their connection to their inner world.

Yet recent scientific research posits that intuition and intelligence might not be so distant from one another.

A 2014 paper published in Global Advances in Health and Medicine established that the factors that affect making intelligent decisions include self-awareness and emotional self-regulation. The authors of the paper explained that as more scientific research is done on intuitive intelligence, findings suggest that non-conscious thought processes, like implicit learning and pattern recognition, are a big part of intuitive perception. They noted that a person's attunement to their intuition factors into social cognition, creativity, and decision-making.

The more someone listens to their intuition, the more that other iterations of their intelligence can flourish. Therefore, highly intelligent people are usually deeply keyed into their intuition.

9. They make others feel smarter

A definitive sign that someone is highly intelligent is that they make others feel smarter when they talk to them. This might seem counterintuitive, as we imagine talking to a highly intelligent person only serves to highlight our own gaps of knowledge.

Yet, in reality, someone who's highly intelligent won't show off or be pretentious. Instead, they'll foster a conversation that flows naturally, where both people get to share what they think.

Fascinating people see other people as fascinating, after all. Even if someone has an average IQ, they have something special about them and a highly intelligent person knows their value.

10. They make backup plans

High IQ people are more likely to make a backup plan, and they don't realize how special this trait is. It's not a wild or crazy habit, it's not going to get someone a lot of praise, but it's the sort of behavior that helps them succeed.

Having a backup plan isn't just for when you need a ride to the airport, it's also helpful when making a big decision, like where to go to college, whether to pursue a PhD, to switch jobs or buy a home. People with high IQs consider the alternatives when they make decisions, and they also think about an alternative just in case something doesn't work out or if it doesn't feel right once they execute their plan.

These signs of intelligence are subtle, but they are part of what make someone special.

11. They nurture and protect their brains

High IQ people often take good care of their brains and their neurological health, without even realizing they're doing it. For example, someone may prioritize getting a good night of sleep every night, which helps them think clearly, make good choices, and solve problems better.

While it's theorized that people with high IQs may be night owls, especially during the work week, intelligent people often have a set routine before bed (whatever time that may be) that helps them sleep better. But they likely don't do this to be smarter, they do it because they simply feel better when their minds are clearer.

A high IQ person may also choose to eat healthier foods, abstain from substances that could hurt their brains, and to take less physical risks that could compromise their cognition. This may not seem that rare, but it is a special trait.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.