I Made A List Of 8 Ridiculously Simple Things That Instantly Make Me Feel Less Overwhelmed

There are days when I feel so overwhelmed by everything going on in my life that even the smallest things start to feel like too much. It could be the messy kitchen counter or the pile of laundry I've been ignoring for a week. It all stacks up until I'm stressed about things that wouldn't normally bother me at all.

And talking about it doesn't help, which is completely okay. What I've learned is that when everything feels overwhelming, the best thing I can do is start simple and small. It might sound almost too simple to work, but that's kind of the point. When I'm overwhelmed, the last thing I need is a complicated and elaborate to-do list.

Here is my list of eight simple things that instantly make me feel less overwhelmed:

1. I make my bed

slaapwijsheid.nl / Unsplash

When I feel like things are chaotic in my life, looking around my bedroom could be the worst thing to do, especially if it’s messy (or an organized mess as I like to call it). By making my bed, it oddly makes me feel like something in my life is put together.

In his book The Power of Habit, researcher Charles Duhigg explains that making your bed every morning is linked to better productivity and stronger skills at sticking to a budget. He argues that this is not because the act itself is life-changing, but because it kickstarts a chain reaction that helps other good habits take hold.

Advertisement

2. I take a long, warm shower

Billy Jo Catbagan / Unsplash

When I'm feeling overwhelmed, nothing feels better than standing in a warm shower. There's something about standing under the water and letting my mind go quiet for a few minutes that hits a reset button I didn't know I needed. I'm just giving myself a break, and by the time I step out, I almost always feel a little lighter and a little more ready to deal with whatever's waiting for me.

When the world feels like it’s spinning too fast, sometimes the simplest things can help you press the mental reset button. Financial coach Pegi Burdick agrees, stating, “When I am at the edge, I take a shower, put on fresh PJs, and sit quietly…”

Advertisement

3. I put on new clothes

Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash+

Even if it’s putting on a new pair of pajamas, it makes a difference. It’s the feeling of fresh clothes on my skin, and taking off the dirty ones. I just feel better.

The clothes you wear influence how you think, feel, and behave, a study on enclothed cognition explained. The physical act of changing into something fresh sends a signal to your brain that shifts your mindset, even if no one else sees you.

Advertisement

4. I go on an unsubscribe spree in my inbox

Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

I don't know how it happened, but at some point my inbox turned into a graveyard of store promotions and newsletters I definitely signed up for but never read.

Every now and then I'll sit down and just start hitting unsubscribe on everything that doesn't serve me anymore. And the next time I open my email, I instantly feel a little lighter.

Unsubscribing from emails you never read and clearing out your inbox is about clearing mental space so that your brain doesn’t feel overwhelmed by visual noise. María Tomás-Keegan, a career and life coach, notes, making room so you can breathe and feel less overwhelmed is a key part of organizing your life and reducing stress.

Advertisement

5. I grab a box and clean out my closet

RDNE Stock project / Pexels

When I'm feeling overwhelmed, going through my closet and getting rid of clothes I don’t wear has become weirdly therapeutic. There's something about clearing out my physical clutter that helps make my brain feel less cluttered as well.

Researchers at Princeton University found that clutter in your environment affects your ability to focus, and increases mental overload.

Clearing out what you don't need is more about making room in your head. If you donate what you clear out, that feeling of doing something good for someone else is an added mood boost.

Advertisement

6. I sit somewhere other than my bed

cottonbro studio / Pexels

I've noticed that the more I stay in bed, the more I become swallowed up by my surroundings. I'll take my laptop to the kitchen table or watch a movie in the living room instead.

A change of scenery, although a small shift, helps me fall out of the repetitive pattern I've ended up in.

Life and career transition coach Lisa Petsinis says, “creating an inspirational environment… makes sure that area is your own and that you comfortably work there,” which can make space for calm. Sometimes that tiny change of scenery is enough to help your brain reset instead of spiraling.

Advertisement

7. I use a planner or calendar to make plans

Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash+

When I see things physically written down in one place, it’s easier to visually see that things are not that bad. This could include appointments, deadlines, things I need to remember, or personal goals I've been putting on.

Seeing them written makes them feel more achievable. Writing things down by hand reduces what psychologists call cognitive load, which is all the mental noise that builds up when you're trying to remember everything at once.

Advertisement

8. I step outside and go for a walk

MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

The feeling of crisp air on my face makes a world of difference when I'm in a rut. Not only does it make me feel refreshed, but it keeps me active. The sounds of nature or a big city is enough to remind me that the world is still moving and I can move with it.

The big things in life are important, but so are the small things. And it’s the smallest things that make the biggest impacts on our lives. If you feel like you are in a rut, don’t hesitate to do these easy activities. None of these things are groundbreaking, and that's exactly why they work.

Remember: you are not alone and that you can do it, it just takes time and baby steps. You will see progress and the light at the end of the dark tunnel you are in.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer, journalist, and fill-in TV co-host. She's a Senior Writer and Head of Trending News for Unwritten.

Advertisement