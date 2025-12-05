People say that you should trust your intuition. Some people may laugh it off as a corny statement, but there is a lot to learn from it. It can be difficult for people to trust their gut feelings. Those deep-down feelings that tell you something just isn’t right. When you feel those start to kick in, it’s important to listen to them. It could help you be a highly observant person who can easily see through the people around you.

“Intuition is the innate ability to know something without having to think about it consciously. It’s often referred to as a 'gut feeling' when you "just know" something. One study found that people who trust their intuition are more likely to do the morally right thing,” says LaKeisha Fleming for Verywell Mind. While it can help you make the right decisions, it can also allow you to see through the fakery of others around you. If you listen to your intuition and are observant, you can save yourself from hurt by others.

11 signs you’re a highly intuitive, observant person who easily sees through everyone else’s fakery

1. You can identify a fake smile

If you have a strong intuition, you can tell what people are thinking without them having to say it out loud. If someone is being overly kind to you, but you observe behavior that seems off, you will see through every fake person in your life. Trusting your intuition when it comes to other people can save you from dealing with problematic people. If you can spot a fake smile, you are highly observant.

We have all dealt with people who smile to our faces but talk poorly behind our backs. It’s a common tactic of fake people. If you can tell someone is being disingenuous by flashing you a fake smile but acting rude towards you behind your back, you can avoid a lot of drama. Highly intuitive people can see through everyone else’s fakery.

2. You pick up on behavior patterns

Someone may act one way towards you, but completely differently behind the scenes. If you have a strong intuition and are observant, you will notice these trends. You’ll see right through their act. Whether they are pretending to be kind to you and then talking badly about you to others, or they pretend to be interested in your life only to spread rumors about you, this behavior will be easy to track. You’ll notice these patterns.

“Understanding when someone’s behavior just doesn’t ring true is key to keeping relationships real and our own spirits in check. Noticing these off signals helps a person steer clear of emotional pitfalls and the mess that comes with misplaced trust — it’s like having a built-in guard against manipulation. This kind of awareness usually nudges us into simpler, more natural conversations, cutting down those mix-ups that grow from deceptive acts,” says Mark Moran for the American Institute of Health Care Professionals.

3. You’re observant of tone

If you’re talking to someone and you notice they’re getting snappy or sarcastic with you, you’re using your intuition to observe their tone. Many of us may think the tone someone uses when delivering words is obvious. Others struggle to see it. If you can pick up on these tone shifts, you are highly intuitive. You’ll be able to see how fake someone is before they can switch their tone to try to convince you otherwise.

The tone in which something is delivered makes a difference. This can be shown in several different ways. From people who snap at you when you make a good point to those who use a sarcastic manner when you mention something important to you, the way they deliver their words is important. This shows their true intentions, and if you have a powerful intuition, you’ll be able to sense it easily.

4. You can sense others' emotions

If you are highly intuitive and observant, it’s easy to read the emotions of others. You can easily pick up on how someone is actually feeling, no matter how they’re acting. Someone may pretend not to care about something, but you can tell that they certainly do. Or, they can act as if they care about you, but talk about you behind your back. When you can pick up on these fake behaviors, you are an observant person.

“Our natural instincts are invariably on the mark. When we feel someone is untrustworthy, chances are they are. When we feel threatened, chances are someone else has tapped into our insecurity, loss of control, or personal safety. When we feel intuitively (not think) someone else has bad intentions, it’s probably true. And often these bad intentions are twisted into some form of good intention,” says Kevin Novak for 2040 Digital. “Be super cautious about taking good intentions at face value, the opposite may be true.”

5. You can tell someone’s true intent

Some people are great at manipulating people. They can make themselves seem like they are one type of person when, in reality, they are something completely different. Fake people love to put on a mask. They want you to see them as they are projecting, not who they truly are. If you are good at reading someone’s true intent instead of being blinded by manipulation, you are highly intuitive.

I don’t know about you, but I have fallen victim to this sort of behavior from others. However, over time, I feel like I have become better at sensing people’s true intentions. It’s painful to think someone wanted what was best for you, but actually did not. If you can instantly see through their acts, you are observant.

6. You ask the hard questions

If you have a strong intuition, you don’t take anything at face value. When someone tells you something, but you feel like you can’t necessarily trust the information given to you, you’re not afraid to ask the hard questions. You can sense that something is off, so you push for the true intent behind their words. Many people are afraid to ask these things, but your intuition tells you to. It’s part of being a highly observant person.

Want to make sure you ask the question in a way that will get you the true answer? “When you demand an honest response from somebody, it can come across as offensive. They’ll immediately feel vulnerable and react by putting their guard up and shutting the conversation down,” says a writer with Exactly What to Say. “But if instead of demanding something from them, you can make it more about you and your vulnerability. This will help them to feel more open and able to explain themselves.”

7. Fake people drain your social battery

Have you ever spent time with certain people and instantly felt drained afterwards? This has happened to me many times. Maybe they are manipulative, and the mind games are exhausting, or you can sense how fake they are, and listening to their lack of genuine words takes a toll on you. Whatever the situation is, fake people are tough to be around. If you notice your social battery constantly draining, it is because your intuition is telling you that you’re in a bad situation.

If you are struggling with feeling exhausted after spending time with some people, you’re experiencing your intuition in action. You can tell something isn’t right deep down inside, and it’s taking a toll on you. Being observant and intuitive means you have less patience for fake people.

8. You notice fake confidence in others

Overconfidence can be a way someone masks their fake behavior. They know they are not the person they are pretending to be, but by acting self-obsessed, they are trying to show you that they have no doubts in themselves. They’re trying to play it off like they are a genuine person, but intuitive people see right through it.

“Overconfidence is a cognitive bias where we overestimate our abilities or knowledge. We incorrectly assume that we are better, wiser, or more capable than we are. This bias can seriously affect our behavior and ability to predict success and accurately gauge risk,” says Kendra Cherry, MSEd. People who assume they are better than you are not the type you want in your life, and your intuition will tell you so. You just have to listen.

9. You pick up on the energy of others

Someone who is highly intuitive and observant easily picks up on the energy of others. They can read the vibe before the person gives them a reason not to trust them. It can be frustrating to feel these things because a lot of us want to trust and enjoy the company of others. However, if you are picking up on bad energy, it’s for the best that you listen to it. You will avoid a lot of drama in doing so.

If you can easily read the energy of others, and it’s negative, it’s important to walk away from the situation. Highly intuitive people can absorb the bad vibes of the people around them. Continuing to spend time with these people will bring down your overall happiness. It’s important to trust your gut and avoid the fake people who are energy vampires.

10. People find comfort in you

If you are highly intuitive, people may find comfort in you. They’ll want to tell you things. These people may share their souls with you. If their intentions aren’t pure, or they are rather fake, you will pick up on it immediately. Suddenly, you’ll realize they are oversharing with you, and you’re seeing how fake they actually are.

You may notice these people finding comfort in you and showing just how manipulative they are.

“A significant red flag is a discrepancy between what someone says and what they do,” says Haiqa Yousaf for Medium. “If promises are frequently broken or actions contradict words, it’s a sign that their intentions may not be genuine.”

They may be comfortable breaking promises or contradicting things to you because they feel comfortable in your presence. Regardless, it is still a sign of manipulation that your intuition will try to show you.

11. Your gut feelings are always right

You know that feeling deep down inside that is telling you something isn’t right? Of course, that is your intuition. These gut feelings can be confusing. Since there is no proof for how you are feeling, you may doubt yourself. However, truly intuitive and observant people notice a trend: Their gut feelings always seem to come true.

If someone is rubbing you the wrong way, do not doubt yourself. Of course, it’s important to give people a chance when you first meet them. However, if that lingering feeling remains, and you listen to your gut and something bad happens, your intuition was telling you they had bad intentions from day one. Observant people see through what makes others fake. If you have experienced this, you may be a strongly intuitive and observant person.

